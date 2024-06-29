|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|29 Jun 2024
|10 May 2024
|Convening of 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company on Saturday, June 29, 2024, through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio-Visual Means (VC/OVAM). Proceedings of the 30th AGM is attached Disclosure is attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.06.2024)
