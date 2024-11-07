iifl-logo-icon 1
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,204.45
(4.44%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

1,030.78

1,093.3

1,011.07

1,058.91

yoy growth (%)

-5.71

8.13

-4.51

4.83

Raw materials

-237.12

-241.96

-226.47

-291.76

As % of sales

23

22.13

22.39

27.55

Employee costs

-265.47

-312.61

-317.85

-304.66

As % of sales

25.75

28.59

31.43

28.77

Other costs

-367.29

-415.07

-435.41

-451.68

As % of sales (Other Cost)

35.63

37.96

43.06

42.65

Operating profit

160.9

123.66

31.34

10.81

OPM

15.6

11.31

3.09

1.02

Depreciation

-90.75

-63.7

-53.35

-48.81

Interest expense

-112.45

-89.83

-43.59

-40.77

Other income

106.51

56.67

47.32

43.87

Profit before tax

64.2

26.79

-18.28

-34.9

Taxes

-17.99

0

-4.7

0

Tax rate

-28.01

0

25.71

0

Minorities and other

0

1.08

0

7.32

Adj. profit

46.21

27.87

-22.98

-27.58

Exceptional items

-210.67

0

0

0

Net profit

-164.45

27.88

-22.98

-27.58

yoy growth (%)

-689.84

-221.32

-16.67

-535.01

NPM

-15.95

2.55

-2.27

-2.6

Max Healthcare : related Articles

Max Healthcare Sees 22% Revenue Surge with New Facilities and Strategic Expansions

Max Healthcare Sees 22% Revenue Surge with New Facilities and Strategic Expansions

7 Nov 2024|10:52 PM

Operating EBITDA was ₹566 Crore, excluding an ₹18 Crore loss from the new MSSH Dwarka facility and ₹7 Crore in transaction expenses related to the Jaypee Hospital acquisition.

Top 10 stocks for today – 16th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 16th September, 2024

16 Sep 2024|08:38 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Power & Adani Green, Hindustan Unilever, Dixon Technologies, etc.

