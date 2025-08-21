Engineers India announces ₹2 per share dividend

Engineers India Limited (EIL) has announced that its board of directors approved a final dividend of ₹2 per share for the financial year 2024-25. The company said that the record date for determining eligibility of shareholders for the dividend has been fixed as August 29, 2025.

The dividend, if approved by the company shareholders in the upcoming Annual General Meeting will be disbursed to shareholders whose names will appear in the register of members as of August 29, 2025.

This also includes beneficial owners according to the documents furnished by depositories for all shares held in electronic form, and in physical shares.

The company stated in its filing with the bourses that it will separately disclose the details of Annual General Meeting.

At around 3.17 PM, Engineers India was trading 0.35% higher at ₹195, against the previous close of ₹194.32 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹198.50, and ₹194.33, respectively.

In the quarter ended June 2025, the business posted a 28.60% year-on-year decline in its net profit at ₹65.40 Crore. In the previous corresponding quarter, the business posted a net profit of ₹91.60 Crore.

The company, however, witnessed a growth of 39.40% in its revenue for the quarter ended June 2025. The revenue came in at ₹870 Crore as compared to ₹624 Crore in the previous corresponding period.

