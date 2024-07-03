Summary

Bata India Ltd is the largest retailer and manufacturer of footwear in the country. The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of footwear and accessories through their retail and wholesale network. It has a strong pan-India retail presence with 1569 stores across cities, including franchisee stores. It has 4 strategically located manufacturing units with a 21 million footwear pairs production capacity per annum. Their products include leather footwear, rubber/canvas footwear and plastic footwear. They are having their production facilities at Batanagar in West Bengal, Patna and Hathidah in Bihar, Faridabad in Haryana, Bangalore in Karnataka and Hosur in Tamilnadu. Bata India Ltd was incorporated in the year 1931 as Bata Shoe Company Pvt Ltd in Konngar, West Bengal, which was then shifted to Batanagar. Batanagar was the first manufacturing facility in the Indian shoe industry to receive the ISO 9001 certification. The company went public in 1973. They changed their name to Bata India Ltd. Over the years, the company has established a leadership position in the footwear industry and is easily the most trusted name in branded footwear.The company has entered into an agreement with Bata Ltd of Toronto, Canada for supply of technical know-how and services such as Footwear technology and design, brand development, product development, retailing and information systems for a period of ten years from January 1, 2001.The company bagged the Retailer of the yea

