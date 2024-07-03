SectorHealthcare
Open₹2,985
Prev. Close₹2,944.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹24,832.98
Day's High₹3,077.05
Day's Low₹2,950.2
52 Week's High₹3,653.95
52 Week's Low₹1,943.7
Book Value₹258.16
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)25,343.8
P/E56.47
EPS52.15
Divi. Yield0.61
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
83.48
83.37
83.35
83.35
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,816.18
1,606.5
1,388.77
1,133.74
Net Worth
1,899.66
1,689.87
1,472.12
1,217.09
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,872.7
1,490.55
1,273.59
1,024.04
yoy growth (%)
25.63
17.03
24.36
16.12
Raw materials
-446.31
-373.9
-286.86
-219.31
As % of sales
23.83
25.08
22.52
21.41
Employee costs
-320.22
-257.43
-232.06
-175.08
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
459.39
374.04
302.75
255.31
Depreciation
-75.31
-69.77
-68
-31.04
Tax paid
-115.34
-93.93
-79.57
-87.33
Working capital
-358.09
332.24
134.44
87.45
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
25.63
17.03
24.36
16.12
Op profit growth
25.24
24.27
28.21
11.1
EBIT growth
25.47
22.51
23.92
10.42
Net profit growth
22.82
25.5
32.85
10.16
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,226.6
2,016.9
2,087.4
1,581.3
1,330.4
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,226.6
2,016.9
2,087.4
1,581.3
1,330.4
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
69.2
41.7
52.5
51.3
55
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,178.35
|145.59
|1,14,361.61
|231.3
|0.13
|686.11
|81.72
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,298.35
|93.49
|1,04,984.37
|369.6
|0.22
|2,135.4
|569.62
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
732.05
|291.89
|55,312.01
|39.63
|0.14
|357.15
|120.23
Syngene International Ltd
SYNGENE
856.85
|78.6
|34,517.55
|96.6
|0.15
|821.3
|107.27
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,089.1
|76.98
|29,278.71
|104.47
|0
|664.61
|113.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Arvind Lal
Whole-time Director
Vandana Lal
Non Executive Director
Archana Lal Erdmann
Managing Director
Om Prakash Manchanda
Non Executive Director
Rahul Sharma
Independent Director
Somya Satsangi
Independent Director
Rohit Bhasin
Independent Director
Arun Duggal
Independent Director
Gurinder Singh Kalra
Independent Director
RAJIT MEHTA
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vinay Gujral
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd
Summary
Dr Lal PathLabs is among the most trusted diagnostic healthcare service provider in India, offering services through over 5000 diagnostic tests and related healthcare services through a nationwide network of medical laboratory centres. Through its integrated, nationwide network, the Company offers patients and healthcare providers a broad range of diagnostic and related healthcare tests and services for use in core testing, patient diagnosis and the prevention, monitoring and treatment of disease and other health conditions.Presently, the Company is engaged the business of running laboratories for carrying out pathological investigations of various branches of bio-chemistry, hematology, histopathology, microbiology, electrophoresis, immunochemistry, immunology, virology, cytology, and other pathological and radiological investigations. The Company has built a national, hub and spoke network that includes its National Reference Laboratory in New Delhi, Regional Reference Lab in Kolkata and 371 other clinical laboratories, 5,102 patient service centers and 10,938 pickup points as of 31 March 2023. Its customers include individual patients, hospitals and other healthcare providers and corporate customers. Apart from these, the catalogue of services includes 481 test panels, 2763 pathology tests and 1947 radiology and cardiology tests.Late Dr. Major S.K. Lal, commenced the business of providing pathology services and maintaining a blood bank in the year 1949 through sole propriet
The Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3032 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd is ₹25343.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd is 56.47 and 11.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd is ₹1943.7 and ₹3653.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.84%, 3 Years at -8.64%, 1 Year at 11.62%, 6 Month at 4.38%, 3 Month at -13.88% and 1 Month at -0.95%.
