Bank of Baroda Quarterly Results

232.46
(1.97%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

-

-

-

-

-

Excise Duty

-

-

-

-

-

Net Sales

-

-

-

-

-

Other Operating Income

-

-

-

-

-

Other Income

-

-

-

-

-

Total Income

39,454.98

35,800.94

37,610.59

35,083.98

35,766

Total Expenditure

-

-

-

-

-

PBIDT

-

-

-

-

-

Interest

-

-

-

-

-

PBDT

-

-

-

-

-

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

-

-

-

-

-

Tax

-

-

-

-

-

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-

-

-

-

-

Minority Interest After NP

49.87

36.22

27.85

26.06

32.05

Net Profit after Minority Interest

5,355.1

4,727.81

5,132.45

4,788.52

4,394.31

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

5,355.1

4,727.81

5,132.45

4,788.52

4,394.31

EPS (Unit Curr.)

10.36

9.14

9.92

9.26

8.5

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

1,035.53

1,035.53

1,035.53

1,035.53

1,035.53

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

83.73

80.02

81.55

81.64

80.47

PBDTM(%)

23.31

20.35

22.63

21.72

20.58

PATM(%)

17.1

14.7

16.14

15.8

14.84

Bank of Baroda: Related NEWS

Top stocks for today - 28th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 28th October 2024

28 Oct 2024|08:33 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Coal India, Bank of Baroda, Shriram Finance, etc.

Read More
Bank of Baroda logs 11.6% y-o-y growth in global advances

Bank of Baroda logs 11.6% y-o-y growth in global advances

4 Oct 2024|02:32 PM

The lender's global operations increased by 10.23% year-on-year to ₹25.06 Lakh Crore, according to the company filing.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 4th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 4th October, 2024

4 Oct 2024|08:46 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Avenue Supermarts, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 10th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th September, 2024

10 Sep 2024|09:19 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PNB Housing Finance, GMR Airports Infrastructure, HG Infra, etc.

Read More
Bank of Baroda Raises ₹5,000 Crore with 7.30% Bonds

Bank of Baroda Raises ₹5,000 Crore with 7.30% Bonds

28 Aug 2024|02:49 PM

Bank of Baroda has witnessed a 30% gain since the beginning of the year, and 6% gain since the beginning of the year.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 1st August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 1st August 2024

1 Aug 2024|08:13 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Coal India, Bank of Baroda, Maruti Suzuki, etc.

Read More
PSBs Fine Depositors ₹2,000 Crore for Balance Shortfalls

PSBs Fine Depositors ₹2,000 Crore for Balance Shortfalls

30 Jul 2024|12:17 PM

Punjab National Bank levied the highest fee of ₹633 crore, followed by Bank of Baroda at ₹386 crore for non-maintenance quarterly balance.

Read More
PSU Banks Pay ₹6,481 Crore Dividend to Govt

PSU Banks Pay ₹6,481 Crore Dividend to Govt

11 Jul 2024|10:09 AM

K Satyanarayana Raju, MD and CEO of Canara Bank, presented a dividend check for ₹1,838.15 Crore.

Read More
Bank of Baroda’s domestic retail advances grow 20.90% y-o-y

Bank of Baroda’s domestic retail advances grow 20.90% y-o-y

8 Jul 2024|01:06 PM

Bank of Baroda reported a 2.3% increase in net profit for the fourth quarter of FY24. The bank achieved a net profit of ₹4,886.5 Crore.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 8th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th July 2024

8 Jul 2024|08:41 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bank of Baroda, Tata Motors, NLC India, etc.

Read More

