Bata India Q3 Profit Up 1.2% YoY

13 Feb 2025 , 09:08 AM

Bata India Ltd on Friday posted a 1.2% rise in consolidated net profit at ₹58.7 crore for the third quarter ended March of the current fiscal compared to ₹57.97 crore in the year-ago period.

Acquisition-wise, YoY operating revenue grew just 1.69% to ₹918.79 crore, which is a relatively low rate of expansion in tough times. It delivered volume–led revenue growth, EBITDA margin expansion of 141 bps and a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹58 crore.

The results also factor in a one-time exceptional item of ₹10.8 crore pertaining to a Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) at one of its factories, in accordance with Bata’s long-term plans of increasing efficiency and agility in the supply chain.

Quarterly expenses were ₹840.57 crore against ₹815.79 crore in the same quarter of previous year. Total income (including other income) rose 1.54% on-year to ₹928.65 crore, indicating stable business performance.

MD & CEO Gunjan Shah remarked that “Even in a muted demand scenario, Bata was able to capture volume growth, particularly in its premium Hush Puppies segment, which delivered double-digit growth.

E-commerce did well, as the company launched a new website that helped drive online sales higher. Bata’s omni-channel play, including quick commerce and penetration into new towns, has widened its market scope.

