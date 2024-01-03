Home Loan EMI Calculator

Factors Affecting Your Home Loan EMI

A home loan interest EMI calculator considers the following factors to determine the EMI amount:

Principal Amount: The principal amount is what you borrow from the lender to purchase or construct a home. If your principal amount is high, the EMI will also be high. The principal home loan amount that you can borrow will depend on your property value, income, repayment history, credit score, and other factors.

Interest Rate: Every lender charges a different interest rate from borrowers. If the interest rate is low, your home loan EMI will be significantly low. Usually, your credit score, repayment history, and various other factors will determine the interest rate lenders charge you. You can choose between a fixed or floating interest rate for your home loan. While a fixed interest rate will keep your EMI amount the same throughout the tenure, a floating interest rate will make your EMI amount fluctuate according to market terms.

Tenure: Tenure is a critical factor while determining the home loan EMI amount. If you opt for a long home loan tenure, you will have to pay a lower EMI. Similarly, a short tenure will make your home loan EMI amount high. While a long tenure reduces the EMI amount, it causes a hike in the interest rate. Therefore, you should choose a short home loan tenure if you can afford it.

Prepayment: Prepayment is not mandatory. But doing it can reduce your home loan EMI significantly. However, you might need to pay prepayment charges. You should ask your lender in detail about the prepayment charges. In case the prepayment fee is too high, you might not benefit from making a prepayment. You should only make a prepayment when it will be lower than your total EMI amount.