IIFL Capital Ltd is one of the key capital market players in the Indian financial services space. The Sub Broker Franchise is the one of the fastest growing business models in the financial sector for some one who wants to become a registered partner or registered financial advisor. You can start your own business leveraging the strong brand name of IIFL. By becoming an authorized partner with us one can enjoy suite of benefits
One Stop Dashboard for all your business execution requirement
Up to 70% brokerage sharing
Research and reports backed by IIFL Institutional Desk
Online webinars and training for knowledge sharing
Rewards & Recognition for Partners
24x7 Support from a dedicated Relationship
AAA enables you to get the best of technology & resources to support your
growing business as you become successful with us. You get access to:
Years of Trust
Number of Franchises
Branches PAN India
Customers
Upfront deposit amount
(refundable)
Fixed cost required
for Franchise Setup
with you from the franchise earnings
for the revenue made
Calculate Profits that our Authorised Partners can earn with us!
was earned as profit in 2020-22 via IIFL Franchise setup in Delhi by serving 1200+ clients
net revenue generated by an IIFL franchise in Bengaluru in 2021
net revenue paid by IIFl to all its Franchise partners in last 1 year with 20% growth
If you have an interest to be an Authorized Financial Advisor, this is the right place to be! We welcome individuals from all walks of life to join our 15,000+ partners across the country. The only eligibility criteria is to have minimum qualification of 10+2 or HSC or two years of experience as an employee/dealer in the capital market.
BSE felicitates IIFL Capital as the 'Top Performer in The Equity Institutional Segment' for 2022.
IIFL Capital was recognized as one of the 'Most Trusted Brands of India' by Zee Business for 2022.
IIFL Capital received the 'Customer Services Champion Award' at Asia Innovation Congress and Awards for 2021.
BSE felicitated IIFL Capital as Top Business Performer in OTB Segment FY 2019-20.
IIFL Group recognized as 'Disruptors' for innovation through technological intervention in NBFC Space by ET Now and Broadcast One, 2018.
