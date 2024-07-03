Summary

Dr Lal PathLabs is among the most trusted diagnostic healthcare service provider in India, offering services through over 5000 diagnostic tests and related healthcare services through a nationwide network of medical laboratory centres. Through its integrated, nationwide network, the Company offers patients and healthcare providers a broad range of diagnostic and related healthcare tests and services for use in core testing, patient diagnosis and the prevention, monitoring and treatment of disease and other health conditions.Presently, the Company is engaged the business of running laboratories for carrying out pathological investigations of various branches of bio-chemistry, hematology, histopathology, microbiology, electrophoresis, immunochemistry, immunology, virology, cytology, and other pathological and radiological investigations. The Company has built a national, hub and spoke network that includes its National Reference Laboratory in New Delhi, Regional Reference Lab in Kolkata and 371 other clinical laboratories, 5,102 patient service centers and 10,938 pickup points as of 31 March 2023. Its customers include individual patients, hospitals and other healthcare providers and corporate customers. Apart from these, the catalogue of services includes 481 test panels, 2763 pathology tests and 1947 radiology and cardiology tests.Late Dr. Major S.K. Lal, commenced the business of providing pathology services and maintaining a blood bank in the year 1949 through sole propriet

