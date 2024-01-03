How to Use an Education Loan EMI Calculator

Using an education loan EMI calculator is quite simple:

Step 1: Determine the loan amount you need – Calculate the total costs of your education, including tuition fees, living expenses, books, etc. This will be the loan amount you need.

Step 2: Find the interest rate – Research the prevailing interest rates for education loans from different banks and NBFCs. This is generally in the range of 8-15%.

Step 3: Decide the repayment tenor – Education loans allow repayment periods upto 15 years after an initial moratorium or grace period. Decide the time period for which you want to repay the loan.

Step 4: Use the EMI calculator – Input the loan amount, interest rate, and repayment period into the EMI calculator. It will calculate your Equated Monthly Installment (EMI) amount.

Step 5: Check if EMI fits your budget – See if you can pay the EMI amount calculated comfortably every month once you start working after the course completion. Account for your starting salary, living expenses, etc.

Step 6: Submit documents to the bank – Once finalized, apply for the education loan by submitting income proof, collateral documents, etc., as the bank requires.

Step 7: Track EMIs – Once the loan is approved, keep tracking the EMIs to be paid monthly. Prepay EMIs if possible to reduce interest outgo.

The EMI calculator is a very useful tool to plan repayment of your education loan even before you apply. Make sure you use it for all loan options before finalizing.