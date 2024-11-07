iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.
Download App

Max Healthcare Sees 22% Revenue Surge with New Facilities and Strategic Expansions

7 Nov 2024 , 10:52 PM

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd. reported 22% YoY revenue growth for the quarter ending September 2024, driven by higher operational bed days (OBDs) and an increase in average revenue per occupied bed (ARPOB).

The average revenue per occupied bed rose to ₹76,100, up 2% from ₹74,600 in the same quarter last year. Total revenue for the quarter reached ₹2,228 Crore, reflecting a 10% increase from the previous quarter.

Operating EBITDA was ₹566 Crore, excluding an ₹18 Crore loss from the new MSSH Dwarka facility and ₹7 Crore in transaction expenses related to the Jaypee Hospital acquisition. Net profit (PAT) rose to ₹349 Crore, up from ₹338 Crore in Q2FY24. Excluding losses from MSSH Dwarka, PAT was ₹375 Crore.

In October, Max Healthcare acquired a 63.65% stake in Jaypee Healthcare Ltd, adding a 500-bed tertiary hospital in Noida and a secondary care facility in Bulandshahr to its network. The new 303-bed MSSH Dwarka facility, launched in July 2024, began serving South West Delhi with comprehensive tertiary and quaternary care services.

Chairman and Managing Director Abhay Soi noted the expansion strengthens Max Healthcare’s patient-centric care offerings in NCR and, with planned expansions set for FY26, will further broaden their healthcare reach and capabilities.

Related Tags

  • max Heal
  • Max Healthcare
  • Max Healthcare news
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Symbiotech Pharmalab IPO GMP Today: GMP at ₹287, Subscription 27.96x, Listing Price Seen at ₹1,275

Symbiotech Pharmalab IPO GMP Today: GMP at ₹287, Subscription 27.96x, Listing Price Seen at ₹1,275

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Aug 2026|03:26 PM
Hytech Engineers IPO GMP Today: GMP at ₹44, Subscription 125.42x, Listing Price Expected at ₹97

Hytech Engineers IPO GMP Today: GMP at ₹44, Subscription 125.42x, Listing Price Expected at ₹97

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Aug 2026|02:31 PM
Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO GMP Today: GMP at ₹340, Subscription Reaches 3.82x

Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO GMP Today: GMP at ₹340, Subscription Reaches 3.82x

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Aug 2026|01:25 PM
Hindustan Copper Share Price rise 2% as OFS opens for Retail Investors.

Hindustan Copper Share Price rise 2% as OFS opens for Retail Investors.

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Aug 2026|01:16 PM
Skyways Air Services IPO GMP Today: GMP hints at 21% premium listing; Subscription Reaches 3.18x

Skyways Air Services IPO GMP Today: GMP hints at 21% premium listing; Subscription Reaches 3.18x

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Aug 2026|11:42 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.