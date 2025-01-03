Invest wise with Expert advice
₹3211.43-51.13 (-1.57%)
₹8250.549.3 (0.6%)
₹79223.11-720.6 (-0.9%)
₹42397.27-151.95 (-0.36%)
₹42500.4102.7 (0.24%)
₹7331.61-62.15 (-0.84%)
₹8246.87-13.22 (-0.16%)
₹19938.43-86.23 (-0.43%)
₹5932.5-17.75 (-0.3%)
₹19760.28136.95 (0.7%)
₹19275.39-40.4 (-0.21%)
₹39894.54-7.17 (-0.02%)
₹24004.75-183.9 (-0.76%)
₹24060-90 (-0.37%)
₹22908.376.24 (0.33%)
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
19918.64Low
20031.11High
19801.33Low
20031.11High
19568.5Low
20522.82High
16345.02Low
20522.82High
Current Price
Bullish Moving Average
10
Bearish Moving Average
6
5 Day
19956.6
10 Day
20003.4
12 Day
20009.5
20 Day
19973.1
PIVOT
First Resistance
20061.59
First Support
19870.62
Second Resistance
20138.67
Second Support
19756.73
Third Resistance
20252.56
Third Support
19679.65
RSI
53.00
MACD Single Line
159.41
MFI
-
MACD
89.78
Indices Name
Price
Price Change (%chg.)
24,004.75
-183.90 | -0.76
43,726.55
-625.20 | -1.41
69,192.45
88.85 | 0.13
50,988.8
-616.75 | -1.20
35,894.05
178.15 | 0.50
