iifl-logo
iifl-logo

IPO / FPO ISSUES

IPO / FPO Issues

Open

Upcoming

Closed

Company Name
Subscription Period
Issue Type
Issue Size (₹ Cr.)
Price Band (₹)

Tankup Engineers Ltd

23 Apr - 25 Apr, 2025Book Building - SME18.55 - 19.53133.00
See All Open IPOs

NEWLY LISTED IPOS

NSE

BSE

Company Name
Listing Date
Listing Price

Shri Ahimsa

02 Apr, 2025140

ATC Energies

02 Apr, 2025107

Rapid Fleet

28 Mar, 2025195

Active Infra.

28 Mar, 2025181

Grand Continent

27 Mar, 2025112.9
View All New Listing
Company Name
Listing Date
Listing Price

Infonative Solu.

08 Apr, 202563.2

Spinaroo Commer.

08 Apr, 202552.85

Retaggio

07 Apr, 202525.1

Identixweb

03 Apr, 202555

Desco Infra.

01 Apr, 2025160
View All New Listing

IPO News

The-Essential-Role-of-Sub-Brokers-in-IPO-and-Secondary-Offering-Evaluations-in-India-380x214.jpg.webp

Ather Energy IPO open from April 28-30, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The company has fixed the price band for the IPO at ₹304-321 per share.

23 Apr 2025|02:36 PM

IPOs-Banner-380x214.jpg.webp

Ardee Engineering files DRHP with SEBI

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

According to the DRHP, the IPO consists a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹500 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of ₹80 crore.

28 Mar 2025|11:17 AM

Share-allotment-IPO-Banner-2-380x214.jpg.webp

Knowledge Realty Trust Files for ₹6200 crore IPO

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Currently, the company has total outstanding net borrowings of Rs 20,197.4, as of September 30, 2024.

7 Mar 2025|12:50 PM

Share-allotment-IPO-Banner-2-380x214.jpg.webp

LG Electronics Kicks Off Investor Roadshows for IPO

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

In the National Stock Exchange, shares of LG Electronics is currently trading at ₹79,700 which is a 0.38% gain than the previous close.

19 Feb 2025|10:38 AM

IPOs-Banner-380x214.jpg.webp

Quality Power Electrical Equipments IPO subscription status

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The company is serving clients across various sectors with high voltage electrical equipment and solutions.

18 Feb 2025|12:52 PM

Read All News

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

download-app-img

IPO REPORTS

Know everything about the companies that are about to file ipos and make an informed investment decision

No Record Found

QUICK LINKS

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.