Max Healthcare Institute Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,153.2
(-2.13%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:22 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

Max Healthcare FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

64.2

26.79

-18.28

-34.9

Depreciation

-90.75

-63.7

-53.35

-48.81

Tax paid

-17.99

0

-4.7

0

Working capital

67.27

537.78

106.34

-23.22

Other operating items

Operating

22.73

500.88

30.01

-106.93

Capital expenditure

2,974.31

-547.86

23.87

112.62

Free cash flow

2,997.05

-46.98

53.88

5.69

Equity raised

7,904.48

3,059.42

1,545.28

1,570.51

Investing

-91.93

1,701.27

-29.49

-66.23

Financing

-178.25

267.47

4.83

85.16

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

10,631.34

4,981.18

1,574.5

1,595.13

Max Healthcare Sees 22% Revenue Surge with New Facilities and Strategic Expansions

7 Nov 2024|10:52 PM

Operating EBITDA was ₹566 Crore, excluding an ₹18 Crore loss from the new MSSH Dwarka facility and ₹7 Crore in transaction expenses related to the Jaypee Hospital acquisition.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 16th September, 2024

16 Sep 2024|08:38 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Power & Adani Green, Hindustan Unilever, Dixon Technologies, etc.

Read More

