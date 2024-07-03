Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹2,226.1
Prev. Close₹2,237.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹3,233.88
Day's High₹2,256.5
Day's Low₹2,189.2
52 Week's High₹2,275
52 Week's Low₹1,261.9
Book Value₹663.08
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)87,888.48
P/E20.38
EPS109.93
Divi. Yield1.07
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
401.46
401.45
401.35
401.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
23,888.83
20,660.48
17,943.23
14,837.7
Net Worth
24,290.29
21,061.93
18,344.58
15,238.9
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
2,682.67
5,581.64
-28,752.54
2,742.3
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
15,061.66
11,897.66
12,185.61
11,534.56
9,683.98
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
15,061.66
11,897.66
12,185.61
11,534.56
9,683.98
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
101.09
77.34
52.55
35.63
23.29
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
George Thomas Muthoot
Chairman & Wholetime Director
George Jacob Muthoot
Managing Director
George Alexander Muthoot
Whole-time Director
Alexander M George
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Jose Mathew
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Jacob Benjamin Koshy
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rajesh A
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
V Antony George
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ravindra Pisharody
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Abraham Chacko
Whole-time Director
George Muthoot Jacob
Independent Director
Usha Sunny
Whole-time Director
George Muthoot George
Whole-time Director
George Alexander
Independent Director
Chamacheril Abraham Mohan
Independent Director
Joseph Korah
Executive Director
Eapen Alexander
Executive Director & COO
Bijal Bhatt
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Muthoot Finance Ltd
Summary
Muthoot Finance Limited is the largest gold financing company in India in terms of loan portfolio. Headquartered in Kerala, the Company provides personal and business loans secured by gold jewellery, or Gold Loans, primarily to individuals who possess gold jewellery but could not access formal credit within a reasonable time, or to whom credit may not be available at all, to meet unanticipated or other short-term liquidity requirements.The companys wholly-owned subsidiary Muthoot Insurance Brokers Pvt Limited (MIBPL) is licensed as a direct broker by IRDAI since 2013 and is actively distributing both life and non-life insurance products of various insurance companies. Muthoot Finances another wholly-owned subsidiary Muthoot Homefin (India) Limited is a housing finance company with a focus on affordable housing finance. Muthoot Finances subsidiary Belstar Investment and Finance Private Limited (BIFPL) is a microfinance company. Muthoot Finance holds 66.61% of equity share capital of BIFPL. Muthoot Finances foreign subsidiary Asia Asset Finance PLC (AAF), Colombo is involved in Retail Finance, Hire Purchase & Business Loans.Muthoot Finance Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on 14th March, 1997 with the name The Muthoot Finance Pvt Ltd. and was converted into a Public Limited Company on November 18, 2008. The Company was promoted by Late Mr. M. G. George Muthoot, Mr. George Thomas Muthoot, Mr. George Jacob Muthoot and Mr. George Alexander Muthoot who collectiv
Read More
The Muthoot Finance Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2189.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Muthoot Finance Ltd is ₹87888.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Muthoot Finance Ltd is 20.38 and 3.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Muthoot Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Muthoot Finance Ltd is ₹1261.9 and ₹2275 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Muthoot Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.75%, 3 Years at 13.25%, 1 Year at 51.59%, 6 Month at 24.90%, 3 Month at 13.91% and 1 Month at 15.75%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.