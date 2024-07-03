iifl-logo-icon 1
Vedanta Ltd Share Price

442.3
(-3.48%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:03 PM

  • Open459.8
  • Day's High459.8
  • 52 Wk High526.95
  • Prev. Close458.25
  • Day's Low441
  • 52 Wk Low 249.5
  • Turnover (lac)33,091.64
  • P/E11.65
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value227.02
  • EPS39.31
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,72,956.46
  • Div. Yield6.13
Vedanta Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Mining & Mineral products

Open

459.8

Prev. Close

458.25

Turnover(Lac.)

33,091.64

Day's High

459.8

Day's Low

441

52 Week's High

526.95

52 Week's Low

249.5

Book Value

227.02

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,72,956.46

P/E

11.65

EPS

39.31

Divi. Yield

6.13

Vedanta Ltd Corporate Action

18 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

11 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

18 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Jun, 2024

16 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 8.5

Record Date: 24 Dec, 2024

Vedanta Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

3 Jan 2025|12:45 PM

The corporation intends to raise its credit rating by taking aggressive measures to meet its impending maturities.

Top Stocks for today - 23rd December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 23rd December 2024

23 Dec 2024|07:33 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, NHPC, Reliance Industries, etc.

Vedanta Declares Fourth Interim Dividend

Vedanta Declares Fourth Interim Dividend

17 Dec 2024|10:38 AM

In May, the company paid out a dividend of ₹11 and in July and September, it paid out a dividend of ₹4 and ₹20, respectively.

Top Stocks for Today - 12th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 12th December 2024

12 Dec 2024|09:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Grasim Industries, Shriram Finance, etc.

Top stocks for today - 28th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 28th November 2024

28 Nov 2024|08:39 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Properties, Ashoka Buildcon, Hero Motocorp, etc.

Vedanta Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:24 PM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.38%

Foreign: 56.38%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 27.91%

Institutions: 27.91%

Non-Institutions: 15.54%

Custodian: 0.16%

Share Price

Vedanta Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

372

372

372

372

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

65,164

69,476

77,277

76,418

Net Worth

65,536

69,848

77,649

76,790

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

63,277

37,440

35,858

38,644

yoy growth (%)

69

4.41

-7.2

-15.11

Raw materials

-22,807

-14,264

-14,150

-16,320

As % of sales

36.04

38.09

39.46

42.23

Employee costs

-867

-903

-765

-862

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

19,934

13,896

2,105

4,623

Depreciation

-2,945

-2,519

-3,264

-3,243

Tax paid

-2,371

-3,161

3,731

128

Working capital

5,157

3,632

-1,112

-2,719

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

69

4.41

-7.2

-15.11

Op profit growth

104.13

48.61

6.5

-15.21

EBIT growth

35.05

214.54

-35.16

16.87

Net profit growth

64.19

-256.01

-232.65

-30.05

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,41,793

1,45,404

1,31,192

86,863

83,545

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,41,793

1,45,404

1,31,192

86,863

83,545

Other Operating Income

1,934

1,904

1,540

1,158

902

Other Income

5,355

2,851

2,600

3,421

2,760

Vedanta Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Coal India Ltd

COALINDIA

393.65

14.392,42,749.874,133.976.4734.329.93

Vedanta Ltd

VEDL

458.25

11.651,79,056.6710,5536.1318,003192.66

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd

LLOYDSME

1,441.25

51.2775,240.44301.440.071,364.43110.66

NMDC Ltd

NMDC

67.66

9.2759,485.441,268.963.574,806.5732.07

KIOCL Ltd

KIOCL

397.6

024,191.53-69.21015.8629.55

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vedanta Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Anil Agarwal

Executive Vice Chairman

Navin Agarwal

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Priya Agarwal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

U K Sinha

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Prerna Halwasiya

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

D D Jalan

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Padmini Sekhsaria.

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Akhilesh Joshi

Executive Director

Arun Misra

Independent Director

Pallavi Joshi Bakhru

Independent Director

P K Mukherjee

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vedanta Ltd

Summary

Vedanta Limited, (Formerly known Sesa Sterlite Limited), a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Limited, is a leading global natural resources conglomerate operating across India, Namibia, South Africa, Liberia and UAE. It is headquartered in Mumbai, India. Vedanta has a diversified portfolio and produces commodities vital for global decarbonisation and materials intensive energy transition. The Company produces Aluminium, Copper, Zinc, Lead, Silver, Iron Ore, Oil & Gas, Steel, Ferro Chrome , Nickel, Cement and Commercial Energy.Vedanta has iron ore mining operations in Goa and Karnataka in India. While iron ore from its Goa mines is shipped through the Mormugoa port, the ore from Karnataka mines is exported through the ports of Goa, Mangalore and Krishnapatnam. The company is also into metallurgical coke and pig iron. The pig iron business focuses on the domestic Indian market, especially to foundries and steel mills in western and southern India. They also export to the Middle-East and South East Asia. Vedanta Limited was incorporated in June 26, 1965. In the year 1979, a single company, Sesa Goa Pvt Ltd was formed with the amalgamation of Sesa Goa and Mingoa full owned by Finsider SpA. In the year 1981, the company went public. In the year 1984, they started a barge construction unit at Sirsaim. In the year 1992, first phase of 150,000 tons per year pig iron plant was commissioned. Also, they started manufacture of low phosphorous foundry grade pig iron. In the year 1993, ILA i
Company FAQs

What is the Vedanta Ltd share price today?

The Vedanta Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹442.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vedanta Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vedanta Ltd is ₹172956.46 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vedanta Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vedanta Ltd is 11.65 and 2.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vedanta Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vedanta Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vedanta Ltd is ₹249.5 and ₹526.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vedanta Ltd?

Vedanta Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.77%, 3 Years at 9.01%, 1 Year at 73.71%, 6 Month at -1.22%, 3 Month at -10.45% and 1 Month at -2.16%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vedanta Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vedanta Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.38 %
Institutions - 27.91 %
Public - 15.54 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Vedanta Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

