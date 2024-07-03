Summary

Bank of Baroda is one of the leading commercial public sector banks in India. The Banks solutions includes personal banking, which includes deposits, gen-next services, retail loans, credit cards, debit cards, services and lockers; business banking, which includes deposits, loans and advances, services and lockers; corporate banking, which includes wholesale banking, deposits, loans and advances and services, and international business, which includes Non-Resident Indian (NRI) Services, Foreign Currency Credits, ECB, Offshore Banking, Export Finance, Import Finance, Correspondent Banking, Trade Finance and International Treasury. The Bank offers services, such as domestic operations and For-ex operations. They also offer rural banking services, which include deposits, priority sector advances, remittance, collection services, pension and lockers. They also offer fee-based services such as cash management and remittance services. The Bank is having their head office located at Baroda and their corporate office is located at Mumbai. Bank of Baroda is one of Indias largest banks and as on December 2020, the bank has a strong domestic presence spanning 8,246 domestic branches and 11,553 ATMs & Cash Recyclers supported by self-service channels. The bank has a significant international presence with a network of 99 overseas branches/offices subsidiaries, spanning 21 countries. The bank has wholly owned subsidiaries including BOB Financial Solutions Limited (erstwhile BOB Cards Ltd.

