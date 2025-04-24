How to Be a Successful Authorised Person Learn how to become a successful Authorised Person in the financial industry. Discover the key skills, responsibilities, and steps to excel in this role and thrive in the securities and investment market. Read More

Role of a Financial Advisor In today's complicated financial world, handling money can seem like finding a way through a maze. There are many choices available for investments that often confuse many individuals. The ever-changing market situations and complex tax rules also make it clear why many people in India are seeking the help of financial advisors. 1.What is a franchise in the stock market? A stock market franchise is […]

Taxation for Sub-Brokers The Indian financial sector has grown rapidly, with more people entering the stock market. This growth has made sub-brokers roles crucial, as they assist with transactions and offer investment advice. With this rise, it's essential to understand the tax rules affecting sub-brokers. To grasp taxation for Sub-brokers, you need a basic understanding of stockbroking. Simply put, stockbroking allows investors to buy and sell stocks. Stock […]

Common Mistakes of New Investors and How a Financial Advisor Can Help Investing is not always easy, and earnings cannot be guaranteed. There are innumerable investment books, and everyone has their own set of strategies and tactics that work for them. Even after years of experience, expert investors do not always get it right. Furthermore, each investor is unique, with varying investment objectives, risk tolerances, and knowledge. However, there are several frequent blunders that all investors should […]

Is Sub-Brokership Without Deposit Possible? In India's dynamic financial industry, being a sub-broker or an authorised person has become a popular career path for many. It provides an opportunity to enter the stock market business without requiring a significant initial commitment. . However, one issue that frequently bothers prospective sub-brokers is the initial deposit demanded by stockbrokers. This deposit has long been considered a requirement for beginning a sub-brokerage firm. […]