Zydus Lifesciences Partners Bioeq to Commercialise Ranibizumab Biosimilar in US

24 Dec 2025 , 10:44 AM

Zydus Lifesciences Limited has entered into a strategic partnership with Swiss biopharmaceutical company Bioeq AG for the licensing, supply and commercialisation of NUFYMCO, an interchangeable biosimilar to Lucentis, for the United States market.

The development was disclosed by the company on Tuesday, December 23, highlighting its continued focus on expanding its biosimilar presence in highly regulated global markets.

Under the terms of the agreement, Zydus Lifesciences Global FZE, a wholly owned subsidiary of Zydus Lifesciences Limited based in the United Arab Emirates, will handle the commercialisation of NUFYMCO in the US.

Bioeq AG will be responsible for the development, manufacturing, regulatory registration and ongoing supply of the biosimilar product. NUFYMCO is a vascular endothelial growth factor inhibitor designed to treat serious ophthalmic conditions, particularly those affecting retinal health.

The Biologics License Application for NUFYMCO received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration on December 18, 2025, clearing the path for its commercial launch in the American market.

Ranibizumab, the reference product to which NUFYMCO is biosimilar, is widely used for the treatment of neovascular or wet age related macular degeneration. The therapy is also indicated for diabetic patients suffering from diabetic macular edema, a leading cause of vision impairment among individuals with diabetes.

Commenting on the partnership, Zydus Lifesciences Managing Director Sharvil P Patel said the collaboration brings together complementary strengths to support organisational growth while expanding patient access to affordable ophthalmology treatments.

Thiemo Schreiber, Vice President Commercial at Bioeq AG, said the addition of NUFYMCO strengthens Bioeq’s biosimilar portfolio and reflects its capabilities in developing complex biologic medicines for regulated markets.

He added that the partnership will leverage Zydus’ established distribution network and strong sales and marketing capabilities across the US to widen treatment options for patients. The collaboration further expands Zydus Lifesciences’ biosimilar portfolio in the US and follows its recent partnership with Formycon AG for the development of a biosimilar to Keytruda.

