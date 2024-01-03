Types of EMI Calculator

The different types of EMI calculators are as follows:

Home Loan EMI Calculator

A home loan EMI calculator is specifically designed for people purchasing a home. This calculator will ensure that borrowers know how much they have to pay every month after the purchase of their dream home.

Car Loan EMI Calculator

If you are planning to get your own ride, a car loan EMI calculator can help. You will be able to pick the car model you can afford after determining the EMI that you need to bear every month.

Personal Loan EMI Calculator

Personal loans are extremely beneficial and help you meet a plethora of financial needs. A personal loan EMI calculator will allow you to manage your finances properly to repay the loan on time.

Loan Against Property EMI Calculator

If you are taking a loan against property, you are providing collateral. Leverage a loan against property EMI calculator to understand how much you need to pay every month to repay the loan and get back the collateral from the lender.