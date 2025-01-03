iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Markets News

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App
IIFL Market Update

Latest News

Most Popular

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

Read More

More News

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 1 January, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Jan 2025|02:22 PM

Top Stocks for Today - 1st January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Jan 2025|09:04 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 31st December 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Dec 2024|09:13 AM

TOP Markets NEWS

Image

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Image

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Image

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.

2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM
Image

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 1 January, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Sensex gained 0.65% by rising 509 points to settle at 78,648 while the Nifty is trading higher by 0.62% gaining 145 points to trade at 23,789.

1 Jan 2025|02:22 PM
Image

Sensex and Nifty Trade Flat on December 31, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Tech Mahindra, TCS, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Zomato, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, PowerGrid Corp, and HCL Tech are the top losers in Sensex. 

31 Dec 2024|02:35 PM
Image

IOL board approves stock split; stock gains ~5%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Shares of IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals rose more than 5% on December 30 after the board approved a proposal for a five-for-one stock split.

30 Dec 2024|03:12 PM
12...111

Market News

All

Image

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

Markets|3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Image

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

Markets|3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Image

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

Markets|2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Image

Indices may open flat to negative on Jan 2, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.

Markets|2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM
Download App

Market News

All

Image

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

Markets|3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Image

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

Markets|3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Image

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

Markets|2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Image

Indices may open flat to negative on Jan 2, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.

Markets|2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.