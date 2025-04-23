iifl-logo
IPO - Initial Public Offerings

Upcoming IPOs

Company Name
Subscription Period
Offer Price (₹)
Issue Size (₹ Cr.)

Aten Papers & Foam Ltd

28 Mar - 02 Apr 2025

91.00 - 96.00

30.03 - 31.68

Iware Supplychain Services Ltd

28 Apr - 30 Apr 2025

95.00 - 0.00

27.13

Ather Energy Ltd

28 Apr - 30 Apr 2025

304.00 - 321.00

2961.97 - 2980.76

Arunaya Organics Ltd

29 Apr - 02 May 2025

55.00 - 58.00

32.23 - 33.99

Arisinfra Solutions Ltd

03 Feb - 05 Feb 2025

200.00 - 210.00

600.00

Current IPOs

Company Name
Subscription Period
Offer Price (₹)
Issue Size (₹ Cr.)

Tankup Engineers Ltd

23 Apr - 25 Apr 2025

133.00

18.55 - 19.53

Closed IPOs

Company Name
Subscription Period
Offer Price (₹)
Issue Size (₹ Cr.)

Infonative Solutions Ltd

28 Mar - 03 Apr 2025

79.00

24.71

Spinaroo Commercial Ltd

28 Mar - 03 Apr 2025

51.00

10.17

Retaggio Industries Ltd

27 Mar - 02 Apr 2025

25.00

15.50

Identixweb Ltd

26 Mar - 28 Mar 2025

54.00

16.63

ATC Energies System Ltd

25 Mar - 27 Mar 2025

118.00

63.76

IPO Reports

Know everything about the companies that are about to file ipos and make an informed investment decision

Not Rated

No records found in Subscribe

No records found in Unsubscribe

No records found in Not Rated

IPO NEWS

Ather Energy IPO open from April 28-30, 2025

The company has fixed the price band for the IPO at ₹304-321 per share.

23 Apr 2025|02:36 PM

Ardee Engineering files DRHP with SEBI

According to the DRHP, the IPO consists a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹500 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of ₹80 crore.

28 Mar 2025|11:17 AM

Knowledge Realty Trust Files for ₹6200 crore IPO

Currently, the company has total outstanding net borrowings of Rs 20,197.4, as of September 30, 2024.

7 Mar 2025|12:50 PM

LG Electronics Kicks Off Investor Roadshows for IPO

In the National Stock Exchange, shares of LG Electronics is currently trading at ₹79,700 which is a 0.38% gain than the previous close.

19 Feb 2025|10:38 AM

Quality Power Electrical Equipments IPO subscription status

The company is serving clients across various sectors with high voltage electrical equipment and solutions.

18 Feb 2025|12:52 PM

IPO Knowledge Center

What is an IPO?

When a private company decides to go public, it does so by offering its shares to investors via an Initial public offering (IPO).

23 Dec 2021|04:25 AM

Importance of Investing in Pre-IPO Companies

Pre-IPO companies are those that have not yet registered their Initial Public Offering, or IPO, to sell shares of their company on the stock market.

24 Mar 2022|07:22 AM

How to borrow shares from a broker?

This blog will help you understand the borrowing part of the system and how to borrow shares from a broker to make quick and hefty profits.

18 May 2022|08:12 AM

What are the key terms related to IPO?

The last few years have been tempting for retail investors as over 100 companies issued their IPOs, thereby resulting in significant profits. An IPO is a lucrative way to earn high returns with less risk in the short term. However, there are numerous IPO terms associated with the process.

11 Mar 2022|04:50 AM

New IPOs Listing Performance

High Performers

Low Performers

Company Name
List Price
List Date
Issue Price
LTP (%Chg)

KRN Heat Exchan

470.00

03 Oct 2024

220.00

782.7

(66.53%)

AWFIS Space

432.25

30 May 2024

383.00

659.25

(52.51%)

Zinka Logistics

279.05

22 Nov 2024

273.00

406.25

(45.58%)

Aadhar Hsg. Fin.

