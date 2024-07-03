iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd Share Price

1,153.2
(-2.13%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:22 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,181.9
  • Day's High1,186.2
  • 52 Wk High1,215.55
  • Prev. Close1,178.35
  • Day's Low1,145
  • 52 Wk Low 692.05
  • Turnover (lac)14,419.05
  • P/E145.59
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value82.98
  • EPS8.08
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,12,106.27
  • Div. Yield0.13
View All Historical Data
Loading...
  • Open1,150.3
  • Day's High1,169.25
  • Spot1,155.7
  • Prev. Close1,142.6
  • Day's Low1,133
  • ViewLong BuildUp
  • Market Lot525
  • OI(Chg %)52,500 (6.09%)
  • Roll Over%1.91
  • Roll Cost-1.04
  • Traded Vol.8,03,775 (-38.66%)
View More Futures

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Healthcare

Open

1,181.9

Prev. Close

1,178.35

Turnover(Lac.)

14,419.05

Day's High

1,186.2

Day's Low

1,145

52 Week's High

1,215.55

52 Week's Low

692.05

Book Value

82.98

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,12,106.27

P/E

145.59

EPS

8.08

Divi. Yield

0.13

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd Corporate Action

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

Record Date: 23 Aug, 2024

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

11 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 11 Aug, 2024

arrow

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Max Healthcare Sees 22% Revenue Surge with New Facilities and Strategic Expansions

Max Healthcare Sees 22% Revenue Surge with New Facilities and Strategic Expansions

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Nov 2024|10:52 PM

Operating EBITDA was ₹566 Crore, excluding an ₹18 Crore loss from the new MSSH Dwarka facility and ₹7 Crore in transaction expenses related to the Jaypee Hospital acquisition.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 16th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 16th September, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Sep 2024|08:38 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Power & Adani Green, Hindustan Unilever, Dixon Technologies, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:03 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 23.73%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 23.73%

Non-Promoter- 72.43%

Institutions: 72.43%

Non-Institutions: 3.83%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

971.91

970.97

969.61

965.95

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6,708.85

6,071.14

5,341.77

4,973.48

Net Worth

7,680.76

7,042.11

6,311.38

5,939.43

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

1,030.78

1,093.3

1,011.07

1,058.91

yoy growth (%)

-5.71

8.13

-4.51

4.83

Raw materials

-237.12

-241.96

-226.47

-291.76

As % of sales

23

22.13

22.39

27.55

Employee costs

-265.47

-312.61

-317.85

-304.66

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

64.2

26.79

-18.28

-34.9

Depreciation

-90.75

-63.7

-53.35

-48.81

Tax paid

-17.99

0

-4.7

0

Working capital

67.27

537.78

106.34

-23.22

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-5.71

8.13

-4.51

4.83

Op profit growth

30.11

294.57

189.91

-74.52

EBIT growth

51.47

360.8

331.17

-79.99

Net profit growth

-689.84

-221.32

-16.67

-535.01

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

5,406.02

4,562.6

3,936.55

2,504.67

1,059.03

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5,406.02

4,562.6

3,936.55

2,504.67

1,059.03

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

178.07

139.24

122.27

114.74

48.08

View Annually Results

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,178.35

145.591,14,361.61231.30.13686.1181.72

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,298.35

93.491,04,984.37369.60.222,135.4569.62

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

732.05

291.8955,312.0139.630.14357.15120.23

Syngene International Ltd

SYNGENE

856.85

78.634,517.5596.60.15821.3107.27

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,089.1

76.9829,278.71104.470664.61113.49

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Abhay Soi

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Anil Bhatnagar

Independent Director

Mahendra Lodha

Independent Director

Michael Thomas Neeb

Independent Non Exe. Director

Pranav Amin

Independent Non Exe. Director

Amrita Gangotra

Non Executive Director

Narayan Seshadri

Independent Director

Pranav Mehta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

Summary

Max Healthcare Institute Limited was originally incorporated as Infinitum Technologies Private Limited at New Delhi, India as a Private Limited Company dated June 18 ,2001. Pursuant to a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 28, 2002, the name of Infinitum Technologies Private Limited was changed to Max Healthcare Institute Private Limited. Thereafter, pursuant to a Special Resolution dated May 16, 2002 and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 18, 2002, the Company converted to a Public Limited, and name was changed to Max Healthcare Institute Limited. The Company is primarily engaged in provision of healthcare services through primary care clinics, multi speciality hospitals / medical centres and superspeciality Hospitals facilities. The Company is a leading hospital chains in India with major concentration in North India consisting of a network of 13 network healthcare facilities, which includes BLK Hospital and BNH Hospital. Besides, it provides healthcare services across secondary and tertiary care specialties with key focus on centres of excellence i.e., oncology, neurosciences, cardiac sciences, orthopaedics,renal sciences, liver and biliary sciences and minimal access metabolic and bariatric surgery (MAMBS).In addition to core hospital business, the company has two SBUs, namely, MaxHome and MaxLab. MaxHome is a platform that provides health and wellness services at home. It has 12 service lines, including pathology, pharmacy delivery, physiotherap
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Max Healthcare Institute Ltd share price today?

The Max Healthcare Institute Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1153.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Max Healthcare Institute Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Max Healthcare Institute Ltd is ₹112106.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Max Healthcare Institute Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Max Healthcare Institute Ltd is 145.59 and 14.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Max Healthcare Institute Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Max Healthcare Institute Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Max Healthcare Institute Ltd is ₹692.05 and ₹1215.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Max Healthcare Institute Ltd?

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 60.18%, 3 Years at 39.44%, 1 Year at 70.55%, 6 Month at 27.73%, 3 Month at 25.07% and 1 Month at 13.92%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Max Healthcare Institute Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Max Healthcare Institute Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 23.74 %
Institutions - 72.43 %
Public - 3.83 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.