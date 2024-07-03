Summary

Muthoot Finance Limited is the largest gold financing company in India in terms of loan portfolio. Headquartered in Kerala, the Company provides personal and business loans secured by gold jewellery, or Gold Loans, primarily to individuals who possess gold jewellery but could not access formal credit within a reasonable time, or to whom credit may not be available at all, to meet unanticipated or other short-term liquidity requirements.The companys wholly-owned subsidiary Muthoot Insurance Brokers Pvt Limited (MIBPL) is licensed as a direct broker by IRDAI since 2013 and is actively distributing both life and non-life insurance products of various insurance companies. Muthoot Finances another wholly-owned subsidiary Muthoot Homefin (India) Limited is a housing finance company with a focus on affordable housing finance. Muthoot Finances subsidiary Belstar Investment and Finance Private Limited (BIFPL) is a microfinance company. Muthoot Finance holds 66.61% of equity share capital of BIFPL. Muthoot Finances foreign subsidiary Asia Asset Finance PLC (AAF), Colombo is involved in Retail Finance, Hire Purchase & Business Loans.Muthoot Finance Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on 14th March, 1997 with the name The Muthoot Finance Pvt Ltd. and was converted into a Public Limited Company on November 18, 2008. The Company was promoted by Late Mr. M. G. George Muthoot, Mr. George Thomas Muthoot, Mr. George Jacob Muthoot and Mr. George Alexander Muthoot who collectiv

