Model Portfolios

Every client has a different risk profile and it is imperative for a good financial advisory to understand this factor and
help build a portfolio that is best suited for that client's risk-taking capacities.

IIFL provides model portfolios on the basis of three risk levels:

Conservative

Built with the objective of minimizing volatility and protecting capital

Moderate

Uses multi-cap approach to reduce volatility

Aggressive

Target returns greater than the market using high beta and midcap ideas

Portfolio Restructuring

For all clients holding portfolios over Rs. 25 lacs, we provide portfolio restructuring services.
Help your clients understand their portfolios and what could need potential restructuring.

IIFL's Portfolio Restructuring Report can help you analyse:

Portfolio Snapshot - Market Cap allocation, Top 5 Sector Allocation & Top 10 stocks allocation

Overall Equity Portfolio past performance analysis against benchmark

Implementation Plan for Stocks & Mutual Funds as per our inhouse research model portfolios

Dedicated Support Icon

Rational for why Equity stocks & MF schemes should be rebalanced

Prime Portfolios

Prime Portfolios are a collection of smallcases carefully curated by india's top research professionals.

Guide

Abakkus is an alpha-focused boutique asset manager in long-only strategies for Indian equities. Abakkus Investment Advisors (a division of Abakkus Asset Manager LLP) provides Investment advisory services under the brand Abakkus Smart. Sunil Singhania...

Guide

Built on a Legacy of Observation, Research and Knowledge Narnolia, an investment management and advisory firm, was founded in 1997 and has one of the best data-driven buy-side research teams in the country, with capabilities spread across asset classes & investment strategies. Invest in NS Portfolios that aim to deliver...

Guide

Alpha Portfolios (a division of Renaissance Smart Tech Private Limited) provides portfolios with long-only strategies in the Indian Equity market. Every Alpha Portfolio is crafted keeping in mind the client’s expectation from investment. All stocks are selected & weighted periodically to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns...

Global Investing

Give your clients the opportunity to Go Global with IIFL Capital! Your IIFL Global Investing Account packs a host of features to make investing for your clients as smooth & easy as possible.

100% Paperless Onboarding

No need for physical documents to open your IIFL Global Account.

Diversify Your Portfolio

Build a diverse portfolio with fractional trading in Stocks and ETFs for as low as $0.01.

Stacks

Invest with a single click in thematic baskets of stocks & ETFs curated by professional fund managers

Support For Remittance

Transfer funds to your account in U.S. Dollars seamlessly and affordably.

SLBM

SLB (Stock Lending and Borrowing) is a system where a trader can borrow equity shares that they do not own or lend shares that they own. SLB transactions have a tenure and interest rate fixed at the time of entering the transactions. As of now, traders can use SLBM only for the stocks in the Futures & Option segment SLB can prove greatly beneficial for your clients:

NO COUNTERPARTY RISK

Securities lending and securities borrowing transactions are guaranteed by NSCCL.

ENABLES SHORT SELLING

In case you have a bearish view on a stock, you can short sell the stock by borrowing the stock from SLB.

STACKS

Underlying securities that are available in the F&O segment can be used for the SLB segment.

ADDITIONAL INCOME

Investors can generate additional income form the stocks sitting idle in their portfolio.

Idea2Act & Idea2Win

This year, IPOs have taken the financial markets by storm. As an authorised persona, it is important, to do your research about the subscription of these IPOs well in advance and help your clients capitalize on any such primary market opportunities. IIFL Capital updates you about all the upcoming IPOs along with required details & views on subscriptions so that you can help your clients be prepared for investing in IPOs if needed.

IPO Alerts, Details & View on Subscription

Margin Funding

In situations when an investor does not have sufficient funds to execute a trade, his/her broker can lend him the remaining amount. This is called margin funding. Think of margin funding like a short-term loan with a pre-decided interest rate. It ensures investors do not miss out on vital trading opportunities. IIFL provides margin funding to traders on its platform.

Derivative Strategies & Option Multiplier

If you’re a trader that’s active in the Futures and Options segment of the market, we have just what you need! We provide actionable and meticulously researched strategies such as covered call, bull spreads, bear spreads, etc to aid traders in taking advantage of market volatility. Take the right option calls with IIFL Capital where option buying is more flexible and feasible than ever before. With Option Buying starting at as low as Rs 10000 per lot where the strike rate shoots above 80% for the last 3 months!

AAA One of
India's Best Authorised Partner Support Platform

AAA enables you to get the best of technology & resources to support your
growing business as you become successful with us. You get access to:

Devices Image
  • Performance Dashboard
  • Milestones, Reports
  • Client Portfolio & Reports
  • Contests
  • SIP Basket, Goal Planner
