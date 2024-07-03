SectorLeather
Open₹1,466
Prev. Close₹1,460.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹6,513.17
Day's High₹1,479
Day's Low₹1,411
52 Week's High₹1,637.05
52 Week's Low₹1,269
Book Value₹135.9
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)18,301.68
P/E78.51
EPS18.61
Divi. Yield0.82
The company's EBITDA decreased by 4% to ₹174.5 Crore, compared to ₹181.6 Crore the previous year. Bata's EBITDA margin also fell to 20.8%.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
64.26
64.26
64.26
64.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,455.73
1,369.64
1,749.96
1,695.51
Net Worth
1,519.99
1,433.9
1,814.22
1,759.77
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2,387.71
1,707.29
3,053.45
2,467.16
yoy growth (%)
39.85
-44.08
23.76
2.14
Raw materials
-1,086.8
-837.49
-1,296.3
-1,152.88
As % of sales
45.51
49.05
42.45
46.72
Employee costs
-378.68
-339.82
-376.42
-272.69
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
136.82
-113.08
485.07
255.24
Depreciation
-241.94
-264.72
-295.76
-65
Tax paid
-35.94
27.41
-158.16
-74.82
Working capital
64.6
-95.69
556.63
113.78
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
39.85
-44.08
23.76
2.14
Op profit growth
157.95
-80.57
198.85
0.67
EBIT growth
-2,507.68
-101.58
132.49
15.91
Net profit growth
-211.74
-127.61
105.93
-27.04
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3,478.61
3,451.57
2,387.72
1,708.48
3,056.11
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,478.61
3,451.57
2,387.72
1,708.48
3,056.11
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
61.72
38.68
55.99
94.09
68.68
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Metro Brands Ltd
METROBRAND
1,268.2
|82.5
|34,500.3
|65.67
|0.39
|566.73
|71.24
Bata India Ltd
BATAINDIA
1,460.8
|78.51
|18,778.52
|52.36
|0.82
|837.14
|113.84
Relaxo Footwears Ltd
RELAXO
633.3
|87.2
|15,781.46
|36.73
|0.47
|679.37
|80.78
Campus Activewear Ltd
CAMPUS
307.85
|96.5
|9,401.69
|14.3
|0
|333.29
|22.69
Mayur Uniquoters Ltd
MAYURUNIQ
609.05
|19.48
|2,676.05
|41.43
|0.49
|216.36
|200.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Akshay Chudasama
Independent Director
Ravindra Dhariwal
Independent Director
ASHOK KUMAR BARAT
Chairman & Independent Directo
Ashwani Windlass
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nitin Bagaria
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Shaibal Sinha
Independent Director
Radha Rajappa
Managing Director & CEO
Gunjan Shah
Non Executive Director
Kanchan Chehal
Director (Finance) & CFO
Anil Somani
Non Executive Director
Gerd Graehsler
Independent Director
Mukesh Hari Butani
Reports by Bata India Ltd
Summary
Bata India Ltd is the largest retailer and manufacturer of footwear in the country. The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of footwear and accessories through their retail and wholesale network. It has a strong pan-India retail presence with 1569 stores across cities, including franchisee stores. It has 4 strategically located manufacturing units with a 21 million footwear pairs production capacity per annum. Their products include leather footwear, rubber/canvas footwear and plastic footwear. They are having their production facilities at Batanagar in West Bengal, Patna and Hathidah in Bihar, Faridabad in Haryana, Bangalore in Karnataka and Hosur in Tamilnadu. Bata India Ltd was incorporated in the year 1931 as Bata Shoe Company Pvt Ltd in Konngar, West Bengal, which was then shifted to Batanagar. Batanagar was the first manufacturing facility in the Indian shoe industry to receive the ISO 9001 certification. The company went public in 1973. They changed their name to Bata India Ltd. Over the years, the company has established a leadership position in the footwear industry and is easily the most trusted name in branded footwear.The company has entered into an agreement with Bata Ltd of Toronto, Canada for supply of technical know-how and services such as Footwear technology and design, brand development, product development, retailing and information systems for a period of ten years from January 1, 2001.The company bagged the Retailer of the yea
The Bata India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1423.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bata India Ltd is ₹18301.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bata India Ltd is 78.51 and 12.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bata India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bata India Ltd is ₹1269 and ₹1637.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bata India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -3.44%, 3 Years at -7.72%, 1 Year at -8.43%, 6 Month at -2.13%, 3 Month at 6.26% and 1 Month at 2.45%.
