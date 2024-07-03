Summary

Max Healthcare Institute Limited was originally incorporated as Infinitum Technologies Private Limited at New Delhi, India as a Private Limited Company dated June 18 ,2001. Pursuant to a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 28, 2002, the name of Infinitum Technologies Private Limited was changed to Max Healthcare Institute Private Limited. Thereafter, pursuant to a Special Resolution dated May 16, 2002 and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 18, 2002, the Company converted to a Public Limited, and name was changed to Max Healthcare Institute Limited. The Company is primarily engaged in provision of healthcare services through primary care clinics, multi speciality hospitals / medical centres and superspeciality Hospitals facilities. The Company is a leading hospital chains in India with major concentration in North India consisting of a network of 13 network healthcare facilities, which includes BLK Hospital and BNH Hospital. Besides, it provides healthcare services across secondary and tertiary care specialties with key focus on centres of excellence i.e., oncology, neurosciences, cardiac sciences, orthopaedics,renal sciences, liver and biliary sciences and minimal access metabolic and bariatric surgery (MAMBS).In addition to core hospital business, the company has two SBUs, namely, MaxHome and MaxLab. MaxHome is a platform that provides health and wellness services at home. It has 12 service lines, including pathology, pharmacy delivery, physiotherap

