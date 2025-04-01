The Authorised Partner Program ( earlier known as a sub-broker programpresents an avenue for individuals and small enterprises to join forces with IIFL Securities, one of India’s premier financial establishments, to offer stock trading and investment services. This program enables Authorised Partners to leverage the reputable brand name of IIFL Securitiestheir sophisticated technology, and supportto cultivate their client base while delivering seamless financial solutions.

With access to IIFL Securities strongresearch, powerful trading tools, and dedicated assistance, Authorised Partners can dedicate their efforts toward establishing relationships and aiding clients in making well-informed investment choices. This program is an ideal platform for financial enthusiasts to build a rewarding career in the brokerage industry.

What Is an Authorised Partner Program?

A registered professional or a stock broking house can apply for the Authorised Partner program, The concept is to create business opportunities for those who cannot get a broking license as they are challenging and expensive. Through the program, a larger broking house gives its franchise to a smaller non-trading member brokerage house. Once the relationship is cemented through the required paperwork, SEBI regulates the interaction between the two.

Understanding the Authorised Partner Program of IIFL Securities

The Authorised Partner business model is simple. The professional must build on their clientele and create new relationships to bring in new clients for the brokerage firm. The brokerage created by the clients is then split between the professional and the larger broking company.

IIFL Sub-Broker Business Model includes:

The IIFL Securities Authorised Partner Business Model is structured to empower partners with tools, resources, and support for establishing a successful brokerage business. This model includes different structures to streamline client acquisition and trading facilitation while enhancing earning potential.

Franchisee

This is a good option for those who are aiming to occupy a much larger space in equity markets. Entrepreneurs can create their own offices and hire staff to build on the services they offer to their clients as they grow.

The advantages that come with this relationship are many:

Scope for business development and growth

Support provided by the broking firm while onboarding clients

Higher revenue sharing along with consistent revenue generation

Services and products can be catered as per the client’s needs

Support with marketing the business model both online and offline

State of the art risk management

Marketing Associate

This is for individuals who can create a relationship with the brokerage firm and earn through the revenue generated via their association with the same. No capital investment is needed for this. Anyone with a background in financial services who aims to grow their business can opt for this program.

Similar to the franchisee option, this too has its own advantages:

No capital investment is needed

The offers are based on the clientele that one has

Support with clients, marketing, and risk management

Revenue generated is consistent.

The association made with the well-established brand identity of IIFL

Employee to Entrepreneur

For those who are currently employed with a business may aspire to have their own business and shift from employee to entrepreneur. Anyone who has worked in the Capital market with a financial services background is eligible to opt for the IIFL sub-broker.

The advantages of the business model are as follows:

The employee can be their own boss as they grow

No capital investment is required

The business they wish to create can be moulded as per their expertise

Support with clients, marketing, risk management, and of course services that fit the needs of the clientele

Remisier / Direct Sales Agent (DSA)

This business model is ideal for anyone who works as an independent individual. However, they continue to refer clients with respect to the brokerage as well as other investment options when they partner with IIFL. There are no eligibility criteria other than having a good connection to refer clients.

The benefits of this business model are:

Every successful client recommendation earns the sales agent income

No capital investment is needed

IIFL offers a number of services for which clients can be referred, which creates a vast and varied clientele

Process to Become an Authorised Partner with IIFL Securities

The steps to become an Authorised Partner with IIFL Securities are as follows:

Step 1: Register on the Website and Submit Your Details

Go to the IIFL Securities homepage and select the “Become a Partner” atop the page. Enter your name, email address, phone number, and city of residence on the registration form, then verify your details by entering the OTP sent to your mobile device.

You must furnish your PAN card information for verification to ascertain if you are an existing partner or client. If you are not an IIFL Securities customer, you’ll be redirected to open an account first.

Step 2: Remit Payment

If you’re an IIFL Securities client, you’ll be guided to the payment portal to remit your Partner registration charge through NetBanking, Debit Card, Credit Card, or UPI. Render payment in full to continue.

Step 3: Confirm Your Email

Once payment clears, validate the email address furnished during enrollment. You may also update or modify your email at this juncture if needed.

Step 4: Upload Necessary Documentation

Submit the required documents using DigiLocker or by manual upload. For DigiLocker submission, ensure your Aadhaar card is associated with your mobile number.

Step 5: Record and Submit an IPV Video

Following document submission, record and upload an In-Person Verification (IPV) video as per the on-screen instructions or by watching the demonstrative video available on the page.

Step 6: Scrutiny Level 1

Your application is now submitted and will undergo an initial verification process by the IIFL Securities team. If any discrepancies are detected, your application will be rejected, and you will be notified. If approved, you may proceed to e-Sign the Referral Agent Agreement via the “Become a Partner” page.

Step 7: Electronically Sign

To conduct the online e-Sign process, click “e-Sign with Aadhaar OTP” (Aadhaar must be associated with your mobile number). Review and read the Referral Agent Agreement before e-Signing.

Step 8: Scrutiny Level 2

Once all steps are finished, IIFL Securities will administer a second verification process to assess your e-Sign agreement. The application may only be rejected at this stage if your Aadhaar e-Sign does not correspond to the Aadhaar information provided. Upon approval, your application will be finalized.

After confirmation, the IIFL Securities team will connect with you to validate your partnership and furnish login credentials for the Partner Dashboard.

Conclusion

The program for sub-brokers by IIFL offers immense scope for growth at both an individual and business level. Not only does it offer a variety of services to a wide clientele, but the image that IIFL has established for itself also provides a boost for those associated with them. Whether it is an individual or someone who wishes to expand their business within this sector, the IIFL partner program is beneficial in creating crucial relationships to build on their existing business. If you want to be included in such a program, visit IIFL’s website.