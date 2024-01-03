iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

List of IPO Articles

Featured articles

image

Mainboard & SME IPO Eligibility Criteria - Company Age, Minimum Net Worth, Requirements

Learn about the essential eligibility requirements for IPOs. Discover how to qualify and prepare your company for a successful initial public offering.

Read More
image

Difference between RII, NII, QIB, and Anchor Investors: A Comprehensive Guide

Explore the roles of RII, NII, QIB, and anchor investors in the stock market. Learn how each investor type participates in IPOs and what sets them apart in investing.

Read More
image

What is FPO?

FPO, also called a Follow-up public offering, is the process through which a company issues new shares to the investors after it has already been listed on the stock exchange through an Initial Public Offer.

Read More
image

What is SME IPO?

If you are an investor or in any way associated with the Indian stock market, you may have heard about the IPO buzz doing rounds almost every week. The Indian stock exchange has provided substantial returns to investors who have applied to various good IPOs.

Read More
image

What is IPO Allotment Process?

An IPO (initial public offering) is a momentous occasion in the history of a registered company. It is a sign that a company has finally matured into a fully-grown, effective organization that has commanded enough goodwill in the market to be able to start raising funds from the public.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

list of articles

image

Importance of investing in pre-IPO companies

If you follow stock market updates daily, you may have heard about companies going public almost every week through Initial Public Offer

Read More
image

How To Apply For an IPO offline?

IPO or Initial Public Offer is a process where a private company goes public and wants to expand its territories and business at large.

Read More
image

What Is a Hot IPO?

An initial public offering with significant demand is known as a hot IPO. These IPOs are popular even before meeting the market, generating immense interest from investors and media.

Read More
image

What is ASBA?

Every company needs to raise funds for various reasons such as repayment of debt, capital requirement, expansion etc.

Read More
image

How to Apply for IPO using UPI ID

Today, UPI has become an essential tool while transferring funds or paying your bills. Just a few taps on your mobile phone, at any time of the day, and you can make any kind of payment you need.

Read More
image

What is a Draft Red Herring Prospectus?

Amidst the recent IPO boom in the Indian startup sector, investors are being presented with ever-increasing options for investments.

Read More
image

What do you understand about the IPO cycle?

An Initial Public Offering (IPO) is the first time a company issues its shares to the public. This is how businesses go from being ‘private’ to ‘public.’ In other words, a company that was privately owned up until the Initial Public Offer, becomes a publicly traded company. As an investor, you have access to the company’s shares directly through a stock exchange.

Read More
image

How does an IPO work?

Every company, big or small, functions on one thing: capital. Almost every business starts as a private entity with a handful of people funding its initial operations.

Read More
image

Who is a Syndicate Member?

A syndicate member is an investment banker who gets the mandate to sell shares of an IPO to eligible applicants. How do they get this mandate?

Read More
image

What are the prerequisites to apply in IPOs?

A SEBI-mandated process through which companies raise money from the public is known as an Initial Public Offering or commonly referred to as an IPO. As a potential investor, you need to gather appropriate information and understand how to apply for one.

Read More
123

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

List of Categories

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.