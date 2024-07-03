Bank of Baroda Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Excise Duty
-
-
-
-
-
Net Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Other Operating Income
-
-
-
-
-
Other Income
-
-
-
-
-
Total Income
1,41,778.7
1,10,777.98
87,780.19
89,567.63
91,086.03
Total Expenditure
-
-
-
-
-
PBIDT
-
-
-
-
-
Interest
-
-
-
-
-
PBDT
-
-
-
-
-
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
-
-
-
-
-
Tax
-
-
-
-
-
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-
-
-
-
-
Minority Interest After NP
101.49
100.01
83.29
72.63
52.96
Net Profit after Minority Interest
18,767.38
14,905.2
7,849.69
1,547.67
927.75
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
18,767.38
14,905.2
7,849.69
1,547.67
927.75
EPS (Unit Curr.)
36.29
28.82
15.18
3.32
2.32
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
380
275
142.5
0
0
Equity
1,035.53
1,035.53
1,035.53
1,035.53
925.37
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
80.84
74.6
66.53
66.7
61.86
PBDTM(%)
21.79
21.76
13.63
8.57
-1.56
PATM(%)
15.55
15.54
10.49
1.95
1.19
