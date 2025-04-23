Open
Upcoming
Closed
Company Name
Subscription Period
Issue Type
Issue Size (₹ Cr.)
Price Band (₹)
Tankup Engineers Ltd
|23 Apr - 25 Apr, 2025
|Book Building - SME
|18.55 - 19.53
|133.00
NSE
BSE
Company Name
Listing Date
Listing Price
Shri Ahimsa
|02 Apr, 2025
|140
ATC Energies
|02 Apr, 2025
|107
Rapid Fleet
|28 Mar, 2025
|195
Active Infra.
|28 Mar, 2025
|181
Grand Continent
|27 Mar, 2025
|112.9
Company Name
Listing Date
Listing Price
Infonative Solu.
|08 Apr, 2025
|63.2
Spinaroo Commer.
|08 Apr, 2025
|52.85
Retaggio
|07 Apr, 2025
|25.1
Identixweb
|03 Apr, 2025
|55
Desco Infra.
|01 Apr, 2025
|160
The company has fixed the price band for the IPO at ₹304-321 per share.
23 Apr 2025|02:36 PM
According to the DRHP, the IPO consists a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹500 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of ₹80 crore.
28 Mar 2025|11:17 AM
Currently, the company has total outstanding net borrowings of Rs 20,197.4, as of September 30, 2024.
7 Mar 2025|12:50 PM
In the National Stock Exchange, shares of LG Electronics is currently trading at ₹79,700 which is a 0.38% gain than the previous close.
19 Feb 2025|10:38 AM
The company is serving clients across various sectors with high voltage electrical equipment and solutions.
18 Feb 2025|12:52 PM
Invest wise with Expert advice
Know everything about the companies that are about to file ipos and make an informed investment decision
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.