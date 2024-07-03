iifl-logo-icon 1
Bata India Ltd Share Price

1,423.95
(-2.52%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,466
  • Day's High1,479
  • 52 Wk High1,637.05
  • Prev. Close1,460.8
  • Day's Low1,411
  • 52 Wk Low 1,269
  • Turnover (lac)6,513.17
  • P/E78.51
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value135.9
  • EPS18.61
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)18,301.68
  • Div. Yield0.82
  • Open1,595
  • Day's High1,618.5
  • Spot1,593.9
  • Prev. Close1,601.95
  • Day's Low1,582.9
  • ViewLong Unwinding
  • Market Lot375
  • OI(Chg %)-75,000 (-13.49%)
  • Roll Over%14.41
  • Roll Cost0.72
  • Traded Vol.8,86,500 (-54.37%)
Bata India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Leather

Open

1,466

Prev. Close

1,460.8

Turnover(Lac.)

6,513.17

Day's High

1,479

Day's Low

1,411

52 Week's High

1,637.05

52 Week's Low

1,269

Book Value

135.9

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

18,301.68

P/E

78.51

EPS

18.61

Divi. Yield

0.82

Bata India Ltd Corporate Action

23 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 May, 2024

arrow

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 10

Record Date: 16 Aug, 2024

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Bata India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Bata India Q2 net profit jumps ~53% y-o-y to ₹52 Crore

Bata India Q2 net profit jumps ~53% y-o-y to ₹52 Crore

5 Nov 2024|10:32 AM

The company's EBITDA decreased by 4% to ₹174.5 Crore, compared to ₹181.6 Crore the previous year. Bata's EBITDA margin also fell to 20.8%.

Bata India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:23 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.15%

Foreign: 50.15%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 35.93%

Institutions: 35.93%

Non-Institutions: 13.90%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bata India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

64.26

64.26

64.26

64.26

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,455.73

1,369.64

1,749.96

1,695.51

Net Worth

1,519.99

1,433.9

1,814.22

1,759.77

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

2,387.71

1,707.29

3,053.45

2,467.16

yoy growth (%)

39.85

-44.08

23.76

2.14

Raw materials

-1,086.8

-837.49

-1,296.3

-1,152.88

As % of sales

45.51

49.05

42.45

46.72

Employee costs

-378.68

-339.82

-376.42

-272.69

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Profit before tax

136.82

-113.08

485.07

255.24

Depreciation

-241.94

-264.72

-295.76

-65

Tax paid

-35.94

27.41

-158.16

-74.82

Working capital

64.6

-95.69

556.63

113.78

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

39.85

-44.08

23.76

2.14

Op profit growth

157.95

-80.57

198.85

0.67

EBIT growth

-2,507.68

-101.58

132.49

15.91

Net profit growth

-211.74

-127.61

105.93

-27.04

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

3,478.61

3,451.57

2,387.72

1,708.48

3,056.11

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,478.61

3,451.57

2,387.72

1,708.48

3,056.11

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

61.72

38.68

55.99

94.09

68.68

Bata India Ltd Peer Comparison

Metro Brands Ltd

METROBRAND

1,268.2

82.534,500.365.670.39566.7371.24

Bata India Ltd

BATAINDIA

1,460.8

78.5118,778.5252.360.82837.14113.84

Relaxo Footwears Ltd

RELAXO

633.3

87.215,781.4636.730.47679.3780.78

Campus Activewear Ltd

CAMPUS

307.85

96.59,401.6914.30333.2922.69

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd

MAYURUNIQ

609.05

19.482,676.0541.430.49216.36200.61

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bata India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Akshay Chudasama

Independent Director

Ravindra Dhariwal

Independent Director

ASHOK KUMAR BARAT

Chairman & Independent Directo

Ashwani Windlass

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nitin Bagaria

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Shaibal Sinha

Independent Director

Radha Rajappa

Managing Director & CEO

Gunjan Shah

Non Executive Director

Kanchan Chehal

Director (Finance) & CFO

Anil Somani

Non Executive Director

Gerd Graehsler

Independent Director

Mukesh Hari Butani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bata India Ltd

Summary

Bata India Ltd is the largest retailer and manufacturer of footwear in the country. The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of footwear and accessories through their retail and wholesale network. It has a strong pan-India retail presence with 1569 stores across cities, including franchisee stores. It has 4 strategically located manufacturing units with a 21 million footwear pairs production capacity per annum. Their products include leather footwear, rubber/canvas footwear and plastic footwear. They are having their production facilities at Batanagar in West Bengal, Patna and Hathidah in Bihar, Faridabad in Haryana, Bangalore in Karnataka and Hosur in Tamilnadu. Bata India Ltd was incorporated in the year 1931 as Bata Shoe Company Pvt Ltd in Konngar, West Bengal, which was then shifted to Batanagar. Batanagar was the first manufacturing facility in the Indian shoe industry to receive the ISO 9001 certification. The company went public in 1973. They changed their name to Bata India Ltd. Over the years, the company has established a leadership position in the footwear industry and is easily the most trusted name in branded footwear.The company has entered into an agreement with Bata Ltd of Toronto, Canada for supply of technical know-how and services such as Footwear technology and design, brand development, product development, retailing and information systems for a period of ten years from January 1, 2001.
Company FAQs

What is the Bata India Ltd share price today?

The Bata India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1423.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bata India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bata India Ltd is ₹18301.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bata India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bata India Ltd is 78.51 and 12.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bata India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bata India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bata India Ltd is ₹1269 and ₹1637.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bata India Ltd?

Bata India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -3.44%, 3 Years at -7.72%, 1 Year at -8.43%, 6 Month at -2.13%, 3 Month at 6.26% and 1 Month at 2.45%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bata India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bata India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.16 %
Institutions - 35.94 %
Public - 13.90 %

