TOP NEWS

Vedanta-380x214.jpg.webp

Vedanta achieves record aluminium and zinc production in Q4

The company’s annual aluminium production reached 2,421 kt, registering a 2% jump on a year-on-year basis.

4 Apr 2025|07:46 AM

Top-Stocks-3-380x214.jpg.webp

Top Stocks for Today - 4th April 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: UltraTech Cement, Jio Financial, Avenue Supermarts, etc.

4 Apr 2025|07:43 AM

Energy-Sector-2-380x214.jpg.webp

Kotak Energy Opportunities Fund NFO: Key details you need to know

The NFO is available for subscription from April 03 to April 17, 2025.

3 Apr 2025|11:30 AM

Mining-Sector-2-380x214.jpg.webp

Hindustan Zinc Q4 production grows 4% year-on-year

Hindustan Zinc has also been named as the world’s most sustainable company in the metals and mining category for the second consecutive year

3 Apr 2025|08:56 AM

Quarterly-Results-380x214.jpg.webp

Central Bank of India deposits in Q4 grows 7%

The bank’s asset quality saw improvement, with the gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio declining to 3.86% against 4.59% in the previous quarter.

3 Apr 2025|08:54 AM

Live News

Monitoring the Markets – Fresh Updates Coming Soon

BLOG

Building-Materials-Sector-3-380x214.jpg.webp

March 2025– How sectors fared on returns, risk, and valuations

In Bullish March 2025, all sectors other than Auto and IT managed to deliver a convincing performance

3 Apr 2025|10:13 AM

Small-cap-2-380x214.jpg.webp

Small caps recover in Mar-25; but alpha hunting still missing

Despite a smart recovery, there is a sense of caution in markets, that is keeping investors away from small caps

2 Apr 2025|09:42 AM

Mid-cap-1-380x214.jpg.webp

Mid-caps rally in Mar-25, but well short of yearly highs

Amidst the macro uncertainties, the recovery in the rupee led to some late buying in mid-cap stocks

2 Apr 2025|09:39 AM

LEADERS & FUND MANAGERS SPEAK

Ujwal-Shah-380x380.jpg.webp

Behavioral Traits of Successful Investors in the Indian Market

Successful investors remain composed during market fluctuations, steering clear of panic-driven selling.

28 Mar 2025|05:12 PM

Fund-manager-12-380x380.jpg.webp

Mangesh Chauhan, MD, Sky Gold

By leveraging advanced 3D printing and cutting-edge manufacturing techniques, we produce intricate yet lightweight pieces that appeal to today's consumers seeking both style and comfort. This focus allows us to offer premium products that are accessible to a broader audience, even amidst fluctuating gold prices.

10 Mar 2025|02:51 PM

RV-380x380.jpg.webp

January Jolt: Of Compelling Opportunities & Complacency Trap

In the United States, the 401(k) revolution fueled retail participation akin to the current SIP phenomenon in India.

10 Feb 2025|05:25 PM

Top Gainers / Losers

Last Updated On:04 April , 2025 | 05:30 AM

Gainers

Losers

Company
LTP(₹)
Change(%)

Tata Consumer

TATACONSUM

1087.85

+16.85

(1.57%)

Bajaj Finance

BAJFINANCE

8718.85

+124.25

(1.45%)

HDFC Bank

HDFCBANK

1817.3

+22.45

(1.25%)

Top Gainers as per Nifty50

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

Equity

Debt

Balanced

ELSS

ETF

Funds Name

Returns

NAV

Mirae Asset Hang Seng TECH ETF Fund of Fund (G)

79.53

1 Yrs Returns

11.571

Mirae Asset Hang Seng TECH ETF

58.35

1 Yrs Returns

19.4621

DSP World Gold Fund of Fund (G)

45.5

1 Yrs Returns

26.178

PUT CALL RATIO

Expiry Date: 9 Apr 2025

OI

Volume

Script name
Put
Call
Ratio
NIFTY

1,14,237.07

1,88,662.05

0.61

Script name
Put
Call
Ratio
NIFTY

22,65,769.5

24,03,806.4

0.94

Note: Put / Call contract in thousand

sebi

INVEST RIGHT

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

Stretched valuations in the near term, however, cap upsides while analysts of IIFL Capital Services forecast a modest Sales/PAT Cagr of 21/18% in CY23-26 with moderation in OPMs.

18 Apr 2024|11:16 AM

Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Pursuant to cut in growth expectations for Q4FY24 (Mgmt guides for QoQ drop in sales), including softness in Mobile EMS, analysts of IIFL Capital Services cut FY24 EPS by 7%. Ex-Mobile EMS, revenue is lowered by 4/7% and Ebitda by 8/10%, respectively for FY25/26, given analysts of IIFL Capital Services cautious view on rebound in consumption.

16 Apr 2024|11:47 AM

Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Trading occupancy for Indore mall was up marginally QoQ. The new Bangalore mall (Mall of Asia) has also witnessed a steady ramp up, albeit will be slower due to higher share of premium/luxury brands.

12 Apr 2024|11:00 AM

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Steel: China remains a worry

In terms of incremental capacity addition, analysts of IIFL Capital Services see limited impact led by staggered addition by the large names amid a strong demand growth in India.

19 Apr 2024|11:53 AM

Chemicals: Early signs of recovery?

The spike in speciality chemicals exports could be due to deferment of orders to Q4 and seasonality. Specialty chemicals exports in Mar’24 surpassed the trailing 12-month average.

19 Apr 2024|11:40 AM

Telecom: Upgrading Vodafone Idea and Indus Towers

Analysts of IIFL Capital Services expect Indus to reinstate dividend from FY25 as it again starts generating healthy FCF (dividend payout policy is 100% of FCF). The stock is attractive at 4.5%/7.2% FY25/26 dividend yield.

18 Apr 2024|11:09 AM

EARNINGS

Central Bank of India deposits in Q4 grows 7%

The bank’s asset quality saw improvement, with the gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio declining to 3.86% against 4.59% in the previous quarter.

3 Apr 2025|08:54 AM

Dixon Technologies Q2 net profit skyrockets 265% y-o-y

After accounting for the extraordinary gain, the company's net profit in Q2FY25 climbed 109% year-over-year to ₹236 Crores. 

25 Oct 2024|12:39 PM

CIE Automotive posts 48% y-o-y decline in Q2 profit

The stock price has dropped by more than 15% in the last three months, with a one-year return of approximately 12%.

25 Oct 2024|12:30 PM

Knowledge Center

