A demat account is necessary to hold your financial securities today. This account not only lets you hold your securities, but also lets you transact, i.e. buy or sell, these securities. For this purpose, you have to open a trading account. Trading accounts facilitate multiple objectives, from managing your expenses to keeping careful control of the transactions you make.
Earlier, there existed an open outcry system where traders had to be physically present and use hand signals to convey their trading decisions. With the digital age, this system has been replaced by trading accounts.
Investors leverage trading accounts to carry out trades involving stocks, commodities and other securities. They can do this by enlisting the help of a professional broker or by creating a trading account online. Generally, brokerage firms charge investors a fee while opening a trading account.
Recently, there has been a global influx of new traders, which is why each trader is allotted a unique trading ID, that can easily help identify individual traders and keep track of their transactions.
Similar to other full-service brokerage firms, IIFL does not offer free trading accounts. However, it charges nominal fees for opening and maintaining a trading account. Here are the general charges to run a trading account with IIFL.
Without access to a quality trading platform, your trades can get tedious and difficult to manage, ultimately resulting in losses. On the other hand, using a good trading platform can improve your trading skills. India Infoline (IIFL) offers a host of advanced and innovative trading platforms that perform with state-of-the-art technology. When you open an online trading account with IIFL, you get access to the following cutting edge trading tools and platforms:
A browser-friendly, easy-to-operate trading portal, one can trade from the convenience of their home using TTWeb, with a quick login requiring a password and User ID.
A PC-friendly installable desktop application, accessing all segments, that is suited to fast and high-frequency trading. All features like advanced charts, trading tips, live streaming market movements, daily reports are available on TTExe and TTWeb.
A smartphone app for Android and iOS that helps you trade using your smartphone. The app offers features like trading tips, a customizable watchlist, price alerts, advanced technical charting, and access to live market updates.
For those who prefer investing in Mutual Funds only, this app is dedicated to trading and tracking MFs alone. Other features include integration with the Share Market app, portfolio assessment, and sharing relevant industry news.
Operating a trading account in India offers some special features and benefits to users. They are:
Yes, you can trade in the derivatives market with an IIFL trading account.
IIFL is a full-service broker and provides high-quality research and other financial data to investors. Discount brokers usually just provide buying and selling services.
With both, an IIFL demat and trading account, you can invest in mutual funds along with stocks, currencies and commodities. IIFL has also developed a dedicated platform IIFL MF App for mutual fund investments.
Yes, you can invest in IPOs and FPOs through an IIFL demat-cum-trading account.
