Max Healthcare Institute Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
64.2
26.79
-18.28
-34.9
Depreciation
-90.75
-63.7
-53.35
-48.81
Tax paid
-17.99
0
-4.7
0
Working capital
67.27
537.78
106.34
-23.22
Other operating items
Operating
22.73
500.88
30.01
-106.93
Capital expenditure
2,974.31
-547.86
23.87
112.62
Free cash flow
2,997.05
-46.98
53.88
5.69
Equity raised
7,904.48
3,059.42
1,545.28
1,570.51
Investing
-91.93
1,701.27
-29.49
-66.23
Financing
-178.25
267.47
4.83
85.16
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
10,631.34
4,981.18
1,574.5
1,595.13
