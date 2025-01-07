Top Stocks for Today - 7th January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Biocon Limited: The pharma major announced that its unit is planning to launch three new oncology biosimilars. The will be unveiled at an upcoming conference in the United States, hence paving way for strategic expansion of its oncology portfolio. The move will bolster Biocon’s presence in the biosimilars market and meet increasing demand for affordable cancer therapies.

Tata Capital: The business will witness the end of its three-month shareholder lock-in on Wednesday, January 7, 2025. About 2% or 71.20 Million of the company’s outstanding equity will be available for trading. The shares have unlocked a value of ₹2,573 Crore at the current levels.

Godrej Consumer Products: The company said that its domestic demand during the quarter picked up and it remains confident of a consumption growth supported by decreasing inflation and reduced GST rates. The company said that it is expecting revenue growth in double-digits.

Indian Energy Exchange: The business informed that the Electricity Appellate Tribunal (APTEL) has not passed any order on market coupling by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC), after witnessing a jump of 13% in its shares. The business clarified the details after CERC’s counsel told APTEL that it was willing to seek instructions to withdraw the July 23, 2025 order.

IRB Infra: The business announced that IRB Infrastructure Trust reported that it has secured a letter of award from the National Highways Authority of India for a toll project in Odisha. The trust will pay an upfront concession fee of ₹3,087 Crore.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com