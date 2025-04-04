The company’s annual aluminium production reached 2,421 kt, registering a 2% jump on a year-on-year basis.
4 Apr 2025|07:46 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: UltraTech Cement, Jio Financial, Avenue Supermarts, etc.
4 Apr 2025|07:43 AM
The NFO is available for subscription from April 03 to April 17, 2025.
3 Apr 2025|11:30 AM
Hindustan Zinc has also been named as the world’s most sustainable company in the metals and mining category for the second consecutive year
3 Apr 2025|08:56 AM
The bank’s asset quality saw improvement, with the gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio declining to 3.86% against 4.59% in the previous quarter.
3 Apr 2025|08:54 AM
In Bullish March 2025, all sectors other than Auto and IT managed to deliver a convincing performance
3 Apr 2025|10:13 AM
Despite a smart recovery, there is a sense of caution in markets, that is keeping investors away from small caps
2 Apr 2025|09:42 AM
Amidst the macro uncertainties, the recovery in the rupee led to some late buying in mid-cap stocks
2 Apr 2025|09:39 AM
Successful investors remain composed during market fluctuations, steering clear of panic-driven selling.
28 Mar 2025|05:12 PM
By leveraging advanced 3D printing and cutting-edge manufacturing techniques, we produce intricate yet lightweight pieces that appeal to today's consumers seeking both style and comfort. This focus allows us to offer premium products that are accessible to a broader audience, even amidst fluctuating gold prices.
10 Mar 2025|02:51 PM
In the United States, the 401(k) revolution fueled retail participation akin to the current SIP phenomenon in India.
10 Feb 2025|05:25 PM
Stretched valuations in the near term, however, cap upsides while analysts of IIFL Capital Services forecast a modest Sales/PAT Cagr of 21/18% in CY23-26 with moderation in OPMs.
18 Apr 2024|11:16 AM
Pursuant to cut in growth expectations for Q4FY24 (Mgmt guides for QoQ drop in sales), including softness in Mobile EMS, analysts of IIFL Capital Services cut FY24 EPS by 7%. Ex-Mobile EMS, revenue is lowered by 4/7% and Ebitda by 8/10%, respectively for FY25/26, given analysts of IIFL Capital Services cautious view on rebound in consumption.
16 Apr 2024|11:47 AM
Trading occupancy for Indore mall was up marginally QoQ. The new Bangalore mall (Mall of Asia) has also witnessed a steady ramp up, albeit will be slower due to higher share of premium/luxury brands.
12 Apr 2024|11:00 AM
In terms of incremental capacity addition, analysts of IIFL Capital Services see limited impact led by staggered addition by the large names amid a strong demand growth in India.
19 Apr 2024|11:53 AM
The spike in speciality chemicals exports could be due to deferment of orders to Q4 and seasonality. Specialty chemicals exports in Mar’24 surpassed the trailing 12-month average.
19 Apr 2024|11:40 AM
Analysts of IIFL Capital Services expect Indus to reinstate dividend from FY25 as it again starts generating healthy FCF (dividend payout policy is 100% of FCF). The stock is attractive at 4.5%/7.2% FY25/26 dividend yield.
18 Apr 2024|11:09 AM
After accounting for the extraordinary gain, the company's net profit in Q2FY25 climbed 109% year-over-year to ₹236 Crores.
25 Oct 2024|12:39 PM
The stock price has dropped by more than 15% in the last three months, with a one-year return of approximately 12%.
25 Oct 2024|12:30 PM
