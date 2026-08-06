Ardee Industries IPO GMP Today: Subscription Crosses 11x – Should You Expect Strong Listing Gains?

Ardee Industries IPO has attracted healthy investor interest during the subscription period. As of 6 August 2026, the Grey Market Premium (GMP) stands at ₹14, indicating an estimated listing price of ₹67, or about 26.4% above the IPO issue price of ₹53.

Alongside the positive GMP, the IPO has been subscribed 11.03 times overall, driven primarily by strong participation from High Net-worth Individuals (HNIs) and steady retail demand.

Let’s take a closer look at the latest GMP trend, subscription data, positives, risks, and listing expectations.

Ardee Industries IPO GMP Today

Latest GMP Snapshot

Particulars Details IPO Price ₹53 Current GMP ₹14 Estimated Listing Price ₹67 Estimated Listing Gain 26.42% Estimated Profit Per Lot* ₹3,934

*Estimated gains are based on unofficial Grey Market Premium and may change before listing.

The current GMP suggests a healthy listing premium, although Grey Market Premium is unofficial and should not be treated as a guaranteed indicator of listing-day performance.

Ardee Industries IPO GMP Trend

The GMP has remained positive throughout the IPO period, reflecting improving investor sentiment.

Date GMP Expected Listing Gain 30 Jul ₹13 24.53% 31 Jul ₹6.5 12.26% 1 Aug ₹7 13.21% 2 Aug ₹6.75 12.74% 3 Aug ₹7.5 14.15% 4 Aug ₹8 15.09% 5 Aug ₹15.25 28.77% 6 Aug ₹14 26.42%

Trend Analysis

GMP initially cooled after early enthusiasm.

Investor sentiment improved significantly during the subscription period.

The premium surged to ₹15.25 before easing slightly to ₹14 .

before easing slightly to . Despite the minor decline, the GMP continues to indicate positive listing expectations.

Ardee Industries IPO Subscription Status

The IPO received healthy demand across investor categories.

Category Subscription Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) 1.23x Non-Institutional Investors (NII) 22.36x • Small HNI (S-NII) 26.24x • Big HNI (B-NII) 20.42x Retail Investors (RII) 11.78x Overall Subscription 11.03x

What the Subscription Numbers Indicate

Strong HNI Demand

The Non-Institutional Investor (NII) category was subscribed 22.36 times, with particularly strong interest from Small HNIs at 26.24x. This indicates high confidence among larger investors seeking potential listing gains.

Healthy Retail Participation

Retail investors subscribed the IPO 11.78 times, reflecting encouraging participation and positive sentiment among individual investors.

Moderate Institutional Interest

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed 1.23 times, indicating participation from institutional investors, though demand was comparatively lower than the HNI and retail categories.

Overall, the IPO witnessed broad-based demand, with HNIs and retail investors driving the subscription.

Positives of Ardee Industries IPO

1. Healthy Grey Market Premium

A GMP of ₹14 suggests an estimated listing gain of more than 26%, indicating optimistic market sentiment ahead of listing.

2. Strong HNI Participation

Subscription of more than 22x in the NII category reflects robust demand from high-net-worth investors.

3. Solid Retail Response

Retail subscription of 11.78x demonstrates healthy interest from individual investors.

4. Improving Market Sentiment

The sharp rise in GMP during the final days of the subscription period suggests increasing confidence among market participants.

Risks Investors Should Consider

Limited Institutional Demand

QIB subscription of 1.23x is positive but relatively modest compared with the strong participation from HNIs and retail investors.

GMP Is Not a Guarantee

Grey Market Premium is unofficial and can change quickly before listing. Actual listing performance may differ depending on market conditions and investor sentiment.

Potential Profit Booking

If the stock lists with a strong premium, short-term profit booking by IPO allottees may lead to increased volatility during the initial trading sessions.

Market Volatility

Overall market sentiment on listing day can influence the stock’s performance regardless of GMP trends.

Disclaimer: The stocks and market-related information mentioned in this article are provided solely for informational and educational purposes. They should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Investors are advised to conduct their own research and consult a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions. Investments in the securities market are subject to market risks. Please read all offer documents carefully before investing