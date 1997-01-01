Sub-Broker
Investment-Advisory
Become a Partner & Earn up
to 1 Lakh* per Month!
Even the best financial advisors need the support of the most sought-after research and advisory services in the industry that can take your business to the next level. Be the reason for your clients' confidence and security with IIFL's state of the art products and services:Know More
Every client has a different risk profile and it is imperative for a good financial advisory to understand this factor and
help build a portfolio that is best suited for that client's risk-taking capacities.
IIFL provides model portfolios on the basis of three risk levels:
Built with the objective of minimizing volatility and protecting capital
Uses multi-cap approach to reduce volatility
Target returns greater than the market using high beta and midcap ideas
For all clients holding portfolios over Rs. 25 lacs, we provide portfolio restructuring services.
Help your clients understand their portfolios and what could need potential restructuring.
IIFL's Portfolio Restructuring Report can help you analyse:
Prime Portfolios are a collection of smallcases carefully curated by india's top research professionals.
Abakkus is an alpha-focused boutique asset manager in long-only strategies for Indian equities. Abakkus Investment Advisors (a division of Abakkus Asset Manager LLP) provides Investment advisory services under the brand Abakkus Smart. Sunil Singhania...Know More
Built on a Legacy of Observation, Research and Knowledge Narnolia, an investment management and advisory firm, was founded in 1997 and has one of the best data-driven buy-side research teams in the country, with capabilities spread across asset classes & investment strategies. Invest in NS Portfolios that aim to deliver...Know More
Alpha Portfolios (a division of Renaissance Smart Tech Private Limited) provides portfolios with long-only strategies in the Indian Equity market. Every Alpha Portfolio is crafted keeping in mind the client’s expectation from investment. All stocks are selected & weighted periodically to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns...Know More
Give your clients the opportunity to Go Global with IIFL Capital! Your IIFL Global Investing Account packs a host of features to make investing for your clients as smooth & easy as possible.
No need for physical documents to open your IIFL Global Account.
Build a diverse portfolio with fractional trading in Stocks and ETFs for as low as $0.01.
Invest with a single click in thematic baskets of stocks & ETFs curated by professional fund managers
Transfer funds to your account in U.S. Dollars seamlessly and affordably.
SLB (Stock Lending and Borrowing) is a system where a trader can borrow equity shares that they do not own or lend shares that they own. SLB transactions have a tenure and interest rate fixed at the time of entering the transactions. As of now, traders can use SLBM only for the stocks in the Futures & Option segment SLB can prove greatly beneficial for your clients:
Securities lending and securities borrowing transactions are guaranteed by NSCCL.
In case you have a bearish view on a stock, you can short sell the stock by borrowing the stock from SLB.
Underlying securities that are available in the F&O segment can be used for the SLB segment.
Investors can generate additional income form the stocks sitting idle in their portfolio.
This year, IPOs have taken the financial markets by storm. As an authorised persona, it is important, to do your research about the subscription of these IPOs well in advance and help your clients capitalize on any such primary market opportunities. IIFL Capital updates you about all the upcoming IPOs along with required details & views on subscriptions so that you can help your clients be prepared for investing in IPOs if needed.
This year, IPOs have taken the financial markets by storm. As an authorised persona, it is important, to do your research about the subscription of these IPOs well in advance and help your clients capitalize on any such primary market opportunities. IIFL Capital updates you about all the upcoming IPOs along with required details & views on subscriptions so that you can help your clients be prepared for investing in IPOs if needed.Know More
In situations when an investor does not have sufficient funds to execute a trade, his/her broker can lend him the remaining amount. This is called margin funding. Think of margin funding like a short-term loan with a pre-decided interest rate. It ensures investors do not miss out on vital trading opportunities. IIFL provides margin funding to traders on its platform.
If you’re a trader that’s active in the Futures and Options segment of the market, we have just what you need! We provide actionable and meticulously researched strategies such as covered call, bull spreads, bear spreads, etc to aid traders in taking advantage of market volatility. Take the right option calls with IIFL Capital where option buying is more flexible and feasible than ever before. With Option Buying starting at as low as Rs 10000 per lot where the strike rate shoots above 80% for the last 3 months!Know More
AAA enables you to get the best of technology & resources to support your
growing business as you become successful with us. You get access to: