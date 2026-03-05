India VIX jumps 50%: Could Nifty Be Headed for a Double Bottom?

The India VIX, often referred to as the Volatility Index, is widely considered the fear indicator of the stock market. It measures the expected volatility in the market over the next 30 days based on Nifty options prices.
In simple terms, India VIX reflects market sentiment:
There is a strong cause-and-effect relationship between India VIX and the Nifty 50 index. When market fear rises, volatility increases and that often puts pressure on stock prices.
Understanding where the VIX is trading can help investors interpret market conditions.
|
VIX Level
|
Market Sentiment
|
Market Behaviour
|
Below 13–15
|
Calm Market
|
Stable trends, gradual upward movement
|
15 – 25
|
Uncertain Market
|
Higher volatility, news-driven moves
|
Above 25
|
Panic / Fear Zone
|
Sharp corrections and aggressive sell-offs
Currently, the market is operating in the 15–25 range (17.86 as of 05 March 2026, 19:00 Hrs), which typically signals uncertainty driven by geopolitical or macroeconomic developments. However, if the VIX rises above 25, markets often enter a sharp corrective phase, similar to what was seen during major market stress periods such as 2020.
In recent sessions, India VIX has surged nearly 50%, a sharp rise in a short period.
Such spikes historically indicate heightened fear and uncertainty among investors, often triggered by:
But what happens next?
To understand this, analysts often examine historical data when VIX spikes sharply.
Historical analysis of past VIX spikes shows an interesting pattern.
Historically, the Nifty has delivered average gains of around 2.5% – 2.6% within 15–25 days after major VIX spikes. This suggests that fear-driven corrections may eventually create recovery opportunities.
We studied historical data proving the negative co-relation of Nifty50 Index with the India VIX index
During the COVID-19 market crash in March 2020, India VIX surged from 25.20 to 64.40, while the Nifty 50 fell nearly 23%, highlighting how rising market fear and volatility typically coincide with sharp equity market declines.
|
Period
|
India VIX (Start)
|
India VIX (End)
|
Nifty 50 (Start)
|
Nifty 50 (End)
|
VIX Change
|
Nifty Change
|
March 2020
|
25.20
|
64.40
|
11,132.75
|
8,597.75
|
+155.56%
|
-22.77%
|
March 2021
|
25.62
|
18.40
|
14,761.55
|
17,618.15
|
-28.18%
|
+19.35%
During the Russia–Ukraine war in February 2022, India VIX surged from around 17 to above 32 while the Nifty plunged nearly 5%, clearly demonstrating how rising volatility typically coincides with falling equity markets.
|Date
|Event
|India VIX
|Nifty 50 Level
|Market Reaction
|10 Feb 2022
|Pre-war tension period
|~17.7
|~17,500
|Stable markets
|22 Feb 2022
|War fears escalate
|~26.8
|~17,000
|Volatility rising
|24 Feb 2022
|Russia invades Ukraine
|~32–34
|~16,248
|Sharp market crash
|25–28 Feb 2022
|Panic begins to ease
|~26–27
|~16,800–17,000
|Partial recovery
|Late March 2022
|Volatility cooling
|~21
|~17,300
|Market stabilising
While the spike in VIX signals fear, the real opportunity often emerges when VIX starts to decline. Historical data shows a strong relationship between falling VIX and market rebounds.
|Drop in VIX
|Average Nifty Move (Next 5 Days)
|10% fall in VIX
|Nifty rises ~1.5%
|15% fall in VIX
|Nifty rises ~3%
|20% fall in VIX
|Nifty rises ~4%
|25% fall in VIX
|Nifty may rally up to 6.5%
This is why market participants closely track whether VIX begins to cool off after a spike.
Based on historical market behaviour, there is a strong probability of a retest of previous lows after a VIX spike.
Studies show that when VIX rises sharply:
Markets bounce initially
But most of the time, the index retests the previous support levels within 3–5 days
In the current scenario, this means Nifty could potentially retest the 24,300 level.
While a retest may appear negative on the surface, it can actually be a technical confirmation of a market bottom.
If the following occurs:
VIX begins to decline
Nifty retests the 24,300 support
Markets hold that level
Then it often signals that the market has formed a short-to-medium term bottom.
This can mark the beginning of a new upward trend.
