Benefits of Becoming a Partner with IIFL Capital

IIFL Capital Ltd is one of the key capital market players in the Indian financial services space. The Sub Broker Franchise is the one of the fastest growing business models in the financial sector for some one who wants to become a registered partner or registered financial advisor. You can start your own business leveraging the strong brand name of IIFL. By becoming an authorized partner with us one can enjoy suite of benefits

AAA Platform Icon

Access to AAA Platform

One Stop Dashboard for all your business execution requirement

High Revenue Sharing Model Icon

High Revenue Sharing Model

Up to 70% brokerage sharing

Research & Reports Icon

Cutting edge-Research

Research and reports backed by IIFL Institutional Desk

Learning & Training Icon

Learning & Training Modules for Franchisees

Online webinars and training for knowledge sharing

Mentorship Icon

Mentorship & Recognition from the Leadership

Rewards & Recognition for Partners

Dedicated Support Icon

Dedicated Support

24x7 Support from a dedicated Relationship

AAA One of
India's Best Authorised Partner Support Platform

AAA enables you to get the best of technology & resources to support your
growing business as you become successful with us. You get access to:

Devices Image
  • Performance Dashboard
  • Milestones, Reports
  • Client Portfolio & Reports
  • Contests
  • SIP Basket, Goal Planner
thumb girl

Why IIFL Capital Limited?

28+

Years of Trust

4,800+

Number of Franchises

100+

Branches PAN India

26 lakh+

Customers

As on 31st March 2024

Start your Authorized Partner
Journey with Low Upfront Costs

₹1Lac

Upfront deposit amount
(refundable)

₹0

Fixed cost required
for Franchise Setup

Upto 70%
Revenue Shared

with you from the franchise earnings

Monthly
Payout

for the revenue made

Documents requirements:

Pan Card
Bank Account Details
Proof of Address

Profit Calculator

Calculate Profits that our Authorised Partners can earn with us!

Profit Graph

Customers onboarded per

Month
Year
5
10
15
20

Profit earned

10,000

12,500

15,000

Profit Graph

₹21 Lacs

was earned as profit in 2020-22 via IIFL Franchise setup in Delhi by serving 1200+ clients

₹25 Crores

net revenue generated by an IIFL franchise in Bengaluru in 2021

₹7382 Crores

net revenue paid by IIFl to all its Franchise partners in last 1 year with 20% growth

Steps to Register as an Authorized Partner

Sign up to become an Authorised partner with IIFL Capital

Get a call back from our Support Representatives

Our Partner team will help register you as an Authorised partner

Set up your Franchisee with IIFL Capital

Start earning!

Who can Become an Authorised Partner?

  • Millennials or Centennials

    Millennials or
    Centennials

  • Existing Independent Financial Advisor

    Existing
    Independent
    Financial
    Advisor

  • Professionals

    Professionals

  • Homemakers

    Homemakers

If you have an interest to be an Authorized Financial Advisor, this is the right place to be! We welcome individuals from all walks of life to join our 15,000+ partners across the country. The only eligibility criteria is to have minimum qualification of 10+2 or HSC or two years of experience as an employee/dealer in the capital market.

Award and Accolades

Top Performer in The Equity Institutional Segment

BSE felicitates IIFL Capital as the 'Top Performer in The Equity Institutional Segment' for 2022.

Most Trusted Brands of India

IIFL Capital was recognized as one of the 'Most Trusted Brands of India' by Zee Business for 2022.

Customer Services Champion

IIFL Capital received the 'Customer Services Champion Award' at Asia Innovation Congress and Awards for 2021.

Top Business Performer

BSE felicitated IIFL Capital as Top Business Performer in OTB Segment FY 2019-20.

Disruptors for Innovation

IIFL Group recognized as 'Disruptors' for innovation through technological intervention in NBFC Space by ET Now and Broadcast One, 2018.

Knowledge centre

How to Be a Successful Authorised Person

How to Be a Successful Authorised Person

Learn how to become a successful Authorised Person in the financial industry. Discover the key skills, responsibilities, and steps to excel in this role and thrive in the securities and investment market.

Role of a Financial Advisor

Role of a Financial Advisor

In today’s complicated financial world, handling money can seem like finding a way through a maze. There are many choices available for investments that often confuse many individuals. The ever-changing market situations and complex tax rules also make it clear why many people in India are seeking the help of financial advisors. 1.What is a franchise in the stock market? A stock market franchise is […]

Taxation for Sub-Brokers

Taxation for Sub-Brokers

The Indian financial sector has grown rapidly, with more people entering the stock market. This growth has made sub-brokers roles crucial, as they assist with transactions and offer investment advice. With this rise, it’s essential to understand the tax rules affecting sub-brokers. To grasp taxation for Sub-brokers, you need a basic understanding of stockbroking. Simply put, stockbroking allows investors to buy and sell stocks. Stock […]

Common Mistakes of New Investors and How a Financial Advisor Can Help

Common Mistakes of New Investors and How a Financial Advisor Can Help

Investing is not always easy, and earnings cannot be guaranteed. There are innumerable investment books, and everyone has their own set of strategies and tactics that work for them. Even after years of experience, expert investors do not always get it right. Furthermore, each investor is unique, with varying investment objectives, risk tolerances, and knowledge. However, there are several frequent blunders that all investors should […]

Is Sub-Brokership Without Deposit Possible?

