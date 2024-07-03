SectorBanks
Open₹239.2
Prev. Close₹241.64
Turnover(Lac.)₹66,158.01
Day's High₹241.39
Day's Low₹227.25
52 Week's High₹299.7
52 Week's Low₹219.45
Book Value₹235.76
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,17,886.37
P/E6.52
EPS37.05
Divi. Yield3.15
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Coal India, Bank of Baroda, Shriram Finance, etc.Read More
The lender's global operations increased by 10.23% year-on-year to ₹25.06 Lakh Crore, according to the company filing.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Avenue Supermarts, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PNB Housing Finance, GMR Airports Infrastructure, HG Infra, etc.Read More
Bank of Baroda has witnessed a 30% gain since the beginning of the year, and 6% gain since the beginning of the year.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1,035.53
1,035.53
1,035.53
1,035.53
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,11,188.05
97,187.36
84,874.19
76,010.19
Net Worth
1,12,223.58
98,222.89
85,909.72
77,045.72
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
16,707.65
-7,672.85
19,066.49
45,440.99
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Excise Duty
-
-
-
-
-
Net Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Other Operating Income
-
-
-
-
-
Other Income
-
-
-
-
-
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
HDFC Bank Ltd
HDFCBANK
1,749.2
|20.31
|13,37,919.84
|16,820.97
|1.11
|74,016.91
|601.75
ICICI Bank Ltd
ICICIBANK
1,265.05
|20.4
|8,93,378.5
|11,745.88
|0.79
|40,537.38
|360.94
State Bank of India
SBIN
793.4
|10.06
|7,08,168.6
|18,331.44
|1.73
|1,13,870.56
|439.23
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
KOTAKBANK
1,838.65
|26.03
|3,65,654.96
|3,343.72
|0.11
|13,216.27
|556.51
Axis Bank Ltd
AXISBANK
1,084.9
|12.83
|3,35,570.52
|6,917.57
|0.09
|30,419.86
|532.09
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
P K AGARWAL
Executive Director
Ajay K Khurana
Managing Director & CEO
Debadatta Chand
Director (Shareholder)
Alok Vajpeyi
Non Official Director
Ajay Singhal
Executive Director
Lalit Tyagi
Nominee (Govt)
Mukesh Kumar Bansal
Executive Director
Sanjay Vinayak Mudaliar
Executive Director
Lal Singh
Director(Shareholders)
Nina Nagpal
Nominee (RBI)
Manorajan Mishra
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Bank of Baroda
Summary
Bank of Baroda is one of the leading commercial public sector banks in India. The Banks solutions includes personal banking, which includes deposits, gen-next services, retail loans, credit cards, debit cards, services and lockers; business banking, which includes deposits, loans and advances, services and lockers; corporate banking, which includes wholesale banking, deposits, loans and advances and services, and international business, which includes Non-Resident Indian (NRI) Services, Foreign Currency Credits, ECB, Offshore Banking, Export Finance, Import Finance, Correspondent Banking, Trade Finance and International Treasury. The Bank offers services, such as domestic operations and For-ex operations. They also offer rural banking services, which include deposits, priority sector advances, remittance, collection services, pension and lockers. They also offer fee-based services such as cash management and remittance services. The Bank is having their head office located at Baroda and their corporate office is located at Mumbai. Bank of Baroda is one of Indias largest banks and as on December 2020, the bank has a strong domestic presence spanning 8,246 domestic branches and 11,553 ATMs & Cash Recyclers supported by self-service channels. The bank has a significant international presence with a network of 99 overseas branches/offices subsidiaries, spanning 21 countries. The bank has wholly owned subsidiaries including BOB Financial Solutions Limited (erstwhile BOB Cards Ltd.
Read More
The Bank of Baroda shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹227.96 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bank of Baroda is ₹117886.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bank of Baroda is 6.52 and 0.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bank of Baroda stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bank of Baroda is ₹219.45 and ₹299.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bank of Baroda's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.10%, 3 Years at 42.33%, 1 Year at 3.77%, 6 Month at -9.79%, 3 Month at -1.40% and 1 Month at -5.07%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.