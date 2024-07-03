iifl-logo-icon 1
Infosys Ltd Share Price

1,934
(-0.25%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:44:59 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,952
  • Day's High1,973
  • 52 Wk High2,006.45
  • Prev. Close1,938.75
  • Day's Low1,931.1
  • 52 Wk Low 1,358.35
  • Turnover (lac)53,237.66
  • P/E29.15
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value225.8
  • EPS66.5
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8,03,048.86
  • Div. Yield2.37
Loading...
  • Open1,820
  • Day's High1,826.9
  • Spot1,826.35
  • Prev. Close1,830.15
  • Day's Low1,805.5
  • ViewLong Unwinding
  • Market Lot400
  • OI(Chg %)-1,98,400 (-1.94%)
  • Roll Over%3.28
  • Roll Cost1.33
  • Traded Vol.79,67,600 (-46.42%)
Infosys Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

1,952

Prev. Close

1,938.75

Turnover(Lac.)

53,237.66

Day's High

1,973

Day's Low

1,931.1

52 Week's High

2,006.45

52 Week's Low

1,358.35

Book Value

225.8

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8,03,048.86

P/E

29.15

EPS

66.5

Divi. Yield

2.37

Infosys Ltd Corporate Action

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

18 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Apr, 2024

arrow

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 21

Record Date: 29 Oct, 2024

arrow

Infosys Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top stocks for today - 24th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 24th October 2024

24 Oct 2024|08:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Escorts Kubota, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, etc.

Infosys Q2 Profit Rises 4.73%, Revenue Up 5.11% YoY

Infosys Q2 Profit Rises 4.73%, Revenue Up 5.11% YoY

20 Oct 2024|07:16 PM

Operating income grew by 4.36% quarter-over-quarter and 4.53% year-over-year, signaling continued operational efficiency.

Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

18 Oct 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Axis Bank, Wipro, LTIMindtree, etc.

Infosys Expands AI Collaboration with Microsoft to Boost Global GenAI Adoption

Infosys Expands AI Collaboration with Microsoft to Boost Global GenAI Adoption

10 Oct 2024|05:08 PM

Infosys was selected as a strategic supplier for Microsoft’s enterprise customers, supporting cloud and AI workloads.

Top 10 Stocks for today - 27th September, 2024

Top 10 Stocks for today - 27th September, 2024

27 Sep 2024|09:35 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nuvama Wealth, RITES, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, etc.

Infosys Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:09 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 13.05%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 13.05%

Non-Promoter- 64.58%

Institutions: 64.58%

Non-Institutions: 12.57%

Custodian: 9.78%

Share Price

Infosys Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2,075

2,074

2,103

2,130

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

79,101

65,671

67,203

69,401

Net Worth

81,176

67,745

69,306

71,531

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,03,940

85,912

79,047

61,941

yoy growth (%)

20.98

8.68

27.61

4.47

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-51,664

-45,179

-42,434

-32,472

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

28,495

24,477

20,477

19,908

Depreciation

-2,429

-2,321

-2,144

-1,408

Tax paid

-7,260

-6,429

-4,934

-3,753

Working capital

-6,558

4,126

-1,538

269

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

20.98

8.68

27.61

4.47

Op profit growth

13.78

22.07

15.82

0.52

EBIT growth

16.33

19.48

3.43

5.12

Net profit growth

17.65

16.11

-3.78

16.91

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,53,670

1,46,767

1,21,641

1,00,472

90,791

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,53,670

1,46,767

1,21,641

1,00,472

90,791

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4,711

2,701

2,295

2,201

2,803

Infosys Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Infosys Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Nandan M Nilekani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

A G S MANIKANTHA

Lead Independent Director

D Sundaram

Managing Director & CEO

Salil S Parekh

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Michael Gibbs

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Chitra Nayak

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Bobby Parikh

Independent Director

GOVIND VAIDIRAM IYER

Independent Director

Helene Auriol Potier

Independent Director

Nitin Paranjpe

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Infosys Ltd

Summary

Infosys Limited is a global technology services firm that defines, designs and delivers information technology (IT)-enabled business solutions to their clients. The Company is a leading provider of consulting, technology, outsourcing and next-generation digital services, to enable clients to create and execute strategies for their digital transformation. It offer end-to-end service offering capabilities in consulting, software application development, integration, maintenance, validation, enterprise system implementation, product engineering, infrastructure management and business process management. It also provides software products to banking industry.Infosys strategy is to be a navigator for our clients as they ideate, plan and execute on their journey to a digital future. The Company has developed Finacle, a universal banking solution to large and medium size banks across India and overseas. Infosys BPO is a majority owned subsidiary. Through Infosys BPO, the company provides business process management services, such as offsite customer relationship management, finance and accounting, and administration and sales order processing. Presently, it is having marketing and technical alliance with FileNet, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, Oracle and System Application Products. Infosys Limited was incorporated as a Public Company in 1981 as Infosys Consultants Pvt. Ltd. The Company is Indias second largest software exporter company led by Mr. N. R. Narayana Murthy at Karnataka. The Com
Company FAQs

What is the Infosys Ltd share price today?

The Infosys Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1934 today.

What is the Market Cap of Infosys Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Infosys Ltd is ₹803048.86 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Infosys Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Infosys Ltd is 29.15 and 9.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Infosys Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Infosys Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Infosys Ltd is ₹1358.35 and ₹2006.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Infosys Ltd?

Infosys Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.05%, 3 Years at 0.70%, 1 Year at 30.12%, 6 Month at 19.13%, 3 Month at 2.40% and 1 Month at 2.47%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Infosys Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Infosys Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 13.05 %
Institutions - 64.58 %
Public - 12.57 %

