Net interest income was 14% higher YoY, at ₹587.7 crore, due to steady loan growth & higher interest margins than Q3 FY24 levels of ₹516 crore.Read More
This quarter had Gross NPA at 4.7% after 7% during Q3 FY24, with much better management of its asset quality.Read More
20-Jan - 20-Feb-2025
Company name
ISIN Number
Purpose
Dividend Date
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd
INE179A01014
Dividend
20-Feb-2025
Esab India Ltd
INE284A01012
Dividend
20-Feb-2025
Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd
INE386D01027
Dividend
20-Feb-2025
AVT Natural Products Ltd
INE488D01021
Dividend
20-Feb-2025
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd
INE335Y01020
Dividend
20-Feb-2025
