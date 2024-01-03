Principal Amount
Taking an education loan involves long-term financial planning. An education loan EMI calculator is an invaluable tool for students and parents to estimate loan repayments and make an informed borrowing decision. This guide covers how to use an education loan EMI calculator.
An education loan EMI or Equated Monthly Installment calculator is an online tool which allows you to calculate the monthly EMI payable for a specific education loan amount, tenure and interest rate.
Based on the loan details you input, it gives you the fixed EMI amount that needs to be paid every month to repay the loan within the chosen tenure period.
Education loan EMI calculators are offered by banks and NBFCs providing education loans. They are also available as free calculators on various financial websites.
Using an education loan EMI calculator is quite simple:
Step 1: Determine the loan amount you need – Calculate the total costs of your education, including tuition fees, living expenses, books, etc. This will be the loan amount you need.
Step 2: Find the interest rate – Research the prevailing interest rates for education loans from different banks and NBFCs. This is generally in the range of 8-15%.
Step 3: Decide the repayment tenor – Education loans allow repayment periods upto 15 years after an initial moratorium or grace period. Decide the time period for which you want to repay the loan.
Step 4: Use the EMI calculator – Input the loan amount, interest rate, and repayment period into the EMI calculator. It will calculate your Equated Monthly Installment (EMI) amount.
Step 5: Check if EMI fits your budget – See if you can pay the EMI amount calculated comfortably every month once you start working after the course completion. Account for your starting salary, living expenses, etc.
Step 6: Submit documents to the bank – Once finalized, apply for the education loan by submitting income proof, collateral documents, etc., as the bank requires.
Step 7: Track EMIs – Once the loan is approved, keep tracking the EMIs to be paid monthly. Prepay EMIs if possible to reduce interest outgo.
The EMI calculator is a very useful tool to plan repayment of your education loan even before you apply. Make sure you use it for all loan options before finalizing.
Here are some of the ways an education loan EMI calculator benefits you:
Some key features and capabilities of an education loan EMI calculator:
Education loan interest calculation involves some key steps:
Here is a simple example:
This way the total interest payable is calculated by an education loan EMI calculator.
Using an education loan EMI calculator offers the following key benefits:
For most education loans, the EMI remains fixed as per the schedule for the entire tenure. Only the principal and interest components within the EMI change.
Education loan EMI can be paid monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or annually. Monthly EMI is the most common.
Yes, most lenders allow you to modify the loan tenure later by paying a small fee. The EMI amount will change accordingly.
Besides EMI, lenders charge a one-time processing fee. There can also be prepayment or foreclosure penalty and default charges.
