6 Reasons to Open Demat Account with IIFL Capital Services

  • icon

    Single Account for all Investment Goals

    Invest in Equities, Futures & Options, IPOs, Mutual Funds, Commodities, etc seamlessly at one place and achieve your financial goals.

  • icon

    Hassle-Free Trading Platform

    IIFL Capital Services demat account seamlessly integrates with your trading & bank account to give a hassle-free investment & trading experience.

  • icon

    In-House Research Backed Recommendations

    IIFL Capital Services demat account comes with various research based reports & recommendations to help you choose the best investments.

    • View All 6

    icon

How to Open Demat Account with IIFL Capital Services

Opening a Demat Account has never been so easy.

  • STEP 01

    Personal Details

    Fill the lead form to open a free demat account with IIFL Capital Services

  • STEP 02

    Bank Details

    Enter your PAN & Bank Details

  • STEP 03

    Paperless Document

    Authenticate your KYC details digitally

  • STEP 04

    Download App

    Download IIFL Markets App & start your Investment Journey

A World Of Possibilities, At Your Fingertips!

With IIFL Capital Services demat account, get 20+ investing options to choose from.

icon

Equity

Invest in equity with the help of our dedicated desks for equity research, trading strategies and portfolio optimization.

Invest Nowicon
icon

Mutual Funds

Invest seamlessly with comprehensive coverage and research trackers.

Start SIP Nowicon
icon

IPO

Monetize investments to raise capital for personal / business financing needs.

Apply Nowicon
icon

AIF & PMS

Capitalize on market opportunities with customized portfolio management services & alternate investment funds solutions.

Invest Nowicon
icon

Investment Banking

Enjoy the benefits of our unrivaled reach within the Indian equity markets and strong relationships with reputed global and domestic investors.

Invest Nowicon
icon

Derivatives

A range of strategies - hedging, carry-overs, spreads - covered by our derivative research team.

Invest Nowicon
icon

Bonds / NCD / FD

Financial plans and investment strategies tailored to fit customer's needs and preferences.

Invest Nowicon
icon

Sovereign Gold Bonds

An alternative to purchasing physical gold as tradable security.

Invest Nowicon
icon

National Pension Scheme

One of the best ways to build a retirement corpus, with reasonable annual returns, tax savings, and fund manager selection flexibility.

Invest Nowicon
icon

Commodity & Currency

Trader on a global level in commodities & currencies.

Invest Nowicon
icon

Fixed Income Securities

Explore bonds, debentures & more from primary and secondary markets.

Invest Nowicon

Access Multiple Benefits In One App

With IIFL Capital Services app, enjoy best-in class features for a robust investment journey.

icon

Effortless Tracking

Track your favourite stocks directly from your home screen and set customized and actionabl alerts.

icon

Research, Learn and Forecast

Get in-depth analysis in a style that suits you whether you're a fundamental investor or a technical player.

icon

Lightning Fast Streaming

Get live charts with 230+ indicators and access to an advanced 20 level market depth.

icon

Invest Right

Get recommendations by investment gurus at your fingertips and maximize your returns with the industry’s best success rate.

icon

Trading On the Go

Live Buy / Sell trading calls for our basket of investments including Equity, F&O, Currency and Commodities on the go.

icon

Finance / Business News

Access Live, In-depth coverage & analysis of companies, financial markets, and economy.

icon

Invest in IPOs, NCD & OFS

Get a head-start on Incredible investment opportunities with OneUp.

icon

24X7 Support & Tracking

Keep track of your holdings, PnL, Net Position and Margin with detailed Orderbook / Tradebook and get 24x7 support from our team.

icon

Price Alerts

Price alert notification for your favourite stocks.

icon

Advanced Technical Charting

Draw, Analyze, Study Chart - Bollinger.

app

Know Your Demat Account

A Demat account is a special type of account used in India to hold and trade stocks and other securities digitally.

What is a Demat Account?

