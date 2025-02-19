iifl-logo-icon 1
News Overview

Top News

Aurobindo Pharma’s Eugia gets 5 observations from USFDA

19 Feb 2025|01:39 PM
CONCOR awards order worth ₹689.76 Crore to Braithwaite & Co.

19 Feb 2025|01:33 PM
Mahindra Lifespaces and Livingstone Infra join hand for ₹1,650 Crore

19 Feb 2025|01:22 PM
Top Stocks for Today - 19th February 2025

19 Feb 2025|06:52 AM
Cochin Shipyard inks pact with AP Moller-Maersk

18 Feb 2025|01:58 PM
Live News

No Live News Available Today

City Union Bank Q3 Profit Up 13% YoY

31 Jan 2025|11:41 PM

Net interest income was 14% higher YoY, at ₹587.7 crore, due to steady loan growth & higher interest margins than Q3 FY24 levels of ₹516 crore.

Bandhan Bank Q3 Profit Falls 42% YoY

31 Jan 2025|10:48 PM

This quarter had Gross NPA at 4.7% after 7% during Q3 FY24, with much better management of its asset quality.

CORPORATE ACTIONS

20-Jan - 20-Feb-2025

Company name
ISIN Number
Purpose
Dividend Date

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd

INE179A01014

Dividend

20-Feb-2025

Esab India Ltd

INE284A01012

Dividend

20-Feb-2025

Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd

INE386D01027

Dividend

20-Feb-2025

AVT Natural Products Ltd

INE488D01021

Dividend

20-Feb-2025

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd

INE335Y01020

Dividend

20-Feb-2025

