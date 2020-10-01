However, the deposits are subject to many currency rate fluctuations and an NRE account doesn’t provide any protection against them. In spite of this one con, an NRE account provides a tax-exempt interest on the money deposited, which makes the interest and the principal amount tax-free.

How NRIs Invest in India?

The Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) has rules for any foreign earned capital which the NRIs have to follow while investing in India. As per the law, NRIs are allowed to invest in stocks, mutual funds and real estate etc. To access the capital markets, NRIs can opt for the Portfolio Investment Scheme or the Direct Subscription Route.

The Portfolio Investment Scheme introduced by the RBI is the primary mode of investment for NRIs. Through the scheme, NRIs can buy/sell stocks, debentures and other securities allowed by the RBI in India. NRIs have to choose between NRO and NRE accounts while investing depending on the nature of the investment.

How do these Accounts Operate?

Both NRE and NRO accounts operate similarly. The choice between the NRE and NRO accounts depends on if the investment is repatriable or non-repatriable. While investing in India, NRIs have to indicate the method of investment.

If the payment method is repatriable, you have to opt for an NRE account these deposits are fully repatriable. If the payment method is non-repatriable, you have to choose an NRO account. During redemption of the investments, if the investment is not tax-exempt, the tax is deducted at source.

If you want to send the amount out of India after redemption, you should opt for NRE account before investing. NRIs have to maintain transparency while investing in India. The facility of redemption of capital invested from India is only available to NRIs, and thus provide their overseas address while filling the NRI banking form.