A Demat Account is an electronic account used to hold financial investments like stocks, mutual funds, ETFs, bonds, etc., without any physical certificates or paperwork. In the past, when you purchased investments like stocks, you would get physical paper certificates as proof of ownership. These paper transactions involved a lot of documentation and took time. To make the process faster and more electronic, a system of Demat (dematerialization) was introduced. In this system, the physical share certificates are converted into an electronic format and credited to your Demat account.
Now, when you buy investments, instead of receiving physical certificates, the quantities and values are recorded electronically in your Demat account. You can hold, trade, and sell your investments from this account without any physical paperwork. Two main organisations provide demat account services in India - the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and the Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL). When you open a demat account, it is maintained by one of these two depositories. This allows you to trade shares on the Indian stock exchanges seamlessly.

Benefits of Opening a Demat Account with IIFL Capital Services?

Here are the main advantages of opening a demat account with IIFL Capital Services:
  • Convenience: You can invest in stocks, bonds, mutual funds, etc., from one account without any paperwork. Trading of stocks and other financial assets in physical form is more inconvenient, has limits, and is more difficult than online trading.
  • Real-time updating: All transactions in your demat account are automatically updated in real-time.
  • Safety: Your stocks and other financial assets are kept electronically, so there is lesser risk of losing physical shares or fraud.
  • Easy to manage: You can easily check your portfolio and transactions online anytime.
  • No minimum balance: You can open a demat account without the need of maintaining any monetary balance.

Steps to Open a Demat Account

  • Step 1: Visit the IIFL Capital Services website and click on "Open Account".
  • Step 2: Fill in the online account opening form. It will take you just 2 minutes to fill this form.
  • Step 3: Upload scanned copies of your KYC documents - Aadhar & PAN.
  • Step 4: Your Demat account is opened now, post verification.

With IIFL Capital Services, you can avail of a demat account without any Annual maintenance charge (AMC) is zero in the first year. For Brokerage and other charges click here

Documents Required to Open a Demat Account?

  • PAN Card
  • Aadhaar Card
  • If you already have a Demat account with another broker: You do not need to submit these documents again. They will be automatically fetched from the central KYC agency.
  • If you do not have a Demat account with another broker: Your PAN card and Aadhaar card details will be fetched from your DigiLocker account. For this, your Aadhaar needs to be linked with your mobile number.
  • To trade in Futures, Options, Currencies and Commodities using your Demat account: You may need to submit additional documents like salary slips, bank statements, or ITR for the last financial year. This helps in the verification of your income details.

Safeguarding your Demat Account?

Protect your Demat account from fraud with these tips:
  • Use a strong password: Don't use simple or obvious ones. Avoid public WiFi when logging in.
  • Check statements carefully: Make sure all transactions match what you did. Report anything strange right away.
  • Research brokerage firms before choosing one: Check their history, reputation, and what others say about them.

The key things are keeping login details private, monitoring accounts closely for suspicious activity, and being careful who you give access to your funds and securities. Taking these precautions helps protect your Demat account.

Open Demat Account FAQs

Can a Demat Account be opened jointly?

Yes, a joint Demat account can be opened by up to three individuals. The main holder needs to be chosen from among the joint holders.

Can I open multiple demat accounts?

Yes, you can open multiple Demat accounts either with the same broker or different brokers. However, you need to maintain each account separately.

Is the nomination facility available in the Demat Account?

Yes, the nomination facility is available in Demat accounts. Up to three nominees can be nominated for a Demat account. The account holder needs to specify the percentage of shares for each nominee in case there are multiple nominees.

Can an NRI Open Demat Account?

Yes, NRIs can open Demat accounts in India. They can get their demat/ trading account opened through a broker such as IIFL Capital Services.

Who is eligible to open a demat account?

Any citizen of India aged 18 years and above can open a demat account individually or jointly with another person. Even minors can open one via their guardian.

Is a demat account the same as a trading account?

