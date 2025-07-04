Vedanta Posts Record Alumina Output in Q1 FY26, Oil & Gas Production Slips

Vedanta Ltd delivered a mixed operational performance in the first quarter of FY26, with some segments reaching new highs while others registered noticeable declines.

Vedanta set a new production milestone at its Lanjigarh Refinery, turning out 587 kilotonnes of alumina in the June quarter the highest ever for the plant. The output rose 9% from a year ago and surged 36% over the previous quarter.

The ferro chrome division also recorded strong gains. Production shot up 150% sequentially, supported by a significant boost in ore availability. Ore output rose 66% quarter-on-quarter, contributing to the segment’s standout performance.

The zinc business remained a steady performer:

Zinc India reported a record Q1 mined metal production of 265 kilotonnes, up slightly from the same period last year.

Zinc International output rose to 57 kilotonnes, marking a 50% year-on-year and 12% quarter-on-quarter growth.

In contrast, aluminium production held steady at 605 kilotonnes, showing little change both year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter. However, refined metal output dropped to 250 kilotonnes, down 5% from last year and 7% sequentially, mainly due to planned maintenance and temporary plant constraints.

Oil and gas operations continued to slide, with production falling to 93.2 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day a 17% decline over the year and 3% drop from the previous quarter.

On the industrial front, power sales saw an 11% sequential increase, while pig iron output edged up by 4%. Saleable ore production jumped 42% year-on-year, benefitting from a lower base due to last year’s mine shutdowns.

Meanwhile, silver production came under pressure. Output fell to 149 metric tonnes, down 11% year-on-year and 16% quarter-on-quarter, impacted by lower mined volumes and reduced lead output.

