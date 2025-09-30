iifl-logo

Tata Capital Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

No Record Found

Loading...

Tata Capital Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Tata Capital Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

30 Sep, 2025|09:03 PM

No Record Found

Share Price

Tata Capital Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

9,770.69

3,746.41

3,631.77

3,516.17

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

18,328.15

15,706.01

11,109.71

3,501.81

Net Worth

28,098.84

19,452.42

14,741.48

7,017.98

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

28,312.74

18,174.82

13,628.85

10,109.34

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

28,312.74

18,174.82

13,628.85

10,109.34

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

57.13

23.56

155.34

311.71

Tata Capital Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

991.1

40.036,16,710.184,133.080.5616,437.75141.41

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

2,020.75

257.093,22,878.11329.920.05434.3752.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

294.6

342.561,87,167.7571.460.17134.2839.32

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

124.25

24.361,62,376.191,745.691.296,901.0741.64

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd

BAJAJHLDNG

12,485.6

95.061,38,952.242,035.740.74294.751,740.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Tata Capital Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Saurabh Agrawal

Non Executive Director

F N Subedar

Independent Director

Varsha Purandare

Independent Director

V S Radhakrishnan

Non Executive Director

Aarthi Subramanian

Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer

Rajiv Sabharwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sarita Kamath

Independent Director

Sujit Kumar Varma

Independent Director

Nagaraj Ijari

Registered Office

11th Floor Tower A Peninsula-,

Business Park Lower Parel,

Maharashtra - 400013

Tel: 91-22-6606 9000

Website: http://www.tatacapital.com

Email: investors@tatacapital.com

Registrar Office

C-101 1st Floor,

247 Park Vikhroli W, Lal Bahadur Marg,

Mumbai - 400 083

Tel: -

Website: www.tsrdarashaw.com

Email: csg-unit@tsrdarashaw.com

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Tata Capital Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Tata Capital Ltd share price today?

The Tata Capital Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Tata Capital Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tata Capital Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 30 Sep ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tata Capital Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tata Capital Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 30 Sep ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tata Capital Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tata Capital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tata Capital Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 30 Sep ‘25

What is the CAGR of Tata Capital Ltd?

Tata Capital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tata Capital Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tata Capital Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Tata Capital Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.