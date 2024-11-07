Max Healthcare Sees 22% Revenue Surge with New Facilities and Strategic Expansions

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd. reported 22% YoY revenue growth for the quarter ending September 2024, driven by higher operational bed days (OBDs) and an increase in average revenue per occupied bed (ARPOB).

The average revenue per occupied bed rose to ₹76,100, up 2% from ₹74,600 in the same quarter last year. Total revenue for the quarter reached ₹2,228 Crore, reflecting a 10% increase from the previous quarter.

Operating EBITDA was ₹566 Crore, excluding an ₹18 Crore loss from the new MSSH Dwarka facility and ₹7 Crore in transaction expenses related to the Jaypee Hospital acquisition. Net profit (PAT) rose to ₹349 Crore, up from ₹338 Crore in Q2FY24. Excluding losses from MSSH Dwarka, PAT was ₹375 Crore.

In October, Max Healthcare acquired a 63.65% stake in Jaypee Healthcare Ltd, adding a 500-bed tertiary hospital in Noida and a secondary care facility in Bulandshahr to its network. The new 303-bed MSSH Dwarka facility, launched in July 2024, began serving South West Delhi with comprehensive tertiary and quaternary care services.

Chairman and Managing Director Abhay Soi noted the expansion strengthens Max Healthcare’s patient-centric care offerings in NCR and, with planned expansions set for FY26, will further broaden their healthcare reach and capabilities.