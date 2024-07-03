Summary

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited is the largest private-sector non-life insurer in India based on Gross Direct Premium Income. The Company offer a comprehensive and well-diversified range of products, including motor insurance, health insurance, travel and personal accident insurance, crop insurance, fire insurance, marine insurance and engineering and liability insurance, through multiple distribution channels. The key distribution channels of the Company include direct sales, individual agents, bank partners, other corporate agents, brokers, and online, through which the Company service its individual, corporate and government customers.ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited was incorporated on October 30, 2000 as a Public Limited Company. The Company obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business on January 11, 2001 from the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. It is registered with IRDAI for carrying out the Class of Business pursuant to the registration certificate dated August 3, 2001. At that time, ICICI Bank and Lombard Canada Ltd. (a nominee of Fairfax) held 74% and 26% of the companys then issued and paid-up capital, respectively. The Company started operations during the year 2000-2001. During the year 2003-04, it became the largest private sector general insurer in India. During the year 2005-06, the company crossed the mark of 1 million policies and crossed the receipt of Rs 1000 crore of Gross Direct Premium Income (GDPI). In 2009-10, th

Read More