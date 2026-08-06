Ardee Industries IPO GMP Today: Subscription Crosses 11x – Should You Expect Strong Listing Gains?

6 Aug 2026 , 02:49 PM
Ardee Industries IPO has attracted healthy investor interest during the subscription period. As of 6 August 2026, the Grey Market Premium (GMP) stands at ₹14, indicating an estimated listing price of ₹67, or about 26.4% above the IPO issue price of ₹53.
Alongside the positive GMP, the IPO has been subscribed 11.03 times overall, driven primarily by strong participation from High Net-worth Individuals (HNIs) and steady retail demand.
Let’s take a closer look at the latest GMP trend, subscription data, positives, risks, and listing expectations.
|Particulars
|Details
|IPO Price
|₹53
|Current GMP
|₹14
|Estimated Listing Price
|₹67
|Estimated Listing Gain
|26.42%
|Estimated Profit Per Lot*
|₹3,934
*Estimated gains are based on unofficial Grey Market Premium and may change before listing.
The current GMP suggests a healthy listing premium, although Grey Market Premium is unofficial and should not be treated as a guaranteed indicator of listing-day performance.
The GMP has remained positive throughout the IPO period, reflecting improving investor sentiment.
|Date
|GMP
|Expected Listing Gain
|30 Jul
|₹13
|24.53%
|31 Jul
|₹6.5
|12.26%
|1 Aug
|₹7
|13.21%
|2 Aug
|₹6.75
|12.74%
|3 Aug
|₹7.5
|14.15%
|4 Aug
|₹8
|15.09%
|5 Aug
|₹15.25
|28.77%
|6 Aug
|₹14
|26.42%
The IPO received healthy demand across investor categories.
|Category
|Subscription
|Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB)
|1.23x
|Non-Institutional Investors (NII)
|22.36x
|• Small HNI (S-NII)
|26.24x
|• Big HNI (B-NII)
|20.42x
|Retail Investors (RII)
|11.78x
|Overall Subscription
|11.03x
The Non-Institutional Investor (NII) category was subscribed 22.36 times, with particularly strong interest from Small HNIs at 26.24x. This indicates high confidence among larger investors seeking potential listing gains.
Retail investors subscribed the IPO 11.78 times, reflecting encouraging participation and positive sentiment among individual investors.
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed 1.23 times, indicating participation from institutional investors, though demand was comparatively lower than the HNI and retail categories.
Overall, the IPO witnessed broad-based demand, with HNIs and retail investors driving the subscription.
A GMP of ₹14 suggests an estimated listing gain of more than 26%, indicating optimistic market sentiment ahead of listing.
Subscription of more than 22x in the NII category reflects robust demand from high-net-worth investors.
Retail subscription of 11.78x demonstrates healthy interest from individual investors.
The sharp rise in GMP during the final days of the subscription period suggests increasing confidence among market participants.
QIB subscription of 1.23x is positive but relatively modest compared with the strong participation from HNIs and retail investors.
Grey Market Premium is unofficial and can change quickly before listing. Actual listing performance may differ depending on market conditions and investor sentiment.
If the stock lists with a strong premium, short-term profit booking by IPO allottees may lead to increased volatility during the initial trading sessions.
Overall market sentiment on listing day can influence the stock’s performance regardless of GMP trends.
Disclaimer: The stocks and market-related information mentioned in this article are provided solely for informational and educational purposes. They should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Investors are advised to conduct their own research and consult a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions. Investments in the securities market are subject to market risks. Please read all offer documents carefully before investing
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