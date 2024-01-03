RD Calculator

Formula to Calculate RD interest

Interest = Monthly Deposit x {[(1+i)n – 1]/i} x i

Where,

i = Annual interest rate/12 (as interest is compounded monthly)

n = Tenure in months

Let’s understand this better with the help of an example.

Say you have an RD account with the following details:

Monthly deposit – Rs. 5,000

Tenure – 5 years (60 months)

Interest rate – 7% p.a.

Here,

Monthly deposit (A) = Rs. 5,000

Total tenure in months (n) = 60

Annual interest rate (i’) = 7%

Monthly interest rate (i) = 7/12 = 0.583%

Plugging this in the formula,

Interest = 5000 x {[(1+0.00583 )^60 – 1]/0.00583} x 0.00583 = Rs. 69,048

Total principal for 60 months = 60 x 5000 = Rs. 3,00,000

Therefore, maturity amount = Principal + Interest

= Rs. 3,00,000 + Rs. 69,048

= Rs. 3,69,048

So if you save Rs. 5,000 per month in an RD for 5 years at 7% interest, your maturity amount after 5 years will be Rs. 3,69,048.

Let’s take one more example to understand the calculation better.

Suppose you have the following RD account:

Monthly deposit – Rs. 10,000

Tenure – 3 years (36 months)

Interest rate – 6.7% p.a.

Doing the math similarly:

Monthly deposit (A) = Rs. 10,000

Total tenure in months (n) = 36

Annual interest rate (i’) = 6.7%

Monthly interest rate (i) = 6.7/12 = 0.558%

Plugging this in the formula,

Interest = 10000 x {[(1+0.00558)^36 – 1]/0.00558} x 0.00558

= Rs. 41,1432

Total principal for 36 months = 36 x 10000 = Rs. 3,60,000

Maturity amount = Rs. 3,60,000 + Rs. 41,432 = Rs. 4,01,432

So if you save Rs. 10,000 per month in an RD for 3 years at 6.7% interest, your maturity amount after 3 years will be Rs. 4,01,432.

This is how you can calculate the maturity amount for any RD account once you know the periodic deposit amount, tenure and interest rate.