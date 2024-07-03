Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorHealthcare
Open₹1,181.9
Prev. Close₹1,178.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹14,419.05
Day's High₹1,186.2
Day's Low₹1,145
52 Week's High₹1,215.55
52 Week's Low₹692.05
Book Value₹82.98
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,12,106.27
P/E145.59
EPS8.08
Divi. Yield0.13
Operating EBITDA was ₹566 Crore, excluding an ₹18 Crore loss from the new MSSH Dwarka facility and ₹7 Crore in transaction expenses related to the Jaypee Hospital acquisition.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Power & Adani Green, Hindustan Unilever, Dixon Technologies, etc.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
971.91
970.97
969.61
965.95
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6,708.85
6,071.14
5,341.77
4,973.48
Net Worth
7,680.76
7,042.11
6,311.38
5,939.43
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,030.78
1,093.3
1,011.07
1,058.91
yoy growth (%)
-5.71
8.13
-4.51
4.83
Raw materials
-237.12
-241.96
-226.47
-291.76
As % of sales
23
22.13
22.39
27.55
Employee costs
-265.47
-312.61
-317.85
-304.66
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
64.2
26.79
-18.28
-34.9
Depreciation
-90.75
-63.7
-53.35
-48.81
Tax paid
-17.99
0
-4.7
0
Working capital
67.27
537.78
106.34
-23.22
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-5.71
8.13
-4.51
4.83
Op profit growth
30.11
294.57
189.91
-74.52
EBIT growth
51.47
360.8
331.17
-79.99
Net profit growth
-689.84
-221.32
-16.67
-535.01
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
5,406.02
4,562.6
3,936.55
2,504.67
1,059.03
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5,406.02
4,562.6
3,936.55
2,504.67
1,059.03
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
178.07
139.24
122.27
114.74
48.08
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,178.35
|145.59
|1,14,361.61
|231.3
|0.13
|686.11
|81.72
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,298.35
|93.49
|1,04,984.37
|369.6
|0.22
|2,135.4
|569.62
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
732.05
|291.89
|55,312.01
|39.63
|0.14
|357.15
|120.23
Syngene International Ltd
SYNGENE
856.85
|78.6
|34,517.55
|96.6
|0.15
|821.3
|107.27
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,089.1
|76.98
|29,278.71
|104.47
|0
|664.61
|113.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Abhay Soi
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Anil Bhatnagar
Independent Director
Mahendra Lodha
Independent Director
Michael Thomas Neeb
Independent Non Exe. Director
Pranav Amin
Independent Non Exe. Director
Amrita Gangotra
Non Executive Director
Narayan Seshadri
Independent Director
Pranav Mehta
Reports by Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
Summary
Max Healthcare Institute Limited was originally incorporated as Infinitum Technologies Private Limited at New Delhi, India as a Private Limited Company dated June 18 ,2001. Pursuant to a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 28, 2002, the name of Infinitum Technologies Private Limited was changed to Max Healthcare Institute Private Limited. Thereafter, pursuant to a Special Resolution dated May 16, 2002 and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 18, 2002, the Company converted to a Public Limited, and name was changed to Max Healthcare Institute Limited. The Company is primarily engaged in provision of healthcare services through primary care clinics, multi speciality hospitals / medical centres and superspeciality Hospitals facilities. The Company is a leading hospital chains in India with major concentration in North India consisting of a network of 13 network healthcare facilities, which includes BLK Hospital and BNH Hospital. Besides, it provides healthcare services across secondary and tertiary care specialties with key focus on centres of excellence i.e., oncology, neurosciences, cardiac sciences, orthopaedics,renal sciences, liver and biliary sciences and minimal access metabolic and bariatric surgery (MAMBS).In addition to core hospital business, the company has two SBUs, namely, MaxHome and MaxLab. MaxHome is a platform that provides health and wellness services at home. It has 12 service lines, including pathology, pharmacy delivery, physiotherap
Read More
The Max Healthcare Institute Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1153.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Max Healthcare Institute Ltd is ₹112106.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Max Healthcare Institute Ltd is 145.59 and 14.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Max Healthcare Institute Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Max Healthcare Institute Ltd is ₹692.05 and ₹1215.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 60.18%, 3 Years at 39.44%, 1 Year at 70.55%, 6 Month at 27.73%, 3 Month at 25.07% and 1 Month at 13.92%.
