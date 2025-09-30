No Record Found
Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
9,770.69
3,746.41
3,631.77
3,516.17
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
18,328.15
15,706.01
11,109.71
3,501.81
Net Worth
28,098.84
19,452.42
14,741.48
7,017.98
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
28,312.74
18,174.82
13,628.85
10,109.34
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
28,312.74
18,174.82
13,628.85
10,109.34
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
57.13
23.56
155.34
311.71
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
991.1
|40.03
|6,16,710.18
|4,133.08
|0.56
|16,437.75
|141.41
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
2,020.75
|257.09
|3,22,878.11
|329.92
|0.05
|434.37
|52.39
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
294.6
|342.56
|1,87,167.75
|71.46
|0.17
|134.28
|39.32
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
124.25
|24.36
|1,62,376.19
|1,745.69
|1.29
|6,901.07
|41.64
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd
BAJAJHLDNG
12,485.6
|95.06
|1,38,952.24
|2,035.74
|0.74
|294.75
|1,740.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Saurabh Agrawal
Non Executive Director
F N Subedar
Independent Director
Varsha Purandare
Independent Director
V S Radhakrishnan
Non Executive Director
Aarthi Subramanian
Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer
Rajiv Sabharwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sarita Kamath
Independent Director
Sujit Kumar Varma
Independent Director
Nagaraj Ijari
11th Floor Tower A Peninsula-,
Business Park Lower Parel,
Maharashtra - 400013
Tel: 91-22-6606 9000
Website: http://www.tatacapital.com
Email: investors@tatacapital.com
C-101 1st Floor,
247 Park Vikhroli W, Lal Bahadur Marg,
Mumbai - 400 083
Tel: -
Website: www.tsrdarashaw.com
Email: csg-unit@tsrdarashaw.com
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Tata Capital Ltd
