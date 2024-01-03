A demat account is necessary to hold your financial securities today. This account not only lets you hold your securities, but also lets you transact, i.e. buy or sell, these securities. For this purpose, you have to open a trading account. Trading accounts facilitate multiple objectives, from managing your expenses to keeping careful control of the transactions you make.

Earlier, there existed an open outcry system where traders had to be physically present and use hand signals to convey their trading decisions. With the digital age, this system has been replaced by trading accounts.