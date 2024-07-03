SectorMining & Mineral products
Open₹459.8
Prev. Close₹458.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹33,091.64
Day's High₹459.8
Day's Low₹441
52 Week's High₹526.95
52 Week's Low₹249.5
Book Value₹227.02
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,72,956.46
P/E11.65
EPS39.31
Divi. Yield6.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
372
372
372
372
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
65,164
69,476
77,277
76,418
Net Worth
65,536
69,848
77,649
76,790
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
63,277
37,440
35,858
38,644
yoy growth (%)
69
4.41
-7.2
-15.11
Raw materials
-22,807
-14,264
-14,150
-16,320
As % of sales
36.04
38.09
39.46
42.23
Employee costs
-867
-903
-765
-862
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
19,934
13,896
2,105
4,623
Depreciation
-2,945
-2,519
-3,264
-3,243
Tax paid
-2,371
-3,161
3,731
128
Working capital
5,157
3,632
-1,112
-2,719
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
69
4.41
-7.2
-15.11
Op profit growth
104.13
48.61
6.5
-15.21
EBIT growth
35.05
214.54
-35.16
16.87
Net profit growth
64.19
-256.01
-232.65
-30.05
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,41,793
1,45,404
1,31,192
86,863
83,545
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,41,793
1,45,404
1,31,192
86,863
83,545
Other Operating Income
1,934
1,904
1,540
1,158
902
Other Income
5,355
2,851
2,600
3,421
2,760
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Coal India Ltd
COALINDIA
393.65
|14.39
|2,42,749.87
|4,133.97
|6.47
|34.3
|29.93
Vedanta Ltd
VEDL
458.25
|11.65
|1,79,056.67
|10,553
|6.13
|18,003
|192.66
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd
LLOYDSME
1,441.25
|51.27
|75,240.44
|301.44
|0.07
|1,364.43
|110.66
NMDC Ltd
NMDC
67.66
|9.27
|59,485.44
|1,268.96
|3.57
|4,806.57
|32.07
KIOCL Ltd
KIOCL
397.6
|0
|24,191.53
|-69.21
|0
|15.86
|29.55
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Anil Agarwal
Executive Vice Chairman
Navin Agarwal
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Priya Agarwal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
U K Sinha
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Prerna Halwasiya
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
D D Jalan
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Padmini Sekhsaria.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Akhilesh Joshi
Executive Director
Arun Misra
Independent Director
Pallavi Joshi Bakhru
Independent Director
P K Mukherjee
Summary
Vedanta Limited, (Formerly known Sesa Sterlite Limited), a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Limited, is a leading global natural resources conglomerate operating across India, Namibia, South Africa, Liberia and UAE. It is headquartered in Mumbai, India. Vedanta has a diversified portfolio and produces commodities vital for global decarbonisation and materials intensive energy transition. The Company produces Aluminium, Copper, Zinc, Lead, Silver, Iron Ore, Oil & Gas, Steel, Ferro Chrome , Nickel, Cement and Commercial Energy.Vedanta has iron ore mining operations in Goa and Karnataka in India. While iron ore from its Goa mines is shipped through the Mormugoa port, the ore from Karnataka mines is exported through the ports of Goa, Mangalore and Krishnapatnam. The company is also into metallurgical coke and pig iron. The pig iron business focuses on the domestic Indian market, especially to foundries and steel mills in western and southern India. They also export to the Middle-East and South East Asia. Vedanta Limited was incorporated in June 26, 1965. In the year 1979, a single company, Sesa Goa Pvt Ltd was formed with the amalgamation of Sesa Goa and Mingoa full owned by Finsider SpA. In the year 1981, the company went public. In the year 1984, they started a barge construction unit at Sirsaim. In the year 1992, first phase of 150,000 tons per year pig iron plant was commissioned. Also, they started manufacture of low phosphorous foundry grade pig iron. In the year 1993, ILA i
The Vedanta Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹442.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vedanta Ltd is ₹172956.46 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vedanta Ltd is 11.65 and 2.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vedanta Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vedanta Ltd is ₹249.5 and ₹526.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vedanta Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.77%, 3 Years at 9.01%, 1 Year at 73.71%, 6 Month at -1.22%, 3 Month at -10.45% and 1 Month at -2.16%.
