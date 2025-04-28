iifl-logo
Dr Lal PathLabs Reports 81.4% Profit Jump in Q4 Result

28 Apr 2025 , 12:38 PM

Dr Lal PathLabs has registered a 81.4% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) surge in its net profit in Q4 FY25, exceeding expectations. The net profit of the consolidated company in the quarter was ₹155 crore compared with ₹85 crore in the same quarter previous year.

The PAT margin of the company has risen to 25.8% in Q4 FY25 compared with 15.6% in Q4 FY24, indicating improved profitability. Operating income registered a 10.5% YoY growth to ₹603 crore for Q4 FY25.

EBITDA was up 16.9% YoY to ₹169 crore. This caused EBITDA margin to increase to 28.1% from 26.5% in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The robust financial performance was attributed to increased volumes of diagnostic tests, expansion in network coverage, and improved operating efficiency. Dr Lal PathLabs saw unique growth in Tier-III and Tier-IV towns, leading to improved volumes and performance.

Dr Lal PathLabs had a network of 298 clinical laboratories as of March 31, 2025, including one National Reference Lab in Delhi and Regional Reference Labs in Kolkata, Bangalore, and Mumbai. The network of the company further includes 6,607 Patient Service Centers (PSCs) and 12,365 Pick-up Points (PUPs), serving individual patients, hospitals, healthcare professionals, and corporate customers.

Dr Lal PathLabs declared a fourth interim dividend of ₹6 per share for 2025, reflecting its strong cash generation and shareholder remittance focus.