No. A Demat account is used only to hold shares in digital/dematerialized form. A trading account is required to place orders to buy and sell shares. You need both demat and trading accounts to trade in shares. When you open a demat account with IIFL Capital Services, your trading account also gets opened. You can trade in stocks and other financial assets through your trading account.

What are annual maintenance charges (AMC)?

For the first year, there is no charge. From the second year onwards, IIFL charges an annual AMC of Rs. 25 per month, including GST (Rs. 300 annually) for maintaining your demat account.

What are the documents required for opening to open a demat account with IIFL Capital Services?

The key documents required are KYC documents like a PAN card, and an address proof such as Aadhar card. You also need to fill out an account opening form with basic details.

Do you have to pay any charges for opening a demat account?

No, there are no charges for opening a demat account with IIFL Capital Services. The account opening fee is Rs. 0.

What are the basics of a demat account in India?

A Demat account is an electronic/paperless record of ownership of securities like shares, bonds, mutual funds, etc. It allows investors to hold securities in dematerialized (demat) form instead of in physical form. With a demat account, you can buy and sell securities easily without having to physically transfer security certificates.

What are the features & benefits of a Demat account?

Having a Demat account simplifies the process of buying and selling securities by enabling quick and convenient trades from the comfort of one;s home with just a click of a button. It also allows investors to set up standing instructions for automated periodic investments, making the process smooth and effortless.

Can the Demat Account be transferred?

The demat account is for holding your investments in securities, in dematerialized form. When you sell a security held in your demat account, the amount that you get from this sale, is credited to the bank account linked to your demat account. You can then withdraw this amount

Is a Demat account compulsory to apply for an IPO in India?

Yes, a demat account is mandatory for making an IPO application.

Do I require a Demat account for SIP?

No, it is not mandatory to have a demat account for investing in SIPs. But it is still better to have it.

What are the types of securities one can hold in a Demat account?

Various types of securities like stocks, bonds, government securities, mutual funds, and ETFs can be held in a demat account.

Can I hold mutual funds in a Demat account?

Yes, mutual fund units can be held in a demat account.

Can we withdraw money from the Demat account?

The demat account is for holding your investments in securities, in dematerialized form. When you sell a security held in your demat account, the amount that you get from this sale, is credited to the bank account linked to your demat account. You can then withdraw this amount.

What is a Demat Account Number?

The Demat account number is a unique identification number for your demat (dematerialized) account. A Demat account allows you to hold financial securities like stocks and bonds in electronic form.
Demat Account Number Details:
  • It is a 16-digit number assigned by the Depository Participant (DP).
  • The format depends on whether your account is with CDSL (Central Depository Services Limited) or NSDL (National Securities Depository Limited).
  • For CDSL accounts, it is a 16-digit numeric number like 01234567890987654.
  • For NSDL accounts, it starts with "IN" followed by 14 numeric digits like IN01234567890987.
  • This number uniquely identifies your demat account and is used for all transactions related to it.

How to check my Demat Account Number?

Here are the simple steps to check your Demat Account Number on IIFL Capital Services:
  • Open the IIFL Capital Services App.
  • Go to the "Account" section.
  • Click on your profile picture or name at the top right corner of the screen.
  • You will find your Demat Account Number right below your customer ID.
  • To find the DP ID: The first 8 digits of your Demat Account Number is your DP ID.

Linking Another Demat Account on IIFL Capital Services

Here are the steps to link a demat account to your trading account with IIFL Capital Services:
  • Log into your IIFL demat/trading account.
  • Look for an option called "Link Demat Account" or something similar.
  • Click on this option.
  • You will see fields to enter details of your existing demat account like DP ID, Client ID, etc.
  • Fill in these details correctly.
  • Submit the details.
  • IIFL will verify the Demat account details you provided.
  • Once verified, your demat account will be linked to your IIFL Capital Services trading account.

Now, you can use both your demat accounts linked to your IIFL trading account to buy and sell stocks. One demat account will be primary and the other secondary.