Is Sub-Brokership Without Deposit Possible?

In India’s dynamic financial industry, being a sub-broker or an authorised person has become a popular career path for many. It provides an opportunity to enter the stock market business without requiring a significant initial commitment. . However, one issue that frequently bothers prospective sub-brokers is the initial deposit demanded by stockbrokers. This deposit has long been considered a requirement for beginning a sub-brokerage firm. […]

How to Build a Client Base for Your Sub-Broker Franchise Business Growth

How to Build a Client Base for Your Sub-Broker Franchise Business Growth

Learn effective tips to build a strong client base for your sub-broker franchise and drive business growth with proven client acquisition and retention strategies.

What are Sub-broker Franchise Costs?

What are Sub-broker Franchise Costs?

In recent years, stock markets have seen a steady rise. It is also witnessing a massive opening of Demat accounts. People are now actively investing in different financial instruments to acquire better returns. Another significant change is the transition to online trading platforms. The latter, however, has created a hindrance for individuals who are not that tech-savvy and not well-equipped with these online platforms. Sub-brokers […]

How Financial Advisors can leverage India’s economic growth

How Financial Advisors can leverage India’s economic growth

India is currently one of the fastest growing economies in the world, so financial advisers have many opportunities as a result of this rapid economic growth and development. Advisors hoping to maximize their clients’ financial performance must understand how to navigate this terrain as the nation develops. At IIFL Capital , we recognize that achieving long-term wealth requires a synergy between India’s economic growth and […]

A Handbook For New Financial Advisors

A Handbook For New Financial Advisors

Starting a financial advisory career as a young financial advisor may be both exciting and daunting. Given the rapid economic developments and technological advancements altering the business, new advisers have a great opportunity to carve out a niche for themselves. Financial Modifications Global economic developments are constantly transforming the financial landscape. Young financial counselors must stay current on these trends since they can impact client […]

How to Run a Sub-broker Business?

How to Run a Sub-broker Business?

The stock market brings stars to the eyes of many young individuals, as it allows one to grow wealth exponentially and leverage small investments for significant gains. All one needs to do, in principle, is make the right investments and trade at the right time. However, making the right investment decision is one of the most complex undertakings as it requires extensive financial knowledge along […]

Types of Sub-Broker Models

Types of Sub-Broker Models

The Indian stock market’s remarkable expansion has created several prospects for generating profitable returns in all areas. The demand for trustworthy and knowledgeable brokers, as well as the stock market sub-brokers, has increased due to this development. Sub-broker businesses have become prominent and profitable ventures for those interested in the investment industry. There are different types of sub-broker model. Each has its own advantages and […]

Difference between a Sub-broker and a Remisier

Difference between a Sub-broker and a Remisier

Stockbroking in India has become one of the most vital aspects of effortless trading. However, the stock market includes numerous financial instruments with different structures and functions. As a result, the stockbroking business also includes numerous roles to assist investors looking to invest in different financial instruments. Two such important roles are Authorised Partners and Remisiers. Both terms are often used interchangeably, although there are […]

How Equity Advisor Can Help You Rectify Your Share Market Mistakes?

How Equity Advisor Can Help You Rectify Your Share Market Mistakes?

Share market investment may be an extremely challenging venture for the newbies. Even experienced investors can make mistakes because of market instability, impulsive decisions, or the insufficiency of proper research. Thus, stock market beginners must seek the guidance of an equity advisor. An equity advisor can significantly help you tap into the growth opportunities. These advisors help investors understand market analysis, portfolio management, and strategic […]

What Is the Difference Between Mutual Fund Distributor and Investment Advisor

What Is the Difference Between Mutual Fund Distributor and Investment Advisor

The Indian financial marketplace is where people invest their capital in various financial instruments to multiply their wealth and earn better returns. However, the first step in starting the investment journey is to choose an ideal asset. The financial market includes numerous financial instruments such as equities, mutual funds, commodities, currencies, derivatives etc. For a new investor, it becomes difficult to identify the ideal investment […]

