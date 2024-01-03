Table of Content
Investors in the Indian financial market have one goal in mind: Profits. However, they start by trying a specific trading technique and move to the next one until they find one that’s most favorable and which can make them better profits than the rest.
Every investor has a trading style. Some of them believe in value investing, while others believe in intraday trading. When you think about intraday trading, the idea is quite simple: you buy stocks when the market opens and sell them before the market closes. If the price is higher than the cost price, you make a profit; otherwise, you realize losses on selling or converting the order into delivery. However, investors use different techniques within intraday trading to profit from the ongoing price fluctuations.
One of the most widely used ones is Scalp Trading or Scalping.
Scalping is the shortest-term trading method where investors use high trading volumes to make a profit rather than trying to increase profits for each trade. Scalping utilizes small constant price fluctuations and relies on small profits from each trade. However, the number of trades done is much higher, adding to the profits.
For example, if you are executing the Scalping technique, you may make 50-100 orders and sell them after minutes to profit from the increasing price. Thus, you rely on high order volume even though your profits for each trade are low. Scalping requires investors to have immense discipline and a strict exit strategy. As the price constantly fluctuates, they have to exit as soon as the price shows an upward trend. If not, the price can go lower, wiping out the small profits made from other Scalping orders.
The stock market technique of Scalping works on the assumption that most stocks would complete the first stage of price movement. However, after the first stage, it becomes tough to ascertain where it will go from there. This is the main idea behind Scalping. It ensures that the investor uses the movement rather than waiting for the stock price to advance further after the initial stage.
The investors who perform Scalping are known as Scalpers, and they believe that it is better to have small profits in several trades than to risk it over a single trade in a day. Even if their profits are smaller and they risk losing on bigger profits, the volume of their trades allows them to earn a considerable amount of profits.
Scalping is dangerous because the trading style is of a high speed and a high frequency. Decisions have to be made quickly, thereby garnering small profits from slight price movements. The constant attention demanded is due to the fact that slight shifts in price in the time frame of seconds will incur losses.
Scalpers primarily use leverage to boost the gain on small price movements. This also amplifies losses that may occur. Market volatility, unpredictable price movements, and other transaction costs can easily deteriorate profits, making this strategy difficult for a beginner to master.
Scalping requires advanced tools, fast execution, and complete knowledge of the market, as slight miscalculations in this strategy can lead to significant losses. Thus, this approach is high-risk in nature.
Scalpers use quick and precise analysis methods to gauge short-term market trends and exploit minor price changes. Here’s how they prepare before executing trades:
Although Scalp trading is a part of day trading, it fundamentally differs in style and objective. Here are the differences between Scalping and day-trading:
|Title of difference
|Scalping
|Day trading
|Timeframe
|Scalping uses a timeframe that fluctuates with seconds or minutes.
|Day trading uses a timeframe that may last for several hours.
|Trade Volume
|Scalping includes high trade volumes that can go up to 100 trades in a day.
|Day trading includes 1-2 trades only in a single day.
|Objective
|The objective of Scalping is to execute as many trades as possible and realize small profits from each of them.
|The objective of day trading is to wait for the price to go up significantly and realize profits by selling the stock.
|Speed
|Scalpers’ trading sleep is considerably high. They buy and sell stocks in a matter of seconds.
|Day traders trade at an average speed. They wait for several hours to sell a stock.
|Analysis
|Scalpers only prefer to do Technical analysis to predict future stock prices.
|Day traders prefer to do both technical and fundamental analyses to predict future stock prices.
Scalp trading involves a focused, fast-paced approach and includes these steps:
Advantages of Scalp Trading
You may adopt scalp trading as your primary trading strategy. Since there is very low-risk exposure, scalping makes up for the perfect trading tactic to realize the profits without waiting for years or taking the delivery. However, since scalping happens at a very high speed, performing a detailed technical analysis before anything else is always a wise idea.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Scalping or scalp trading is a great way to diversify, minimise risk and realise profits as they add up after every successfully executed trade. As positive and negative price movements occur constantly, you have a good opportunity to make profits.
Yes, numerous scalpers make considerable profits from scalping stocks. However, you must ensure you invest in good stocks and after doing a detailed technical analysis.
Here are some of the most famous and effective scalping trading techniques:
Scalping can be profitable but also carries high risks. The fast-paced nature requires traders to make quick decisions, which can lead to losses if trades go wrong. Due to its intense demands and reliance on market volatility, scalping may not be safe for inexperienced or risk-averse traders.
Scalping can be effective for traders who thrive in fast-paced environments and have access to low-cost trading. It requires precision and discipline, as profits per trade are small. However, scalping isn’t ideal for everyone, especially those who can’t handle high stress or aren’t experienced in quick decision-making.
Mastering scalping requires thorough knowledge of technical analysis, rapid decision-making skills, and emotional control. Practicing on demo accounts, focusing on liquid markets, and establishing strict entry and exit rules are essential steps. Using real-time data and analyzing past trades also helps refine this skill over time.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.