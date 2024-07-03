Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInsurance
Open₹1,844.7
Prev. Close₹1,838.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹7,419.52
Day's High₹1,846.45
Day's Low₹1,807.1
52 Week's High₹2,301.9
52 Week's Low₹1,353.5
Book Value₹272.22
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)90,563.53
P/E40.85
EPS44.93
Divi. Yield0.6
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
493.39
491.63
490.89
454.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11,711.62
9,952.32
8,701.82
7,143.6
Net Worth
12,205.01
10,443.95
9,192.71
7,598.52
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
8,850.57
7,515.86
6,294.45
5,467.62
yoy growth (%)
17.75
19.4
15.12
3.73
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-497.77
-449.11
-361.48
-323.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
1,196.23
910.1
707.69
690.72
Depreciation
0
0
-56.52
-53.66
Tax paid
-334.45
-208.21
-200.24
-155.1
Working capital
-2,518.5
-1,936.34
-1,150.29
-237.41
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
17.75
19.4
15.12
3.73
Op profit growth
90.23
14.46
-6.92
-22.33
EBIT growth
71
28.18
2.69
-20.4
Net profit growth
22.78
38.31
-5.25
4.74
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Life Insurance Corporation of India
LICI
908.4
|13.92
|5,74,689.29
|7,620.86
|1.1
|1,19,900.99
|152.76
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd
SBILIFE
1,447.7
|66.42
|1,44,897.06
|529.42
|0.19
|20,266.1
|162.25
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd
HDFCLIFE
623
|79.47
|1,34,130.38
|432.99
|0.32
|16,569.7
|72.38
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd
ICICIPRULI
673.6
|110.87
|97,421.59
|251.72
|0.09
|10,754.21
|79.86
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd
ICICIGI
1,838.2
|40.85
|90,902.76
|693.95
|0.6
|5,025.57
|275.07
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Ved Prakash Chaturvedi
Chairperson and Independent Director
Lalita Dileep Gupte
Independent Director
Suresh Muthukrishna Kumar
Managing Director & CEO
SANJEEV RADHEYSHYAM MANTRI
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vikas Mehra
Non Executive Director
Sandeep Batra
Independent Director
Murali Sivaraman
Non Executive Director
Rakesh Jha
Independent Director
Antony Jacob
Independent Director
Preeti Reddy
Additional Director
Rajive Kumar
Summary
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited is the largest private-sector non-life insurer in India based on Gross Direct Premium Income. The Company offer a comprehensive and well-diversified range of products, including motor insurance, health insurance, travel and personal accident insurance, crop insurance, fire insurance, marine insurance and engineering and liability insurance, through multiple distribution channels. The key distribution channels of the Company include direct sales, individual agents, bank partners, other corporate agents, brokers, and online, through which the Company service its individual, corporate and government customers.ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited was incorporated on October 30, 2000 as a Public Limited Company. The Company obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business on January 11, 2001 from the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. It is registered with IRDAI for carrying out the Class of Business pursuant to the registration certificate dated August 3, 2001. At that time, ICICI Bank and Lombard Canada Ltd. (a nominee of Fairfax) held 74% and 26% of the companys then issued and paid-up capital, respectively. The Company started operations during the year 2000-2001. During the year 2003-04, it became the largest private sector general insurer in India. During the year 2005-06, the company crossed the mark of 1 million policies and crossed the receipt of Rs 1000 crore of Gross Direct Premium Income (GDPI). In 2009-10, th
The ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1828.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is ₹90563.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is 40.85 and 6.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is ₹1353.5 and ₹2301.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.78%, 3 Years at 9.25%, 1 Year at 33.40%, 6 Month at -0.81%, 3 Month at -13.91% and 1 Month at -3.07%.
