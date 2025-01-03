iifl-logo-icon 1
Nifty 50

Nifty 50 SHARE PRICE

24,004.75

(-183.9)negative-bottom arrow(-0.76%)

03 Jan , 2025 | 09:09 PM

Open

24,196.4

Prev. Close

24,188.65

Market Cap.

1,92,27,916.69

Div Yield

1.25

PE

22.29

PB

22.29

23,976

24,196.44

Performance

One Week (%)

1.84

One Month (%)

-0.36

One Year (%)

11.64

YTD (%)

7.68

Nifty 50 LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Asian Paints Ltd

2,335.95

2,348.95

2,322.15

13,54,820

Britannia Industries Ltd

4,834.1

4,859.45

4,785.75

3,41,769

Cipla Ltd

1,511.25

1,539

1,505.1

15,81,699

Eicher Motors Ltd

5,310.75

5,385.7

5,270.75

8,36,662

Nestle India Ltd

2,232.7

2,237.95

2,198.05

10,11,390

Grasim Industries Ltd

2,510

2,553.9

2,501.1

5,95,091

Hero MotoCorp Ltd

4,243.1

4,299.8

4,162.45

12,69,535

Hindalco Industries Ltd

591.15

599.75

590

62,89,671

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

2,406.25

2,414.6

2,364.8

12,74,065

ITC Ltd

481.6

491

479.85

3,70,71,367

Trent Ltd

7,307.7

7,493.05

7,280.1

9,40,061

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

3,659.9

3,719.9

3,651.45

12,89,985

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

3,190.55

3,237.05

3,175.7

22,56,902

Reliance Industries Ltd

1,251.15

1,262.05

1,235.5

1,55,18,289

Tata Consumer Products Ltd

939.45

941.9

926

18,31,767

Tata Motors Ltd

790.4

800.6

761.45

2,47,63,176

Tata Steel Ltd

138.36

139.73

137.84

2,33,44,893

Wipro Ltd

294.45

303.8

294

1,25,29,279

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

7,298.35

7,437.55

7,280

1,80,519

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd

1,352.65

1,378.15

1,347.2

15,73,347

Titan Company Ltd

3,451.65

3,481.95

3,377.95

16,28,594

State Bank of India

793.4

809.5

792.15

1,33,35,302

Shriram Finance Ltd

3,048.35

3,098

3,036.15

7,30,363

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd

296.4

299.15

294.35

48,05,616

Bharat Electronics Ltd

291.95

297.25

291.5

81,61,958

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

1,838.65

1,853

1,817.1

42,76,644

Infosys Ltd

1,938.75

1,952.95

1,922

62,17,298

Bajaj Finance Ltd

7,407.25

7,500

7,359.25

15,05,827

Adani Enterprises Ltd

2,564.6

2,619

2,556.6

9,32,296

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

1,849.65

1,884

1,844

15,15,574

JSW Steel Ltd

915.05

924.7

908.5

26,91,485

HDFC Bank Ltd

1,749.2

1,795.25

1,746.3

1,22,10,130

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

4,099.9

4,179.95

4,092.3

17,90,840

ICICI Bank Ltd

1,265.05

1,288

1,262.25

1,11,93,999

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd

316.05

318

313.65

76,34,330

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

11,934.25

12,049.8

11,787.95

7,01,269

IndusInd Bank Ltd

997.9

1,025.4

990.65

58,95,486

Axis Bank Ltd

1,084.9

1,093.5

1,079.8

73,56,952

HCL Technologies Ltd

1,946.65

1,992.1

1,941

28,52,748

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd

258.89

262.75

247.99

4,97,52,924

NTPC Ltd

339.85

344.5

337.05

86,81,975

Coal India Ltd

393.65

399.3

389.5

71,18,067

Bharti Airtel Ltd

1,598.85

1,617

1,593.3

36,69,363

Tech Mahindra Ltd

1,689.45

1,729.85

1,681.35

24,47,246

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd

1,199.55

1,237.6

1,197

30,38,886

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd

623

624.05

615.65

29,56,664

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd

1,447.7

1,451

1,424.9

11,07,199

UltraTech Cement Ltd

11,786

11,861.65

11,713

2,37,647

Bajaj Auto Ltd

8,965.7

9,109.95

8,945

3,37,700

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

1,701.1

1,720

1,692

15,63,472

Top NEWS

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

