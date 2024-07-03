Summary

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ), Indias largest private port and Special Economic Zone was incorporated as Gujarat Adani Port Ltd (GAPL) on 26 May, 1998 to develop a private port at Mundra, on the West Coast of India. The Company is in the business of development, operations and maintenance of port infrastructure (port services and related infrastructure development) and has linked multi product Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and related infrastructure contiguous to Port at Mundra. It operates ports in Mundra, Dahej, Hazira, Dhamra, Ennore and Kattupalli and terminals in Mormugao, Visakhapatnam and Kandla (Tuna-Tekra). APSEZ Ports with its presence at ten locations (two in development phase) handles a wide variety of cargo ranging from coal, crude, containers to fertilizers, agri products, steel & project cargo, edible oil, chemicals, automobiles etc. In October 2001, the company commenced commercial operations. In May 2002, the company signed an agreement with Guru Govind Singh Refineries Ltd (GGSRL) for Crude Oil handling at Mundra. In October 2002, they signed an agreement with Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) for setting up Single Point Mooring (SPM) Facility and Crude Oil Handling at Mundra. In November 2002, they signed an agreement with Indian Railways for integrating Mundra-Adipur railway line with the national rail network.In January 2003, the company signed sub-concession agreement for a container terminal. In July 2003, Container Terminal I became o