Framework for Financial Advisor Growth

Framework for Financial Advisor Growth

In today’s competitive financial market, development is not just an option; it is a requirement for financial advisers who want to prosper. At IIFL Capital , we think that a complete financial planning framework enables advisors to broaden their reach and improve their services. Here’s an in-depth look at key techniques for financial adviser growth. 1. Tribal Targeting Identifying and connecting with your target audience—or […]

Role of Sub-Brokers in IPO and Secondary Offering Evaluations

Role of Sub-Brokers in IPO and Secondary Offering Evaluations

Sub-brokers play an essential role in the financial markets, particularly in relation to Initial Public Offerings and Secondary Offerings. As mediators between investors and stockbrokers, sub-brokers are thoroughly aware of investor emotion. This helps them access critical market information, which substantially impacts the success of these offers. This blog discusses the numerous facets of sub-brokers’ duties, their significance in the IPO and SO processes, and […]

Enhancing Financial Advisor Productivity: Key Strategies for Insurers

Enhancing Financial Advisor Productivity: Key Strategies for Insurers

Increasing the efficiency of financial advisors has become an important way to grow in today’s competitive financial world, especially in the life insurance industry. The focus has moved from keeping penetration rates stable (the penetration rate refers to the proportion of potential customers who have purchased life insurance policies, which peaked at 62% in 2013 and has since dropped to 51%) to making financial advisors […]

Franchisee vs Franchisor - Key Differences Between the Two

Franchisee vs Franchisor - Key Differences Between the Two

Entrepreneurs view franchises as a convenient method of setting up a business or expanding its reach, particularly in competitive industries. This model of entrepreneurship is extremely popular among fast food joints like McDonald’s and Subway. In India, the franchise market is expected to hit $140-150 billion by 2028. Before you set out to take advantage of this business structure, you must recognise key terms in […]

Role of Data Analytics in Stock Market Advisory

Role of Data Analytics in Stock Market Advisory

The stock market is characterized by fluctuating prices, which are precipitated by a variety of things, such as economic events, company performances, and geopolitical concerns. The unpredictable nature of the market challenges traders and investors to make more informed decisions with their portfolios. Apart from having a significant impact on decision-making, data analytics has totally revolutionised the design of an investing strategy. Advisors, in today’s […]

Ways To Grow Business as Authorised Person

Ways To Grow Business as Authorised Person

Any business owner wants to grow their business. In the capital market, having an Authorised Person is essential. This individual acts as the bridge between the investors and the stock exchange. They also play a significant role in expanding the investor base. From having a promising earning scope, flexible working hours, access to advanced technological platforms and the non-requirement of any capital, being an Authorised […]

Frequently Asked Questions

How much can I earn when I become an authorized financial advisor with IIFL?
IIFL Capital offers up to 70% brokerage on the transaction amount of the clients, it is one of the highest in the financial industry.
What is the main role of an Authorised Person?
The main role of an Authorised Person is to recruit clients under him & regulate their business, based on which brokerage will be generated.
Who is an Authorised Person?
An Authorised Person (formerly known as a Sub Broker) is a person who is registered with SEBI and is affiliated to a member of a recognised stock exchange.
Who can become an Authorised Person with IIFL Capital?
Anyone above 18 years of age can become an Authorised Person with IIFL Capital. Person needs to have 2-3 years of experience in selling financial products as a Member Broker/Sub-broker, Mutual Fund Distributor, Insurance Advisor, Financial Planner or an Employee of a Broker/Sub-Broker will be an ADD-ON.
How to become an Authorised Person with IIFL Capital?

Becoming an authorised person is easy. Just follow the steps

  • Sign up with your details like name, email, phone number, city, state and PAN
  • Complete registration payment.
  • Verify your email address
  • Submit required documents for KYC
  • Upload an IPV video
  • eSign the IIFL partner agreement
Will IIFL Capital provide any training to the Authorised Person?
Yes, IIFL Capital will provide training to the Authorised Person regarding all its applications & software to ensure smooth functioning of a business.
What kind of marketing support will an Authorised Person get from IIFL Capital?

An Authorised Person would receive the following marketing support from IIFL Capital.

  • Marketing Collaterals
  • Digital Marketing Support
  • Seminars and Events
  • Market Research Report
  • Newsletters
How can I get support for business development and trading related queries?
You will get a dedicated Relationship Manager for business development and all trading related queries.
What are the hidden charges for Authorised Person in IIFL Capital?
There are no hidden charges in IIFL Capital, we believe in complete transparency with our prices. Only Exchange Registration fees as per the segments applied and Refundable Security Deposit is applicable.
How is IIFL Capital better than other brokers?
IIFL Capital is one of the leading players in the broking industry with more than a million accounts being opened since inception. As on 31st March 2024, IIFL Franchise business consists of 4800+ partners at pan India level.
Is there any refund policy available?
There is no refund policy

