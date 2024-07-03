Summary

Infosys Limited is a global technology services firm that defines, designs and delivers information technology (IT)-enabled business solutions to their clients. The Company is a leading provider of consulting, technology, outsourcing and next-generation digital services, to enable clients to create and execute strategies for their digital transformation. It offer end-to-end service offering capabilities in consulting, software application development, integration, maintenance, validation, enterprise system implementation, product engineering, infrastructure management and business process management. It also provides software products to banking industry.Infosys strategy is to be a navigator for our clients as they ideate, plan and execute on their journey to a digital future. The Company has developed Finacle, a universal banking solution to large and medium size banks across India and overseas. Infosys BPO is a majority owned subsidiary. Through Infosys BPO, the company provides business process management services, such as offsite customer relationship management, finance and accounting, and administration and sales order processing. Presently, it is having marketing and technical alliance with FileNet, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, Oracle and System Application Products. Infosys Limited was incorporated as a Public Company in 1981 as Infosys Consultants Pvt. Ltd. The Company is Indias second largest software exporter company led by Mr. N. R. Narayana Murthy at Karnataka. The Com

