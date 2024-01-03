Invested Amount
Recurring Deposit or RD is one of the most popular investment options in India that guarantees fixed returns. An RD account can be opened with any bank or post office by depositing a fixed amount regularly for a pre-defined tenure. The interest accumulates on the deposits to ultimately provide a lump sum maturity amount at the end of the tenure.
An RD calculator is an online tool which helps you calculate the maturity amount for an RD account, taking into account the deposit amount, tenure, and interest rate. In this guide, we’ll discuss how to calculate RD interest.
Recurring Deposit is a fixed income instrument offered by banks and post offices in India. Some key features of RD accounts are:
RD accounts are ideal for disciplined investors looking for guaranteed returns to meet short or medium term goals. The maturity corpus can be used to fund expenses for education, buying property, marriage, vacation, or other objectives.
When you open an RD account, your investment grows in two ways:
1. Principal – Your monthly or periodic deposits towards the account
2. Interest – The interest rate offered by the bank accrues on principal and compounds annually
The maturity amount of the RD account is calculated using the following formula:
Maturity Amount = Total Principal + Interest on Principal
The total principal is easy to calculate – just multiply your periodic deposit by the total tenure in months or years.
Calculating the interest component is trickier. Here is the formula to calculate interest for RD:
Interest = Monthly Deposit x {[(1+i)n – 1]/i} x i
Where,
i = Annual interest rate/12 (as interest is compounded monthly)
n = Tenure in months
Let’s understand this better with the help of an example.
Say you have an RD account with the following details:
Monthly deposit – Rs. 5,000
Tenure – 5 years (60 months)
Interest rate – 7% p.a.
Here,
Monthly deposit (A) = Rs. 5,000
Total tenure in months (n) = 60
Annual interest rate (i’) = 7%
Monthly interest rate (i) = 7/12 = 0.583%
Plugging this in the formula,
Interest = 5000 x {[(1+0.00583 )^60 – 1]/0.00583} x 0.00583 = Rs. 69,048
Total principal for 60 months = 60 x 5000 = Rs. 3,00,000
Therefore, maturity amount = Principal + Interest
= Rs. 3,00,000 + Rs. 69,048
= Rs. 3,69,048
So if you save Rs. 5,000 per month in an RD for 5 years at 7% interest, your maturity amount after 5 years will be Rs. 3,69,048.
Let’s take one more example to understand the calculation better.
Suppose you have the following RD account:
Monthly deposit – Rs. 10,000
Tenure – 3 years (36 months)
Interest rate – 6.7% p.a.
Doing the math similarly:
Monthly deposit (A) = Rs. 10,000
Total tenure in months (n) = 36
Annual interest rate (i’) = 6.7%
Monthly interest rate (i) = 6.7/12 = 0.558%
Plugging this in the formula,
Interest = 10000 x {[(1+0.00558)^36 – 1]/0.00558} x 0.00558
= Rs. 41,1432
Total principal for 36 months = 36 x 10000 = Rs. 3,60,000
Maturity amount = Rs. 3,60,000 + Rs. 41,432 = Rs. 4,01,432
So if you save Rs. 10,000 per month in an RD for 3 years at 6.7% interest, your maturity amount after 3 years will be Rs. 4,01,432.
This is how you can calculate the maturity amount for any RD account once you know the periodic deposit amount, tenure and interest rate.
Doing the compound interest compound interest calculation manually can get tedious and complex. This is where using an online RD calculator comes in handy. An RD calculator is a valuable tool that does all the math automatically for you. Just enter the RD details – deposit amount, tenure, interest rate – and the online RD calculator will provide the maturity amount instantly. Some key benefits of using an RD calculator are:
Saves time – Manual calculation, especially for long tenures, can be time-consuming. The automated calculator reduces effort and provides instant results.
Accuracy – Removes chances of any human errors in complicated calculations. You get precise results every time.
Testing different scenarios – An online calculator allows you to easily test different combinations of amounts, tenure, interest rates etc. and compare maturity amounts.
Visual representation – Some calculators provide a graphical representation of your RD investment and how it grows over the tenure. This helps better understanding.
Anytime, anywhere access – Being online, these RD return calculator are accessible 24×7 on computers or mobile phones. You don’t have to be at home or office.
Here are some key advantages of using an RD maturity calculator for your recurring deposits:
Using online RD calculators can help optimize your recurring deposit investment significantly.
IIFL Capital Services offers a user-friendly online RD calculator that can be accessed for free on their website. Here are simple steps to use it:
Follow these steps to use IIFL’s GST calculator:
You can tweak the inputs and recalculate multiple times to analyze different scenarios. Results can be downloaded as PDF.
The calculator also generates informative charts depicting the RD investment growth over the tenure. Overall it provides a quick, intuitive, and visual outlook of your RD returns.
An RD calculator is an invaluable tool for planning and optimizing your recurring deposits. It takes away the complexity of calculations and provides a clear picture of your investment growth and returns. The key is to use the power of compounding to your benefit by starting early, investing for longer tenures, and using the calculator to determine the ideal monthly deposits to achieve your goals.
Stay disciplined, utilize tax benefits, and reinvest maturity proceeds for a richer future. Be it a house, car, education or retirement, smart use of an RD calculator goes a long way in staying on track to reach these goals.
RD interest calculation happens monthly but is compounded on an annual basis. The interest accrues every month based on the monthly deposit and rate. However, at the end of the financial year, the interest for the year is reinvested to the principal. This leads to compounded annual growth.
The IIFL RD calculator is among the best ones available online. It is easy to use, provides a detailed breakup and visual charts, and lets you download results. Other good options are calculators from Bank Bazaar, Moneycontrol, Dhan, and ClearTax.
The maturity value of an RD account is the total lump sum amount you receive at the end of the tenure. It is calculated as the total deposits made over the tenure plus the cumulative interest accrued. An online RD calculator helps you determine the maturity value easily.
Post office RD calculation happens similar to a bank RD. Just enter the monthly deposit, tenure, and interest rate offered by post office (currently 5.8% p.a.) in the RD calculator to compute the maturity amount. No need for complex manual calculations.
RD and FD have different benefits for investors. RD inculcates savings discipline by requiring fixed monthly deposits. FD offers complete lump sum investment flexibility. RD provides guaranteed returns, while FD rates are market-linked. Consider your needs and investment style before deciding between the two.
