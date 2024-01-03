A Demat Account is an electronic account used to hold financial investments like stocks, mutual funds, ETFs, bonds, etc., without any physical certificates or paperwork. In the past, when you purchased investments like stocks, you would get physical paper certificates as proof of ownership. These paper transactions involved a lot of documentation and took time. To make the process faster and more electronic, a system of Demat (dematerialization) was introduced. In this system, the physical share certificates are converted into an electronic format and credited to your Demat account.

Now, when you buy investments, instead of receiving physical certificates, the quantities and values are recorded electronically in your Demat account. You can hold, trade, and sell your investments from this account without any physical paperwork. Two main organisations provide demat account services in India - the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and the Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL). When you open a demat account, it is maintained by one of these two depositories. This allows you to trade shares on the Indian stock exchanges seamlessly.