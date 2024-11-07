Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,030.78
1,093.3
1,011.07
1,058.91
yoy growth (%)
-5.71
8.13
-4.51
4.83
Raw materials
-237.12
-241.96
-226.47
-291.76
As % of sales
23
22.13
22.39
27.55
Employee costs
-265.47
-312.61
-317.85
-304.66
As % of sales
25.75
28.59
31.43
28.77
Other costs
-367.29
-415.07
-435.41
-451.68
As % of sales (Other Cost)
35.63
37.96
43.06
42.65
Operating profit
160.9
123.66
31.34
10.81
OPM
15.6
11.31
3.09
1.02
Depreciation
-90.75
-63.7
-53.35
-48.81
Interest expense
-112.45
-89.83
-43.59
-40.77
Other income
106.51
56.67
47.32
43.87
Profit before tax
64.2
26.79
-18.28
-34.9
Taxes
-17.99
0
-4.7
0
Tax rate
-28.01
0
25.71
0
Minorities and other
0
1.08
0
7.32
Adj. profit
46.21
27.87
-22.98
-27.58
Exceptional items
-210.67
0
0
0
Net profit
-164.45
27.88
-22.98
-27.58
yoy growth (%)
-689.84
-221.32
-16.67
-535.01
NPM
-15.95
2.55
-2.27
-2.6
Operating EBITDA was ₹566 Crore, excluding an ₹18 Crore loss from the new MSSH Dwarka facility and ₹7 Crore in transaction expenses related to the Jaypee Hospital acquisition.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Power & Adani Green, Hindustan Unilever, Dixon Technologies, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.