Sri Lotus Developers & Realty Limited – MMR focused realty player

Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Limited is a Mumbai-based residential and commercial real estate company with a focus on commercial and redevelopment projects in the luxury and ultra luxury segments in the Western suburbs. The company is raising up to INR 7,920 million through a fresh issue of equity shares to strengthen its capital structure and fund expansion.

Offer Details of the IPO

Total Offer Size: Up to INR 7,920.00 million

1. Fresh Issue: Up to INR 7,920.00 million

2. Offer for Sale: There is no offer for sale as a part of the IPO.

Price Band: Rs. 140 to Rs. 150 per Equity Share

BRLMs

Monarch Net Worth Capital Limited

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited

Objectives of the IPO

The proceeds from the fresh offer are earmarked for strengthening the capital base of the company to support future capital requirements of onward lending.

Indian Real Estate Industry – Overview

Real estate is one of the largest sectors and contributes to a material share of GDP and overall employment. The industry is dominated by the activity in top-7 cities – (MMR, NCR, Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata)

The Indian real estate sector can be broadly categorised into:

Residential Real Estate: Residential real estate is the largest and most prominent sector of the industry and represents a substantial proportion of the overall market size. This segment is in the business of development and sale of residential properties comprising apartments, villas and plotted development. The buying is done mostly by individual homeowners who are influenced by factors such as affordability, location, and amenities, among others.

Commercial Real Estate: The commercial segment relates to the development and sale of commercial properties, including office, retail, and hospitality projects. The customers: Corporates which are influenced by location, convenience and facilities qualify as the segment’s customers.

Industrial Real Estate: The industrial category of properties comprises the development and sale of industrial properties and is represented by warehouses, logistics parks and SEZs. This segment’s niche customers would be the manufacturing industries, lured by location, accessibility and infrastructure.

Infrastructure Real Estate: The Infrastructure Real Estate segment refers to the development and sale of infrastructure projects such as roads, bridges, and public transportation systems. Government institutions are the intended clients of this segment, motivated by societal interest, safety, and accessibility.

Industry Size and Growth:

The Indian real estate market has been booming with a CAGR of around 11% from USD 50 billion in 2008 to USD 200 billion. By 2025, the sector is estimated to account for 13% of the country’s GDP.

In the top-7 cities, new launches have jumped by 88% in 2023 over 2021.

Despite the strong supply, on the back of higher absorption, the unsold inventory across the top 7 cities in India has decreased marginally (as of the end of CY 24). As a result, the inventory overhang as of CY 2024 end was 14 months, which is the least over the past 6 – 7 years.

MMR’s real estate industry:

Since 2021, in the post-pandemic era, there has been a strong growth in absorption. Absorption outpaced launches in 2023, 2024 and 1Q2025.

As such, the overall unsold inventory gradually peaked in 2022, and there has been a gradual decrease since then .

Prices have also been on the rise. From 2023 to Q1 2025, there has been an average growth rate of 14% for all three micro markets. The Eastern suburb has seen the highest growth rate of 39% from CY 2021 to Q1 2025, followed by the western suburb with 36% and the South Central with 26%.

Among the micro markets, South Central has shown strong absorption of inventory in the past few years, while Western suburbs have lagged.

Key Drivers of Growth

The Indian real estate sector’s growth can be attributed to a few primary drivers:

Demographic Dividend: With around 64.2% of India’s population in the working-age group, rising manpower is expected to drive economic expansion and boost housing demand.

Urbanisation : Rapid urban growth is creating sustained demand for residential, commercial, and other real estate assets.

Better Education: Improvements in education levels are leading to higher employment opportunities and an improved standard of living, supporting real estate growth.

Rising Per Capita Income: GNI growth at a ~7.15% CAGR over the last decade is encouraging residential and commercial development.

Company Background

Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Limited is a developer of commercial and real estate projects in Mumbai. In the residential segment, it focuses on luxury and ultra luxury projects in the western suburbs. The company is led by its founder, Anand Kamalnayan Pandit.

It focuses on residential and commercial development. The company’s products and services include:

· Residential Projects: The company is involved in the development and sale of residential units, such as apartments, villas, and townhouses. Its focus is primarily on redevelopment projects in the western suburbs.

· Commercial Projects: Commercial properties, such as office buildings, retail accommodations, and warehouses, formed the bulk of its revenue in FY25.