314.30

15 May 2024

315.00

455.55

(44.94%)

Diffusion Eng

188.00

04 Oct 2024

168.00

252.05

(34.06%)

Monitor IPO New Issues

Company Name
Published On

Quality Power El

13 Feb 2025

Sagility India

03 Nov 2024

Arkade

15 Sep 2024

Northern ARC

14 Sep 2024

Tolins Tyres

05 Sep 2024

Shree TirupatiBa

04 Sep 2024

IPO DRAFT PROSPECTUS

Cleared

Filed

  • Kenrik Industries Ltd

    29 April, 2025

  • Arunaya Organics Ltd

    29 April, 2025

  • Ather Energy Ltd

    28 April, 2025

  • Iware Supplychain Services Ltd

    28 April, 2025

  • Tankup Engineers Ltd

    23 April, 2025

Basis of IPO Allotment

Company Name
Issue Type
Close Date

Shri Ahimsa Naturals Ltd

Book Building - SME

27 March 2025

Desco Infratech Ltd

Book Building - SME

26 March 2025

Rapid Fleet Management Services Ltd

Book Building - SME

25 March 2025

Grand Continent Hotels Ltd

Book Building - SME

24 March 2025

Divine Hira Jewellers Ltd

Fixed Price - SME

19 March 2025

About IPO

Initial public offerings allow private companies to access the public market for the first time and raise capital. The shift happens with the issuance of shares of stocks in a trading exchange. The people who purchase the shares at the IPO price can gain by selling those when they increase in value after listing.

Why Do Companies Launch IPOs?

IPOs provide financial fuel while enabling the public to invest alongside a company's journey.

  • Companies undertake IPOs primarily to raise funds for growth initiatives. Capital raised can power expansion plans or research endeavors.
  • Some businesses use the proceeds to reduce debt levels and strengthen their balance sheets.
  • The IPO gives early backers and employees an opportunity to cash in their investments.
  • Going public also increases visibility and brand awareness to attract more customers.

Who can invest in an IPO?

Anyone with an approved trading and Demat account will be able to invest in an IPO. Investors can generally be categorized as follows:

  • Institutional Investors:

    This includes entities like banks and mutual funds.

  • Retail Investors:

    They make investments up to ₹2 lakh in an IPO.

  • Non-Institutional Investors:

    They have a net worth of more than ₹2 lakh.

Both experienced and novice individuals can invest. But the IPO allotment process may differ based on demand and investor type.

Steps to Invest in an IPO Online

Investing in an initial public offering has now become straightforward through web-based platforms. Here are the steps necessary to participate in an IPO electronically:

  1. One must first secure an active trading and demat account from any SEBI-approved broker.
  2. Subsequently, browse available IPOs and select the one you desire.
  3. Then, determine the number of shares sought and submit a bid within the stipulated price spectrum.
  4. The indicated amount will be blocked pending share allocation through the ASBA process.
  5. If shares are granted, they will be credited to the demat account, and funds will be deducted.

How to Apply for IPO?

India Infoline provides a simple pathway to engage with IPOs.

  1. Initially, sign into our account using valid credentials.
  2. Next, navigate to the "IPO" section visible on the dashboard.
  3. Here, choose the wanted IPO and fill in the application particulars.
  4. Lastly, submit the order and confirm the filled details.
  5. One can then track the allocation status through the platform. India Infoline streamlines the investor process by offering up-to-the-minute information on IPOs and allotment monitoring.

FAQs on IPOs

What are the 5 latest IPOs?

The latest IPOs vary depending on market conditions and timing. Investors can stay updated by regularly checking stock exchange announcements or financial news platforms for information on new and upcoming offerings in various sectors. You will also get to know about the 5 latest IPOs on our platform.

Is IPO a good option?

While IPOs can provide promising returns if the company proves to grow substantially, it is important to carefully assess risks, fundamentals, and prevailing marketplace conditions before partaking. Thorough due diligence is paramount.

Can an IPO cause loss?

Yes, investing in IPOs risks losses should the stock price fall below the offer price after listing. Poor company performance that disappoints market expectations can also trigger losses on IPO shares. Both scenarios underline the uncertainties of investing early in a company's public journey.

Can you sell IPO shares immediately?

Technically, yes, immediately upon exchange debut, newly public shares allow sales. However, institutional shareholders are subject to lock-up periods restricting the quick disposal of sizable portions. Furthermore, prudent investors often prefer observing a stock's initial public performance before acting, lessening immediate selling activity.

How do you calculate the IPO listing price?

The price of the IPO is determined in the book-building process by determining the demand and supply. It is defined as the price at which the shares are floated to begin trading for the first time post-IPO.

What is the IPO subscription period?

Spanning several days, the subscription window grants prospective shareholders the opportunity to apply for IPOs. Typically lasting three to five days, this phase establishes initial share allocation before exchange commencement.

What is the "Minimum Order Quantity" for an IPO?

For each unique IPO, the company stipulates the lowest number of shares an applicant may seek to purchase. This minimum order quantity can vary between issues.

