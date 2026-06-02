NMDC Ltd shares hit 52-week high of ₹97.24 on Record Iron Ore Production and Strong Q4 Performance

NMDC Limited (National Mineral Development Corporation) is India’s largest iron ore producer and a Navratna Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Steel. Established in 1958 and headquartered in Hyderabad, the company operates highly mechanized iron ore mines in Chhattisgarh and Karnataka and is recognized as one of the world’s lowest-cost iron ore producers. NMDC also operates India’s only mechanized diamond mine at Panna, Madhya Pradesh.

The company produced over 50 million tonnes of iron ore in FY26, becoming the first Indian mining company to achieve this milestone. Under the leadership of Chairman and Managing Director Amitava Mukherjee, NMDC is pursuing an ambitious expansion plan to increase its mining capacity to 100 million tonnes by 2030, while strengthening its presence in steel, critical minerals, and international mining opportunities.

Reason for 52-Week High

Strong May 2026 production growth:

NMDC shares hit a fresh 52-week high after the company reported a 19.9% YoY increase in iron ore production to 5.31 million tonnes, signalling strong operational momentum.

Record iron ore volumes in Q4 FY26:

Iron ore sales volumes reached an all-time high of 15.3 million tonnes in Q4 FY26, up 21% YoY, driven by robust demand and higher dispatches.

Strong Q4 earnings performance:

Consolidated revenue surged 62% YoY to ₹11,343 crore, while net profit jumped 36% YoY to ₹2,018 crore, reflecting improved realizations and higher sales volumes.

Improved profitability:

EBITDA increased 29% YoY to ₹2,643 crore, with EBITDA per tonne rising to ₹1,729, highlighting strong operating efficiency.

Higher iron ore realizations:

Average iron ore realization improved to ₹4,759 per tonne, supporting margins and boosting investor confidence.

Aggressive expansion plans:

Management reiterated its target of 60 million tonnes production in FY27 and 100 million tonnes by CY2030, backed by annual capex guidance of ₹6,000–10,000 crore over the next few years.

Shareholder-friendly dividend:

The board recommended a final dividend of ₹1 per share, taking the total FY26 dividend payout to ₹3.5 per share, supporting investor sentiment.

Positive outlook for the iron ore sector:

Elevated iron ore prices, strong domestic steel demand, and NMDC’s capacity expansion roadmap strengthened the long-term growth outlook, helping the stock touch a fresh 52-week high of ₹97.20.

Stock Performance Context

NMDC shares have delivered a strong 4.78% return in the past week and gained 5.12% over the last one month, outperforming the NIFTY Midcap 50 index returns of -2.56% and 2.40%, respectively.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has surged 13.55%, compared to the benchmark index decline of 0.32%, reflecting improving investor confidence driven by robust iron ore production, strong earnings growth, and capacity expansion plans.

Over the past one year, NMDC shares have rallied 34.24%, significantly outperforming the broader market return of 7.28%, supported by record production levels and healthy iron ore realizations.

The stock has generated impressive long-term returns of 161.71% over three years, far ahead of the index gain of 79.52%. However, over the five-year period, NMDC has delivered 55.48% returns, underperforming the benchmark’s 137.45% gain.

NMDC touched its fresh 52-week high of ₹97.24 on June 2, 2026, while the stock’s 52-week low stood at ₹66.80 on June 19, 2025, highlighting a strong recovery over the last year.

Investor participation remained healthy, with traded value of approximately ₹976.84 crore and traded volume of over 1,021 lakh shares, reflecting strong market interest following the company’s record iron ore production, robust Q4 FY26 earnings, and ambitious target of achieving 100 million tonnes production capacity by 2030.

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