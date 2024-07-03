Summary

Vedanta Limited, (Formerly known Sesa Sterlite Limited), a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Limited, is a leading global natural resources conglomerate operating across India, Namibia, South Africa, Liberia and UAE. It is headquartered in Mumbai, India. Vedanta has a diversified portfolio and produces commodities vital for global decarbonisation and materials intensive energy transition. The Company produces Aluminium, Copper, Zinc, Lead, Silver, Iron Ore, Oil & Gas, Steel, Ferro Chrome , Nickel, Cement and Commercial Energy.Vedanta has iron ore mining operations in Goa and Karnataka in India. While iron ore from its Goa mines is shipped through the Mormugoa port, the ore from Karnataka mines is exported through the ports of Goa, Mangalore and Krishnapatnam. The company is also into metallurgical coke and pig iron. The pig iron business focuses on the domestic Indian market, especially to foundries and steel mills in western and southern India. They also export to the Middle-East and South East Asia. Vedanta Limited was incorporated in June 26, 1965. In the year 1979, a single company, Sesa Goa Pvt Ltd was formed with the amalgamation of Sesa Goa and Mingoa full owned by Finsider SpA. In the year 1981, the company went public. In the year 1984, they started a barge construction unit at Sirsaim. In the year 1992, first phase of 150,000 tons per year pig iron plant was commissioned. Also, they started manufacture of low phosphorous foundry grade pig iron. In the year 1993, ILA i

