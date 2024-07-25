Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|-
|-
|1,500
|₹0.050%
|8,8000%
|00%
|₹2780%
|1,560
|₹0.05-50%
|14,850-12.90%
|-
|-
|1,580
|₹0.55-66.66%
|20,9000%
|2,750-16.66%
|₹135-5.59%
|1,600
|₹0.15-25%
|51,700-11.32%
|-
|-
|1,620
|₹0.05-94.11%
|8,800-40.74%
|-
|-
|1,640
|₹0.05-96.77%
|9,900-30.76%
|2,2000%
|₹85.52.64%
|1,660
|₹0.1-96%
|37,400-20.93%
|5500%
|₹63.150%
|1,680
|₹0.55-86.07%
|23,100-23.63%
|22,5500%
|₹49.759.82%
|1,700
|₹0.4-93.04%
|54,450-17.5%
|9,9000%
|₹27.1-2.69%
|1,720
|₹0.4-94.87%
|30,80019.14%
|35,750-1.51%
|₹1-90.56%
|1,740
|₹8-28.25%
|42,900-37.6%
|31,900-21.62%
|₹0.15-97.54%
|1,760
|₹15-43.28%
|28,050-8.92%
|25,850-21.66%
|₹0.05-98.36%
|1,780
|₹4817.5%
|18,700-5.55%
|44,550-27.02%
|₹0.1-94.28%
|1,800
|₹50-17.55%
|54,450-10%
|29,700-28%
|₹0.05-96.15%
|1,820
|₹71.95-13.72%
|19,8005.88%
|70,400-30.05%
|₹0.5-41.17%
|1,840
|₹105.6513.35%
|25,8504.44%
|54,450-40%
|₹0.05-92.85%
|1,860
|₹122.6518.73%
|30,2500%
|36,850-30.92%
|₹0.05-90%
|1,880
|₹156.550%
|13,7500%
|1,02,850-10.52%
|₹0.05-75%
|1,900
|₹149.35-5.47%
|20,900-2.56%
|62,1500%
|₹0.150%
|1,920
|₹127.30%
|4,9500%
|29,700-6.89%
|₹0.1-60%
|1,940
|₹191.30%
|7,7000%
|24,750-4.25%
|₹0.05-83.33%
|1,960
|₹166.050%
|10,4500%
|20,3500%
|₹0.10%
|1,980
|₹148.30%
|3,8500%
|2,12,850-2.02%
|₹0.05-50%
|2,000
|₹270.176.3%
|11,0000%
|16,5000%
|₹0.05-80%
|2,020
|₹177.450%
|1,1000%
|20,900-5%
|₹0.1-33.33%
|2,040
|₹216.40%
|00%
|73,7000%
|₹0.050%
|2,080
|₹222.950%
|1,6500%
|78,6500%
|₹0.050%
|2,120
|-
|-
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.