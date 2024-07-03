iifl-logo-icon 1
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd Share Price

1,189.85
(-0.81%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:09:59 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,199.55
  • Day's High1,200.9
  • 52 Wk High1,621.4
  • Prev. Close1,199.55
  • Day's Low1,183.05
  • 52 Wk Low 995.65
  • Turnover (lac)5,730.27
  • P/E103.74
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value141.36
  • EPS11.56
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,57,024.13
  • Div. Yield0.5
  • Roll Over%0
  • Roll Cost0
View More Futures

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Marine Port & Services

Open

1,199.55

Prev. Close

1,199.55

Turnover(Lac.)

5,730.27

Day's High

1,200.9

Day's Low

1,183.05

52 Week's High

1,621.4

52 Week's Low

995.65

Book Value

141.36

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,57,024.13

P/E

103.74

EPS

11.56

Divi. Yield

0.5

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd Corporate Action

2 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 May, 2024

arrow

2 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 6

Record Date: 14 Jun, 2024

arrow

14 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Adani Ports Taps Cochin Shipyard for ₹450 Crore Tug Deal

Adani Ports Taps Cochin Shipyard for ₹450 Crore Tug Deal

29 Dec 2024|11:29 PM

The new order brings the total tug orders for Adani Ports to 13, aimed at modernizing the fleet to ensure efficient and reliable port operations.

Read More
Adani Ports Stock Surges on Strong November Volume

Adani Ports Stock Surges on Strong November Volume

3 Dec 2024|01:16 PM

Adani Ports processed 293.7 MMT of cargo in the first eleven months of 2024, a 7% increase over the same time last year.

Read More
Adani stocks rebound 7% as investors anticipate a strong case

Adani stocks rebound 7% as investors anticipate a strong case

25 Nov 2024|12:11 PM

Meanwhile, shares of Adani Ports and Adani Power rose 4.6%, Adani Green Energy rose 6.4%, and Adani Total Gas rose 5%.

Read More
Adani Ports Shares Dip 4% Post October Report

Adani Ports Shares Dip 4% Post October Report

4 Nov 2024|03:15 PM

The company recorded a 40% year-over-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated net profit for the second quarter, which ended in September 2024.

Read More
Adani Ports Partners with Rorix Holdings to Transform Commodities Market Ecosystem

Adani Ports Partners with Rorix Holdings to Transform Commodities Market Ecosystem

23 Sep 2024|02:06 PM

The partnership aims to integrate advanced technologies into logistics and trading platforms, creating synergies between the two companies.

Read More
Read More

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:30 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 23.24%

Foreign: 23.24%

Indian: 42.64%

Non-Promoter- 28.48%

Institutions: 28.48%

Non-Institutions: 5.62%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

432.03

432.03

422.47

406.35

Preference Capital

303.58

292.26

281.88

272.36

Reserves

28,755.6

28,104.13

29,422.28

21,228.4

Net Worth

29,491.21

28,828.42

30,126.63

21,907.11

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

4,206.22

4,377.15

4,643.28

6,533.82

yoy growth (%)

-3.9

-5.73

-28.93

33.92

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-238.34

-235.01

-224.61

-193.78

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1,233.56

2,909.64

2,031.73

4,126.56

Depreciation

-599.61

-619.18

-553.29

-470.52

Tax paid

-324.17

-981.71

-97.48

-1,421.08

Working capital

7,008.17

-3,317.81

11.68

453.4

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-3.9

-5.73

-28.93

33.92

Op profit growth

-37.03

-4.8

-33.11

27.11

EBIT growth

-27.07

-4.74

-4.96

31.56

Net profit growth

-84.56

-0.32

-19.67

-22.33

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

26,710.56

20,851.91

17,118.79

12,549.6

11,873.07

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

26,710.56

20,851.91

17,118.79

12,549.6

11,873.07

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1,499.42

1,600.49

2,241.11

1,970.23

1,861.35

View Annually Results

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd

ADANIPORTS

1,199.55

103.742,59,054.66572.140.51,802.57136.11

JSW Infrastructure Ltd

JSWINFRA

330.55

168.3769,300.05116.190.16126.8723.5

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd

GPPL

183.04

21.768,859.0491.53.98227.0443.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Gautam S Adani

Non Executive Director

Rajesh S Adani

Independent Director

G Raghuram

Independent Director

G K Pillai

Managing Director

Karan Adani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kamlesh Bhagia

Independent Director

Bharat Sheth

Independent Director

P S Jayakumar

Non Executive Director

RAJKUMAR BENIWAL

Whole Time Director & CEO

Ashwani Gupta

Independent Director

M V Bhanumathi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd

Summary

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ), Indias largest private port and Special Economic Zone was incorporated as Gujarat Adani Port Ltd (GAPL) on 26 May, 1998 to develop a private port at Mundra, on the West Coast of India. The Company is in the business of development, operations and maintenance of port infrastructure (port services and related infrastructure development) and has linked multi product Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and related infrastructure contiguous to Port at Mundra. It operates ports in Mundra, Dahej, Hazira, Dhamra, Ennore and Kattupalli and terminals in Mormugao, Visakhapatnam and Kandla (Tuna-Tekra). APSEZ Ports with its presence at ten locations (two in development phase) handles a wide variety of cargo ranging from coal, crude, containers to fertilizers, agri products, steel & project cargo, edible oil, chemicals, automobiles etc. In October 2001, the company commenced commercial operations. In May 2002, the company signed an agreement with Guru Govind Singh Refineries Ltd (GGSRL) for Crude Oil handling at Mundra. In October 2002, they signed an agreement with Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) for setting up Single Point Mooring (SPM) Facility and Crude Oil Handling at Mundra. In November 2002, they signed an agreement with Indian Railways for integrating Mundra-Adipur railway line with the national rail network.In January 2003, the company signed sub-concession agreement for a container terminal. In July 2003, Container Terminal I became o
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd share price today?

The Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1189.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd is ₹257024.13 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd is 103.74 and 8.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd is ₹995.65 and ₹1621.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd?

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.68%, 3 Years at 17.65%, 1 Year at 9.62%, 6 Month at -20.59%, 3 Month at -15.83% and 1 Month at -6.91%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.89 %
Institutions - 28.48 %
Public - 5.63 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

