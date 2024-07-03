iifl-logo-icon 1
Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd Share Price

3,032
(2.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:44:59 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2,985
  • Day's High3,077.05
  • 52 Wk High3,653.95
  • Prev. Close2,944.65
  • Day's Low2,950.2
  • 52 Wk Low 1,943.7
  • Turnover (lac)24,832.98
  • P/E56.47
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value258.16
  • EPS52.15
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)25,343.8
  • Div. Yield0.61
  • Open3,022.65
  • Day's High3,032.4
  • Spot3,000.9
  • Prev. Close3,038.4
  • Day's Low2,969.75
  • ViewShort BuildUp
  • Market Lot300
  • OI(Chg %)7,500 (3.92%)
  • Roll Over%9.44
  • Roll Cost0.7
  • Traded Vol.3,77,100 (-43.83%)
View More Futures

Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Healthcare

Open

2,985

Prev. Close

2,944.65

Turnover(Lac.)

24,832.98

Day's High

3,077.05

Day's Low

2,950.2

52 Week's High

3,653.95

52 Week's Low

1,943.7

Book Value

258.16

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

25,343.8

P/E

56.47

EPS

52.15

Divi. Yield

0.61

Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd Corporate Action

16 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

10 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 May, 2024

arrow

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 6

Record Date: 05 Nov, 2024

arrow

Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:05 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.85%

Foreign: 1.84%

Indian: 52.07%

Non-Promoter- 39.72%

Institutions: 39.71%

Non-Institutions: 6.03%

Custodian: 0.33%

Read More
Share Price

Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

83.48

83.37

83.35

83.35

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,816.18

1,606.5

1,388.77

1,133.74

Net Worth

1,899.66

1,689.87

1,472.12

1,217.09

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,872.7

1,490.55

1,273.59

1,024.04

yoy growth (%)

25.63

17.03

24.36

16.12

Raw materials

-446.31

-373.9

-286.86

-219.31

As % of sales

23.83

25.08

22.52

21.41

Employee costs

-320.22

-257.43

-232.06

-175.08

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

459.39

374.04

302.75

255.31

Depreciation

-75.31

-69.77

-68

-31.04

Tax paid

-115.34

-93.93

-79.57

-87.33

Working capital

-358.09

332.24

134.44

87.45

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

25.63

17.03

24.36

16.12

Op profit growth

25.24

24.27

28.21

11.1

EBIT growth

25.47

22.51

23.92

10.42

Net profit growth

22.82

25.5

32.85

10.16

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,226.6

2,016.9

2,087.4

1,581.3

1,330.4

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,226.6

2,016.9

2,087.4

1,581.3

1,330.4

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

69.2

41.7

52.5

51.3

55

View Annually Results

Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,178.35

145.591,14,361.61231.30.13686.1181.72

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,298.35

93.491,04,984.37369.60.222,135.4569.62

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

732.05

291.8955,312.0139.630.14357.15120.23

Syngene International Ltd

SYNGENE

856.85

78.634,517.5596.60.15821.3107.27

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,089.1

76.9829,278.71104.470664.61113.49

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Arvind Lal

Whole-time Director

Vandana Lal

Non Executive Director

Archana Lal Erdmann

Managing Director

Om Prakash Manchanda

Non Executive Director

Rahul Sharma

Independent Director

Somya Satsangi

Independent Director

Rohit Bhasin

Independent Director

Arun Duggal

Independent Director

Gurinder Singh Kalra

Independent Director

RAJIT MEHTA

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vinay Gujral

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd

Summary

Dr Lal PathLabs is among the most trusted diagnostic healthcare service provider in India, offering services through over 5000 diagnostic tests and related healthcare services through a nationwide network of medical laboratory centres. Through its integrated, nationwide network, the Company offers patients and healthcare providers a broad range of diagnostic and related healthcare tests and services for use in core testing, patient diagnosis and the prevention, monitoring and treatment of disease and other health conditions.Presently, the Company is engaged the business of running laboratories for carrying out pathological investigations of various branches of bio-chemistry, hematology, histopathology, microbiology, electrophoresis, immunochemistry, immunology, virology, cytology, and other pathological and radiological investigations. The Company has built a national, hub and spoke network that includes its National Reference Laboratory in New Delhi, Regional Reference Lab in Kolkata and 371 other clinical laboratories, 5,102 patient service centers and 10,938 pickup points as of 31 March 2023. Its customers include individual patients, hospitals and other healthcare providers and corporate customers. Apart from these, the catalogue of services includes 481 test panels, 2763 pathology tests and 1947 radiology and cardiology tests.Late Dr. Major S.K. Lal, commenced the business of providing pathology services and maintaining a blood bank in the year 1949 through sole propriet
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd share price today?

The Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3032 today.

What is the Market Cap of Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd is ₹25343.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd is 56.47 and 11.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd is ₹1943.7 and ₹3653.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd?

Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.84%, 3 Years at -8.64%, 1 Year at 11.62%, 6 Month at 4.38%, 3 Month at -13.88% and 1 Month at -0.95%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.92 %
Institutions - 39.71 %
Public - 6.04 %

