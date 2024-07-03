Infosys Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
40,986
39,315
37,923
38,821
38,994
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
40,986
39,315
37,923
38,821
38,994
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
712
838
2,729
789
632
Total Income
41,698
40,153
40,652
39,610
39,626
Total Expenditure
31,177
29,878
29,139
29,684
29,554
PBIDT
10,521
10,275
11,513
9,926
10,072
Interest
108
105
110
131
138
PBDT
10,413
10,170
11,403
9,795
9,934
Depreciation
1,160
1,149
1,163
1,176
1,166
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
3,146
2,998
1,173
2,419
2,491
Deferred Tax
-409
-351
1,092
87
62
Reported Profit After Tax
6,516
6,374
7,975
6,113
6,215
Minority Interest After NP
10
6
6
7
3
Net Profit after Minority Interest
6,506
6,368
7,969
6,106
6,212
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
6,506
6,368
7,969
6,106
6,212
EPS (Unit Curr.)
15.71
15.38
19.25
14.76
15.01
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
420
0
0
0
360
Equity
2,072
2,072
2,071
2,070
2,070
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
25.66
26.13
30.35
25.56
25.82
PBDTM(%)
25.4
25.86
30.06
25.23
25.47
PATM(%)
15.89
16.21
21.02
15.74
15.93
