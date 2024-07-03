iifl-logo-icon 1
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd Share Price

1,828.7
(-0.52%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:54:59 PM

  • Open1,844.7
  • Day's High1,846.45
  • 52 Wk High2,301.9
  • Prev. Close1,838.2
  • Day's Low1,807.1
  • 52 Wk Low 1,353.5
  • Turnover (lac)7,419.52
  • P/E40.85
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value272.22
  • EPS44.93
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)90,563.53
  • Div. Yield0.6
  • Open1,881.9
  • Day's High1,968
  • Spot1,964.9
  • Prev. Close1,905.9
  • Day's Low1,881
  • ViewLong BuildUp
  • Market Lot500
  • OI(Chg %)8,23,000 (45.49%)
  • Roll Over%0.7
  • Roll Cost0.85
  • Traded Vol.23,17,000 (27.13%)
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Insurance

Open

1,844.7

Prev. Close

1,838.2

Turnover(Lac.)

7,419.52

Day's High

1,846.45

Day's Low

1,807.1

52 Week's High

2,301.9

52 Week's Low

1,353.5

Book Value

272.22

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

90,563.53

P/E

40.85

EPS

44.93

Divi. Yield

0.6

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd Corporate Action

10 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 May, 2024

arrow

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5.5

Record Date: 28 Oct, 2024

arrow

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

ICICI Lombard Acquires 0.19% Stake in HDFC Life for ₹233 Crore

ICICI Lombard Acquires 0.19% Stake in HDFC Life for ₹233 Crore

25 Nov 2024|12:03 PM

The acquisition was done on November 22, 2024, through cash consideration during market hours.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:15 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.65%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.65%

Non-Promoter- 41.49%

Institutions: 41.48%

Non-Institutions: 6.86%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

493.39

491.63

490.89

454.92

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11,711.62

9,952.32

8,701.82

7,143.6

Net Worth

12,205.01

10,443.95

9,192.71

7,598.52

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

8,850.57

7,515.86

6,294.45

5,467.62

yoy growth (%)

17.75

19.4

15.12

3.73

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-497.77

-449.11

-361.48

-323.02

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

1,196.23

910.1

707.69

690.72

Depreciation

0

0

-56.52

-53.66

Tax paid

-334.45

-208.21

-200.24

-155.1

Working capital

-2,518.5

-1,936.34

-1,150.29

-237.41

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

17.75

19.4

15.12

3.73

Op profit growth

90.23

14.46

-6.92

-22.33

EBIT growth

71

28.18

2.69

-20.4

Net profit growth

22.78

38.31

-5.25

4.74

No Record Found

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Life Insurance Corporation of India

LICI

908.4

13.925,74,689.297,620.861.11,19,900.99152.76

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd

SBILIFE

1,447.7

66.421,44,897.06529.420.1920,266.1162.25

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd

HDFCLIFE

623

79.471,34,130.38432.990.3216,569.772.38

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd

ICICIPRULI

673.6

110.8797,421.59251.720.0910,754.2179.86

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd

ICICIGI

1,838.2

40.8590,902.76693.950.65,025.57275.07

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Ved Prakash Chaturvedi

Chairperson and Independent Director

Lalita Dileep Gupte

Independent Director

Suresh Muthukrishna Kumar

Managing Director & CEO

SANJEEV RADHEYSHYAM MANTRI

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vikas Mehra

Non Executive Director

Sandeep Batra

Independent Director

Murali Sivaraman

Non Executive Director

Rakesh Jha

Independent Director

Antony Jacob

Independent Director

Preeti Reddy

Additional Director

Rajive Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd

Summary

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited is the largest private-sector non-life insurer in India based on Gross Direct Premium Income. The Company offer a comprehensive and well-diversified range of products, including motor insurance, health insurance, travel and personal accident insurance, crop insurance, fire insurance, marine insurance and engineering and liability insurance, through multiple distribution channels. The key distribution channels of the Company include direct sales, individual agents, bank partners, other corporate agents, brokers, and online, through which the Company service its individual, corporate and government customers.ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited was incorporated on October 30, 2000 as a Public Limited Company. The Company obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business on January 11, 2001 from the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. It is registered with IRDAI for carrying out the Class of Business pursuant to the registration certificate dated August 3, 2001. At that time, ICICI Bank and Lombard Canada Ltd. (a nominee of Fairfax) held 74% and 26% of the companys then issued and paid-up capital, respectively. The Company started operations during the year 2000-2001. During the year 2003-04, it became the largest private sector general insurer in India. During the year 2005-06, the company crossed the mark of 1 million policies and crossed the receipt of Rs 1000 crore of Gross Direct Premium Income (GDPI). In 2009-10, th
Company FAQs

What is the ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd share price today?

The ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1828.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is ₹90563.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is 40.85 and 6.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is ₹1353.5 and ₹2301.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd?

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.78%, 3 Years at 9.25%, 1 Year at 33.40%, 6 Month at -0.81%, 3 Month at -13.91% and 1 Month at -3.07%.

What is the shareholding pattern of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.66 %
Institutions - 41.48 %
Public - 6.86 %

