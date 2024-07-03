iifl-logo-icon 1
Muthoot Finance Ltd Share Price

2,189.2
(-2.15%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:49:56 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2,226.1
  • Day's High2,256.5
  • 52 Wk High2,275
  • Prev. Close2,237.25
  • Day's Low2,189.2
  • 52 Wk Low 1,261.9
  • Turnover (lac)3,233.88
  • P/E20.38
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value663.08
  • EPS109.93
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)87,888.48
  • Div. Yield1.07
  • Open1,708.3
  • Day's High1,749.95
  • Spot1,745.95
  • Prev. Close1,740.5
  • Day's Low1,708.25
  • ViewLong Unwinding
  • Market Lot550
  • OI(Chg %)-90,750 (-9.1%)
  • Roll Over%1.61
  • Roll Cost1.09
  • Traded Vol.11,29,700 (-48.99%)
Muthoot Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

2,226.1

Prev. Close

2,237.25

Turnover(Lac.)

3,233.88

Day's High

2,256.5

Day's Low

2,189.2

52 Week's High

2,275

52 Week's Low

1,261.9

Book Value

663.08

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

87,888.48

P/E

20.38

EPS

109.93

Divi. Yield

1.07

Muthoot Finance Ltd Corporate Action

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 24

Record Date: 01 Jun, 2024

arrow

Muthoot Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Muthoot Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:11 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.34%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.34%

Non-Promoter- 23.14%

Institutions: 23.14%

Non-Institutions: 3.50%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Muthoot Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

401.46

401.45

401.35

401.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

23,888.83

20,660.48

17,943.23

14,837.7

Net Worth

24,290.29

21,061.93

18,344.58

15,238.9

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

2,682.67

5,581.64

-28,752.54

2,742.3

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

15,061.66

11,897.66

12,185.61

11,534.56

9,683.98

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

15,061.66

11,897.66

12,185.61

11,534.56

9,683.98

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

101.09

77.34

52.55

35.63

23.29

Muthoot Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Muthoot Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

George Thomas Muthoot

Chairman & Wholetime Director

George Jacob Muthoot

Managing Director

George Alexander Muthoot

Whole-time Director

Alexander M George

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Jose Mathew

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Jacob Benjamin Koshy

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rajesh A

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

V Antony George

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ravindra Pisharody

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Abraham Chacko

Whole-time Director

George Muthoot Jacob

Independent Director

Usha Sunny

Whole-time Director

George Muthoot George

Whole-time Director

George Alexander

Independent Director

Chamacheril Abraham Mohan

Independent Director

Joseph Korah

Executive Director

Eapen Alexander

Executive Director & COO

Bijal Bhatt

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Muthoot Finance Ltd

Summary

Muthoot Finance Limited is the largest gold financing company in India in terms of loan portfolio. Headquartered in Kerala, the Company provides personal and business loans secured by gold jewellery, or Gold Loans, primarily to individuals who possess gold jewellery but could not access formal credit within a reasonable time, or to whom credit may not be available at all, to meet unanticipated or other short-term liquidity requirements.The companys wholly-owned subsidiary Muthoot Insurance Brokers Pvt Limited (MIBPL) is licensed as a direct broker by IRDAI since 2013 and is actively distributing both life and non-life insurance products of various insurance companies. Muthoot Finances another wholly-owned subsidiary Muthoot Homefin (India) Limited is a housing finance company with a focus on affordable housing finance. Muthoot Finances subsidiary Belstar Investment and Finance Private Limited (BIFPL) is a microfinance company. Muthoot Finance holds 66.61% of equity share capital of BIFPL. Muthoot Finances foreign subsidiary Asia Asset Finance PLC (AAF), Colombo is involved in Retail Finance, Hire Purchase & Business Loans.Muthoot Finance Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on 14th March, 1997 with the name The Muthoot Finance Pvt Ltd. and was converted into a Public Limited Company on November 18, 2008. The Company was promoted by Late Mr. M. G. George Muthoot, Mr. George Thomas Muthoot, Mr. George Jacob Muthoot and Mr. George Alexander Muthoot who collectiv
Company FAQs

What is the Muthoot Finance Ltd share price today?

The Muthoot Finance Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2189.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Muthoot Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Muthoot Finance Ltd is ₹87888.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Muthoot Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Muthoot Finance Ltd is 20.38 and 3.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Muthoot Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Muthoot Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Muthoot Finance Ltd is ₹1261.9 and ₹2275 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Muthoot Finance Ltd?

Muthoot Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.75%, 3 Years at 13.25%, 1 Year at 51.59%, 6 Month at 24.90%, 3 Month at 13.91% and 1 Month at 15.75%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Muthoot Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Muthoot Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.35 %
Institutions - 23.15 %
Public - 3.50 %