· Real Estate Services: The company offers real estate services, such as property management, brokerage, and consulting.

Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Limited operates in a highly competitive Indian real estate sector, which includes several well-established national and regional developers. The company competes on factors such as project quality, location, customer trust, and execution capability.

Some of the key competitors include:

DLF Limited: India’s largest listed real estate company with a diversified presence in residential, commercial, and retail developments.

Lodha Group: A prominent pan-India developer focusing on large-scale residential and commercial projects.

Oberoi: An established developer focusing on luxury real estate development in MMR.

Godrej Properties: A Mumbai-based, well-known national player with emphasis on sustainable, high-quality residential and commercial projects.

Sri Lotus Developers maintains a growing market presence through its focus on strategic locations and quality construction. Its trusted brand, customer-centric approach, and commitment to sustainable development projects such as green buildings strengthen its positioning.

Strengths

Strong Financial Performance: Revenue grew 25% YoY with improved net profit margins, showing efficient cost management and the ability to scale and fund new projects.

Diversified Business Model: Operating across both commercial and residential sectors reduces dependence on a single industry and enhances resilience to economic fluctuations.

Weaknesses

Dependence on Key Personnel: The company relies heavily on key personnel, and their loss could affect business strategy execution. High employee turnover also highlights the need for stronger retention strategies.

High Debt Levels: A high debt-to-equity ratio shows the company is heavily leveraged . Reducing debt is essential to improve financial flexibility and lower interest expenses.

Limited Geographic Presence: Operating in limited regions makes the company vulnerable to regional downturns. Expanding geographic reach can help reduce this risk.

Financial Profile

Robust Revenue Growth

The company achieved a 19.09% revenue growth from Fiscal 2024 to Fiscal 2025, driven by a 17.79% increase in project sales from ₹4,615.75 million to ₹5,436.82 million. The flagship project, Signature, contributed significantly with revenue rising from ₹2,664.49 million in Fiscal 2024 to ₹3,403.37 million in Fiscal 2025. This consistent performance reflects the company’s ability to strengthen its market position through efficient sales execution.

High Profit Growth

The firm’s profit surged by 90.21% year-on-year, increasing from ₹1,198.09 million in Fiscal 2024 to ₹2,278.86 million in Fiscal 2025. This growth was supported by a 23.20% reduction in construction and development costs and a sharp rise in other income, which increased by 324.74% due to higher interest income on term deposits. Despite a rise in employee benefits and finance costs, the company’s strong cost management and operational efficiency ensured sustained profitability.

Table: Segmental Breakdown

Project (INR m) FY25 % of FY25 FY24 % of FY24 FY24 % of FY23 Luxury Residential Segment 350.7 6.4 1,155.5 25.0 843.0 50.5 Ultra Luxury Residential Segment 398.6 7.3 294.3 6.4 292.8 17.6 Commercial Segment 4,437.5 80.7 3,166.0 68.6 532.9 31.9 Total 5,186.8 94.4 4,615.8 100.0 1,668.7 100.0

Table: Summary comparison of KPIs

Company Revenue Growth (%) EBITDA margin (%) RoE (%) ROCE (%) Debt to Equity Ratio Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Limited 19.09 52.57 24.39 27.22 0.13 Arkade Developers Limited 7.62 30.17 17.76 20.18 0.13 Keystone Realtors Limited -9.82 10.74 6.2 5.48 0.33 Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited 75.53 -45.63 3.23 -5.64 0.76 Hubtown Limited 58.49 28.45 1.93 3.48 0.33 Suraj Estate Developers Limited 33.21 36.91 11.1 14.55 0.51 Sunteck Realty Limited 51.04 21.78 4.61 4.74 0.12

Source: RHP

Table: Summary financials

Company Name Revenue from Operations (INR in million) Diluted EPS (₹) P/E Return on Net Worth (%) Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited 3,723 3.95 91.43 3.23 Hubtown Limited 4,085 4.25 68.2 1.93 Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Limited 5,497 5.51 27.22* 24.39 Arkade Developers Limited 6,831 9.25 22.03 17.76 Keystone Realtors Limited 20,041 13.71 48.18 6.2 Suraj Estate Developers Limited 5,491 19.7 14.91 11.1 Sunteck Realty Limited 8,531 10.26 43.26 4.61

Source: RHP, * – at top end