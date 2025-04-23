Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
Subscription Period
Offer Price (₹)
Issue Size (₹ Cr.)
Aten Papers & Foam Ltd
28 Mar - 02 Apr 2025
91.00 - 96.00
30.03 - 31.68
Iware Supplychain Services Ltd
28 Apr - 30 Apr 2025
95.00 - 0.00
27.13
Ather Energy Ltd
28 Apr - 30 Apr 2025
304.00 - 321.00
2961.97 - 2980.76
Arunaya Organics Ltd
29 Apr - 02 May 2025
55.00 - 58.00
32.23 - 33.99
Arisinfra Solutions Ltd
03 Feb - 05 Feb 2025
200.00 - 210.00
600.00
Tankup Engineers Ltd
23 Apr - 25 Apr 2025
133.00
18.55 - 19.53
Infonative Solutions Ltd
28 Mar - 03 Apr 2025
79.00
24.71
Spinaroo Commercial Ltd
28 Mar - 03 Apr 2025
51.00
10.17
Retaggio Industries Ltd
27 Mar - 02 Apr 2025
25.00
15.50
Identixweb Ltd
26 Mar - 28 Mar 2025
54.00
16.63
ATC Energies System Ltd
25 Mar - 27 Mar 2025
118.00
63.76
The company has fixed the price band for the IPO at ₹304-321 per share.
23 Apr 2025|02:36 PM
According to the DRHP, the IPO consists a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹500 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of ₹80 crore.
28 Mar 2025|11:17 AM
Currently, the company has total outstanding net borrowings of Rs 20,197.4, as of September 30, 2024.
7 Mar 2025|12:50 PM
In the National Stock Exchange, shares of LG Electronics is currently trading at ₹79,700 which is a 0.38% gain than the previous close.
19 Feb 2025|10:38 AM
The company is serving clients across various sectors with high voltage electrical equipment and solutions.
18 Feb 2025|12:52 PM
When a private company decides to go public, it does so by offering its shares to investors via an Initial public offering (IPO).
23 Dec 2021|04:25 AM
Pre-IPO companies are those that have not yet registered their Initial Public Offering, or IPO, to sell shares of their company on the stock market.
24 Mar 2022|07:22 AM
This blog will help you understand the borrowing part of the system and how to borrow shares from a broker to make quick and hefty profits.
18 May 2022|08:12 AM
The last few years have been tempting for retail investors as over 100 companies issued their IPOs, thereby resulting in significant profits. An IPO is a lucrative way to earn high returns with less risk in the short term. However, there are numerous IPO terms associated with the process.
11 Mar 2022|04:50 AM
High Performers
Low Performers
KRN Heat Exchan
470.00
03 Oct 2024
220.00
782.7
(66.53%)
AWFIS Space
432.25
30 May 2024
383.00
659.25
(52.51%)
Zinka Logistics
279.05
22 Nov 2024
273.00
406.25
(45.58%)
Aadhar Hsg. Fin.
314.30
15 May 2024
315.00
455.55
(44.94%)
Diffusion Eng
188.00
04 Oct 2024
168.00
252.05
(34.06%)
Quality Power El
13 Feb 2025
Sagility India
03 Nov 2024
Arkade
15 Sep 2024
Northern ARC
14 Sep 2024
Tolins Tyres
05 Sep 2024
Shree TirupatiBa
04 Sep 2024
Cleared
Filed
29 April, 2025
29 April, 2025
28 April, 2025
28 April, 2025
23 April, 2025
Shri Ahimsa Naturals Ltd
Book Building - SME
27 March 2025
Desco Infratech Ltd
Book Building - SME
26 March 2025
Rapid Fleet Management Services Ltd
Book Building - SME
25 March 2025
Grand Continent Hotels Ltd
Book Building - SME
24 March 2025
Divine Hira Jewellers Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
19 March 2025
Initial public offerings allow private companies to access the public market for the first time and raise capital. The shift happens with the issuance of shares of stocks in a trading exchange. The people who purchase the shares at the IPO price can gain by selling those when they increase in value after listing.
IPOs provide financial fuel while enabling the public to invest alongside a company's journey.
Anyone with an approved trading and Demat account will be able to invest in an IPO. Investors can generally be categorized as follows:
Both experienced and novice individuals can invest. But the IPO allotment process may differ based on demand and investor type.
Investing in an initial public offering has now become straightforward through web-based platforms. Here are the steps necessary to participate in an IPO electronically:
India Infoline provides a simple pathway to engage with IPOs.
The latest IPOs vary depending on market conditions and timing. Investors can stay updated by regularly checking stock exchange announcements or financial news platforms for information on new and upcoming offerings in various sectors. You will also get to know about the 5 latest IPOs on our platform.
While IPOs can provide promising returns if the company proves to grow substantially, it is important to carefully assess risks, fundamentals, and prevailing marketplace conditions before partaking. Thorough due diligence is paramount.
Yes, investing in IPOs risks losses should the stock price fall below the offer price after listing. Poor company performance that disappoints market expectations can also trigger losses on IPO shares. Both scenarios underline the uncertainties of investing early in a company's public journey.
Technically, yes, immediately upon exchange debut, newly public shares allow sales. However, institutional shareholders are subject to lock-up periods restricting the quick disposal of sizable portions. Furthermore, prudent investors often prefer observing a stock's initial public performance before acting, lessening immediate selling activity.
The price of the IPO is determined in the book-building process by determining the demand and supply. It is defined as the price at which the shares are floated to begin trading for the first time post-IPO.
Spanning several days, the subscription window grants prospective shareholders the opportunity to apply for IPOs. Typically lasting three to five days, this phase establishes initial share allocation before exchange commencement.
