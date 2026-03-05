India VIX jumps 50%: Could Nifty Be Headed for a Double Bottom?

Understanding India VIX – The Market’s Fear Index

The India VIX, often referred to as the Volatility Index, is widely considered the fear indicator of the stock market. It measures the expected volatility in the market over the next 30 days based on Nifty options prices.

In simple terms, India VIX reflects market sentiment:

Low VIX = Calm and stable markets

High VIX = Fear, uncertainty, and volatility

There is a strong cause-and-effect relationship between India VIX and the Nifty 50 index. When market fear rises, volatility increases and that often puts pressure on stock prices.

Key India VIX Zones Investors Should Watch

Understanding where the VIX is trading can help investors interpret market conditions.

VIX Level Market Sentiment Market Behaviour Below 13–15 Calm Market Stable trends, gradual upward movement 15 – 25 Uncertain Market Higher volatility, news-driven moves Above 25 Panic / Fear Zone Sharp corrections and aggressive sell-offs

Currently, the market is operating in the 15–25 range (17.86 as of 05 March 2026, 19:00 Hrs), which typically signals uncertainty driven by geopolitical or macroeconomic developments. However, if the VIX rises above 25, markets often enter a sharp corrective phase, similar to what was seen during major market stress periods such as 2020.

Recent Spike in India VIX

In recent sessions, India VIX has surged nearly 50%, a sharp rise in a short period.

Such spikes historically indicate heightened fear and uncertainty among investors, often triggered by:

Geopolitical tensions

Macro-economic concerns

Global market volatility

Unexpected policy developments

But what happens next?

To understand this, analysts often examine historical data when VIX spikes sharply.

What History Shows After a 50% Spike in VIX

Historical analysis of past VIX spikes shows an interesting pattern.

Short-Term Impact (Next 3–5 Days)

After a 50% spike in India VIX, markets tend to remain under pressure in the immediate term.

On average: Nifty may decline by around 1% – 1.7% Even if a short bounce occurs, markets often retest previous lows

This means that short-term volatility is likely to persist.

Interestingly, the pattern improves over time.

After the initial volatility phase: Markets gradually stabilize Investor confidence begins to return

Historically, the Nifty has delivered average gains of around 2.5% – 2.6% within 15–25 days after major VIX spikes. This suggests that fear-driven corrections may eventually create recovery opportunities.

Why the Direction of VIX Matters

We studied historical data proving the negative co-relation of Nifty50 Index with the India VIX index

During the COVID-19 market crash in March 2020, India VIX surged from 25.20 to 64.40, while the Nifty 50 fell nearly 23%, highlighting how rising market fear and volatility typically coincide with sharp equity market declines.

Period India VIX (Start) India VIX (End) Nifty 50 (Start) Nifty 50 (End) VIX Change Nifty Change March 2020 25.20 64.40 11,132.75 8,597.75 +155.56% -22.77% March 2021 25.62 18.40 14,761.55 17,618.15 -28.18% +19.35%

During the Russia–Ukraine war in February 2022, India VIX surged from around 17 to above 32 while the Nifty plunged nearly 5%, clearly demonstrating how rising volatility typically coincides with falling equity markets.

Date Event India VIX Nifty 50 Level Market Reaction 10 Feb 2022 Pre-war tension period ~17.7 ~17,500 Stable markets 22 Feb 2022 War fears escalate ~26.8 ~17,000 Volatility rising 24 Feb 2022 Russia invades Ukraine ~32–34 ~16,248 Sharp market crash 25–28 Feb 2022 Panic begins to ease ~26–27 ~16,800–17,000 Partial recovery Late March 2022 Volatility cooling ~21 ~17,300 Market stabilising

While the spike in VIX signals fear, the real opportunity often emerges when VIX starts to decline. Historical data shows a strong relationship between falling VIX and market rebounds.

Drop in VIX Average Nifty Move (Next 5 Days) 10% fall in VIX Nifty rises ~1.5% 15% fall in VIX Nifty rises ~3% 20% fall in VIX Nifty rises ~4% 25% fall in VIX Nifty may rally up to 6.5%

This is why market participants closely track whether VIX begins to cool off after a spike.

Could Nifty Retest 24,300?

Based on historical market behaviour, there is a strong probability of a retest of previous lows after a VIX spike.

Studies show that when VIX rises sharply:

Markets bounce initially

But most of the time, the index retests the previous support levels within 3–5 days

In the current scenario, this means Nifty could potentially retest the 24,300 level.

Why a Retest Could Actually Be An Opportunity

While a retest may appear negative on the surface, it can actually be a technical confirmation of a market bottom.

If the following occurs:

VIX begins to decline Nifty retests the 24,300 support Markets hold that level

Then it often signals that the market has formed a short-to-medium term bottom.

This can mark the beginning of a new upward trend.