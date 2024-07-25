iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Muthoot Finance Ltd

Muthoot Finance Ltd Option Chain

2,136.55
(0.07%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--1,500₹0.050%8,8000%
00%₹2780%1,560₹0.05-50%14,850-12.90%
--1,580₹0.55-66.66%20,9000%
2,750-16.66%₹135-5.59%1,600₹0.15-25%51,700-11.32%
--1,620₹0.05-94.11%8,800-40.74%
--1,640₹0.05-96.77%9,900-30.76%
2,2000%₹85.52.64%1,660₹0.1-96%37,400-20.93%
5500%₹63.150%1,680₹0.55-86.07%23,100-23.63%
22,5500%₹49.759.82%1,700₹0.4-93.04%54,450-17.5%
9,9000%₹27.1-2.69%1,720₹0.4-94.87%30,80019.14%
35,750-1.51%₹1-90.56%1,740₹8-28.25%42,900-37.6%
31,900-21.62%₹0.15-97.54%1,760₹15-43.28%28,050-8.92%
25,850-21.66%₹0.05-98.36%1,780₹4817.5%18,700-5.55%
44,550-27.02%₹0.1-94.28%1,800₹50-17.55%54,450-10%
29,700-28%₹0.05-96.15%1,820₹71.95-13.72%19,8005.88%
70,400-30.05%₹0.5-41.17%1,840₹105.6513.35%25,8504.44%
54,450-40%₹0.05-92.85%1,860₹122.6518.73%30,2500%
36,850-30.92%₹0.05-90%1,880₹156.550%13,7500%
1,02,850-10.52%₹0.05-75%1,900₹149.35-5.47%20,900-2.56%
62,1500%₹0.150%1,920₹127.30%4,9500%
29,700-6.89%₹0.1-60%1,940₹191.30%7,7000%
24,750-4.25%₹0.05-83.33%1,960₹166.050%10,4500%
20,3500%₹0.10%1,980₹148.30%3,8500%
2,12,850-2.02%₹0.05-50%2,000₹270.176.3%11,0000%
16,5000%₹0.05-80%2,020₹177.450%1,1000%
20,900-5%₹0.1-33.33%2,040₹216.40%00%
73,7000%₹0.050%2,080₹222.950%1,6500%
78,6500%₹0.050%2,120--

Muthoot Finance: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Muthoot Finance Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.