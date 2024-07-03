SectorIT - Software
Open₹1,952
Prev. Close₹1,938.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹53,237.66
Day's High₹1,973
Day's Low₹1,931.1
52 Week's High₹2,006.45
52 Week's Low₹1,358.35
Book Value₹225.8
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8,03,048.86
P/E29.15
EPS66.5
Divi. Yield2.37
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2,075
2,074
2,103
2,130
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
79,101
65,671
67,203
69,401
Net Worth
81,176
67,745
69,306
71,531
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,03,940
85,912
79,047
61,941
yoy growth (%)
20.98
8.68
27.61
4.47
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-51,664
-45,179
-42,434
-32,472
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
28,495
24,477
20,477
19,908
Depreciation
-2,429
-2,321
-2,144
-1,408
Tax paid
-7,260
-6,429
-4,934
-3,753
Working capital
-6,558
4,126
-1,538
269
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
20.98
8.68
27.61
4.47
Op profit growth
13.78
22.07
15.82
0.52
EBIT growth
16.33
19.48
3.43
5.12
Net profit growth
17.65
16.11
-3.78
16.91
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,53,670
1,46,767
1,21,641
1,00,472
90,791
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,53,670
1,46,767
1,21,641
1,00,472
90,791
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4,711
2,701
2,295
2,201
2,803
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Nandan M Nilekani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
A G S MANIKANTHA
Lead Independent Director
D Sundaram
Managing Director & CEO
Salil S Parekh
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Michael Gibbs
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Chitra Nayak
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Bobby Parikh
Independent Director
GOVIND VAIDIRAM IYER
Independent Director
Helene Auriol Potier
Independent Director
Nitin Paranjpe
Reports by Infosys Ltd
Summary
Infosys Limited is a global technology services firm that defines, designs and delivers information technology (IT)-enabled business solutions to their clients. The Company is a leading provider of consulting, technology, outsourcing and next-generation digital services, to enable clients to create and execute strategies for their digital transformation. It offer end-to-end service offering capabilities in consulting, software application development, integration, maintenance, validation, enterprise system implementation, product engineering, infrastructure management and business process management. It also provides software products to banking industry.Infosys strategy is to be a navigator for our clients as they ideate, plan and execute on their journey to a digital future. The Company has developed Finacle, a universal banking solution to large and medium size banks across India and overseas. Infosys BPO is a majority owned subsidiary. Through Infosys BPO, the company provides business process management services, such as offsite customer relationship management, finance and accounting, and administration and sales order processing. Presently, it is having marketing and technical alliance with FileNet, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, Oracle and System Application Products. Infosys Limited was incorporated as a Public Company in 1981 as Infosys Consultants Pvt. Ltd. The Company is Indias second largest software exporter company led by Mr. N. R. Narayana Murthy at Karnataka. The Com
Read More
The Infosys Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1934 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Infosys Ltd is ₹803048.86 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Infosys Ltd is 29.15 and 9.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Infosys Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Infosys Ltd is ₹1358.35 and ₹2006.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Infosys Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.05%, 3 Years at 0.70%, 1 Year at 30.12%, 6 Month at 19.13%, 3 Month at 2.40% and 1 Month at 2.47%.
