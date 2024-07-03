Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMarine Port & Services
Open₹1,199.55
Prev. Close₹1,199.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹5,730.27
Day's High₹1,200.9
Day's Low₹1,183.05
52 Week's High₹1,621.4
52 Week's Low₹995.65
Book Value₹141.36
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,57,024.13
P/E103.74
EPS11.56
Divi. Yield0.5
The new order brings the total tug orders for Adani Ports to 13, aimed at modernizing the fleet to ensure efficient and reliable port operations.Read More
Adani Ports processed 293.7 MMT of cargo in the first eleven months of 2024, a 7% increase over the same time last year.Read More
Meanwhile, shares of Adani Ports and Adani Power rose 4.6%, Adani Green Energy rose 6.4%, and Adani Total Gas rose 5%.Read More
The company recorded a 40% year-over-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated net profit for the second quarter, which ended in September 2024.Read More
The partnership aims to integrate advanced technologies into logistics and trading platforms, creating synergies between the two companies.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
432.03
432.03
422.47
406.35
Preference Capital
303.58
292.26
281.88
272.36
Reserves
28,755.6
28,104.13
29,422.28
21,228.4
Net Worth
29,491.21
28,828.42
30,126.63
21,907.11
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
4,206.22
4,377.15
4,643.28
6,533.82
yoy growth (%)
-3.9
-5.73
-28.93
33.92
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-238.34
-235.01
-224.61
-193.78
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1,233.56
2,909.64
2,031.73
4,126.56
Depreciation
-599.61
-619.18
-553.29
-470.52
Tax paid
-324.17
-981.71
-97.48
-1,421.08
Working capital
7,008.17
-3,317.81
11.68
453.4
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-3.9
-5.73
-28.93
33.92
Op profit growth
-37.03
-4.8
-33.11
27.11
EBIT growth
-27.07
-4.74
-4.96
31.56
Net profit growth
-84.56
-0.32
-19.67
-22.33
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
26,710.56
20,851.91
17,118.79
12,549.6
11,873.07
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
26,710.56
20,851.91
17,118.79
12,549.6
11,873.07
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1,499.42
1,600.49
2,241.11
1,970.23
1,861.35
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd
ADANIPORTS
1,199.55
|103.74
|2,59,054.66
|572.14
|0.5
|1,802.57
|136.11
JSW Infrastructure Ltd
JSWINFRA
330.55
|168.37
|69,300.05
|116.19
|0.16
|126.87
|23.5
Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd
GPPL
183.04
|21.76
|8,859.04
|91.5
|3.98
|227.04
|43.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Gautam S Adani
Non Executive Director
Rajesh S Adani
Independent Director
G Raghuram
Independent Director
G K Pillai
Managing Director
Karan Adani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kamlesh Bhagia
Independent Director
Bharat Sheth
Independent Director
P S Jayakumar
Non Executive Director
RAJKUMAR BENIWAL
Whole Time Director & CEO
Ashwani Gupta
Independent Director
M V Bhanumathi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd
Summary
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ), Indias largest private port and Special Economic Zone was incorporated as Gujarat Adani Port Ltd (GAPL) on 26 May, 1998 to develop a private port at Mundra, on the West Coast of India. The Company is in the business of development, operations and maintenance of port infrastructure (port services and related infrastructure development) and has linked multi product Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and related infrastructure contiguous to Port at Mundra. It operates ports in Mundra, Dahej, Hazira, Dhamra, Ennore and Kattupalli and terminals in Mormugao, Visakhapatnam and Kandla (Tuna-Tekra). APSEZ Ports with its presence at ten locations (two in development phase) handles a wide variety of cargo ranging from coal, crude, containers to fertilizers, agri products, steel & project cargo, edible oil, chemicals, automobiles etc. In October 2001, the company commenced commercial operations. In May 2002, the company signed an agreement with Guru Govind Singh Refineries Ltd (GGSRL) for Crude Oil handling at Mundra. In October 2002, they signed an agreement with Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) for setting up Single Point Mooring (SPM) Facility and Crude Oil Handling at Mundra. In November 2002, they signed an agreement with Indian Railways for integrating Mundra-Adipur railway line with the national rail network.In January 2003, the company signed sub-concession agreement for a container terminal. In July 2003, Container Terminal I became o
Read More
The Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1189.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd is ₹257024.13 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd is 103.74 and 8.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd is ₹995.65 and ₹1621.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.68%, 3 Years at 17.65%, 1 Year at 9.62%, 6 Month at -20.59%, 3 Month at -15.83% and 1 Month at -6.91%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.