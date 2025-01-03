iifl-logo-icon 1
other global indices

Shanghai Composite

3211.43-51.13 (-1.57%)

S&P ASX 200

8250.549.3 (0.6%)

BSE Sensex

79223.11-720.6 (-0.9%)

Dow

42397.27-151.95 (-0.36%)

US 30

42500.4102.7 (0.24%)

CAC 40

7331.61-62.15 (-0.84%)

FTSE 100

8246.87-13.22 (-0.16%)

DAX

19938.43-86.23 (-0.43%)

S&P

5932.5-17.75 (-0.3%)

Hang Seng

19760.28136.95 (0.7%)

US Tech Composite

19275.39-40.4 (-0.21%)

Nikkei 225

39894.54-7.17 (-0.02%)

Nifty 50

24004.75-183.9 (-0.76%)

Gift Nifty

24060-90 (-0.37%)

Taiwan Weighted

22908.376.24 (0.33%)

View All Indices
Nifty 50 NEWS

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

Nifty 50

24,188.65
(445.75%)
Jan 2, 2025|10:01:00 AM

Nifty 50 Stock Price Analysis

Day Price Range:1D return (-0.76%)
LTP 24188.65

23976Low

24196.45High

Week Price Range:1W returns (1.07%)
LTP 23750.2

23460.45Low

24226.7High

Month Price Range:1M returns (-1.12%)
LTP 24276.05

23460.45Low

24857.75High

52W Price Range:1Y returns (10.8%)
LTP 21665.8

21137.2Low

26277.35High

Nifty 50 Technical

Current Price

24,004.75 -183.9 (-0.76%)

pointer

Bullish Moving Average

7

Bearish Moving Average

9

5 Day

23883.7

10 Day

23905.5

12 Day

23931.4

20 Day

24018.6

Nifty 50 RESISTANCE AND SUPPORT

PIVOT

24055.63

First Resistance

24359.72

First Support

23884.57

Second Resistance

24530.78

Second Support

23580.48

Third Resistance

24834.87

Third Support

23409.42

RSI

52.78

MACD Single Line

-117.94

MFI

-

MACD

-136.89

First Resistance

24359.72

Second Resistance

24530.78

Third Resistance

24834.87

First Support

23884.57

Second Support

23580.48

Third Support

23409.42

RSI

52.78

MFI

-

MACD Single Line

-117.94

MACD

-136.89

TOP INDIAN INDICES

NSE

BSE

Indices Name
Price
Price Change (%chg.)

Nifty 50

24,004.75

-183.90 | -0.76

Nifty IT

43,726.55

-625.20 | -1.41

Nifty Next 50

69,192.45

88.85 | 0.13

Nifty Bank

50,988.8

-616.75 | -1.20

Nifty Energy

35,894.05

178.15 | 0.50

Indices Name
Price
Price Change (%chg.)

Nifty 50

24,004.75

-183.90 | -0.76

Nifty IT

43,726.55

-625.20 | -1.41

Nifty Next 50

69,192.45

88.85 | 0.13

Nifty Bank

50,988.8

-616.75 | -1.20

Nifty Energy

35,894.05

178.15 | 0.50

View More

