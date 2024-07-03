iifl-logo-icon 1
Bank of Baroda Share Price

227.96
(-5.66%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open239.2
  • Day's High241.39
  • 52 Wk High299.7
  • Prev. Close241.64
  • Day's Low227.25
  • 52 Wk Low 219.45
  • Turnover (lac)66,158.01
  • P/E6.52
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value235.76
  • EPS37.05
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,17,886.37
  • Div. Yield3.15
  • Roll Over%0
  • Roll Cost0
Bank of Baroda KEY RATIOS

Sector

Banks

Open

239.2

Prev. Close

241.64

Turnover(Lac.)

66,158.01

Day's High

241.39

Day's Low

227.25

52 Week's High

299.7

52 Week's Low

219.45

Book Value

235.76

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,17,886.37

P/E

6.52

EPS

37.05

Divi. Yield

3.15

Bank of Baroda Corporate Action

18 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

10 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 7.6

arrow

10 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

21 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

10 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 May, 2024

arrow

Bank of Baroda NEWS AND UPDATE

Top stocks for today - 28th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 28th October 2024

28 Oct 2024|08:33 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Coal India, Bank of Baroda, Shriram Finance, etc.

Bank of Baroda logs 11.6% y-o-y growth in global advances

Bank of Baroda logs 11.6% y-o-y growth in global advances

4 Oct 2024|02:32 PM

The lender's global operations increased by 10.23% year-on-year to ₹25.06 Lakh Crore, according to the company filing.

Top 10 stocks for today - 4th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 4th October, 2024

4 Oct 2024|08:46 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Avenue Supermarts, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th September, 2024

10 Sep 2024|09:19 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PNB Housing Finance, GMR Airports Infrastructure, HG Infra, etc.

Bank of Baroda Raises ₹5,000 Crore with 7.30% Bonds

Bank of Baroda Raises ₹5,000 Crore with 7.30% Bonds

28 Aug 2024|02:49 PM

Bank of Baroda has witnessed a 30% gain since the beginning of the year, and 6% gain since the beginning of the year.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Bank of Baroda SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:44 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.97%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.97%

Non-Promoter- 26.48%

Institutions: 26.47%

Non-Institutions: 9.55%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bank of Baroda FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1,035.53

1,035.53

1,035.53

1,035.53

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,11,188.05

97,187.36

84,874.19

76,010.19

Net Worth

1,12,223.58

98,222.89

85,909.72

77,045.72

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

16,707.65

-7,672.85

19,066.49

45,440.99

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

-

-

-

-

-

Excise Duty

-

-

-

-

-

Net Sales

-

-

-

-

-

Other Operating Income

-

-

-

-

-

Other Income

-

-

-

-

-

Bank of Baroda Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

HDFC Bank Ltd

HDFCBANK

1,749.2

20.3113,37,919.8416,820.971.1174,016.91601.75

ICICI Bank Ltd

ICICIBANK

1,265.05

20.48,93,378.511,745.880.7940,537.38360.94

State Bank of India

SBIN

793.4

10.067,08,168.618,331.441.731,13,870.56439.23

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

KOTAKBANK

1,838.65

26.033,65,654.963,343.720.1113,216.27556.51

Axis Bank Ltd

AXISBANK

1,084.9

12.833,35,570.526,917.570.0930,419.86532.09

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bank of Baroda

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

P K AGARWAL

Executive Director

Ajay K Khurana

Managing Director & CEO

Debadatta Chand

Director (Shareholder)

Alok Vajpeyi

Non Official Director

Ajay Singhal

Executive Director

Lalit Tyagi

Nominee (Govt)

Mukesh Kumar Bansal

Executive Director

Sanjay Vinayak Mudaliar

Executive Director

Lal Singh

Director(Shareholders)

Nina Nagpal

Nominee (RBI)

Manorajan Mishra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bank of Baroda

Summary

Bank of Baroda is one of the leading commercial public sector banks in India. The Banks solutions includes personal banking, which includes deposits, gen-next services, retail loans, credit cards, debit cards, services and lockers; business banking, which includes deposits, loans and advances, services and lockers; corporate banking, which includes wholesale banking, deposits, loans and advances and services, and international business, which includes Non-Resident Indian (NRI) Services, Foreign Currency Credits, ECB, Offshore Banking, Export Finance, Import Finance, Correspondent Banking, Trade Finance and International Treasury. The Bank offers services, such as domestic operations and For-ex operations. They also offer rural banking services, which include deposits, priority sector advances, remittance, collection services, pension and lockers. They also offer fee-based services such as cash management and remittance services. The Bank is having their head office located at Baroda and their corporate office is located at Mumbai. Bank of Baroda is one of Indias largest banks and as on December 2020, the bank has a strong domestic presence spanning 8,246 domestic branches and 11,553 ATMs & Cash Recyclers supported by self-service channels. The bank has a significant international presence with a network of 99 overseas branches/offices subsidiaries, spanning 21 countries. The bank has wholly owned subsidiaries including BOB Financial Solutions Limited (erstwhile BOB Cards Ltd.
Company FAQs

What is the Bank of Baroda share price today?

The Bank of Baroda shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹227.96 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bank of Baroda?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bank of Baroda is ₹117886.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bank of Baroda?

The PE and PB ratios of Bank of Baroda is 6.52 and 0.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bank of Baroda?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bank of Baroda stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bank of Baroda is ₹219.45 and ₹299.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bank of Baroda?

Bank of Baroda's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.10%, 3 Years at 42.33%, 1 Year at 3.77%, 6 Month at -9.79%, 3 Month at -1.40% and 1 Month at -5.07%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bank of Baroda?

The shareholding pattern of Bank of Baroda is as follows:
Promoters - 63.97 %
Institutions - 26.47 %
Public - 9.55 %

