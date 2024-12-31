iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

International News

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App
IIFL Market Update

Latest News

Most Popular

Oil Prices Soar on Growth Optimism

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|09:58 AM

With investors returning from vacations, both contracts are poised for their second weekly gain, which will improve trade liquidity.

Read More

More News

Oil Prices Surge on China Rebound

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Jan 2025|10:22 AM

China's Growth Fails to Boost Oil Prices

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Dec 2024|11:07 AM

Oil Prices Slip on Thin Trading

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Dec 2024|10:55 AM

China Stimulus Boosts Oil Prices

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Dec 2024|09:59 AM

Oil Gains Amidst China Optimism

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Dec 2024|10:48 AM

Oil Prices Steady on US Growth Hopes

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Dec 2024|09:53 AM

Oil Prices Slip on Demand Concerns

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Dec 2024|10:22 AM

TOP International NEWS

Image

Oil Prices Soar on Growth Optimism

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

With investors returning from vacations, both contracts are poised for their second weekly gain, which will improve trade liquidity.

3 Jan 2025|09:58 AM
Image

Oil Prices Surge on China Rebound

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

In his New Year's speech on Tuesday, Chinese President Xi announced that the nation would adopt more aggressive policies to spur growth in 2025.

2 Jan 2025|10:22 AM
Image

China's Growth Fails to Boost Oil Prices

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Brent crude futures were up 47 cents, or 0.7%, to $74.46 a barrel. At $71.48 per barrel, U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude increased 49 cents, or 0.7%.

31 Dec 2024|11:07 AM
Image

Oil Prices Slip on Thin Trading

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Brent crude futures down 6 cents to $74.11 a barrel, while the more active March contract was down 6 cents at $73.73 a barrel.

30 Dec 2024|10:55 AM
Image

China Stimulus Boosts Oil Prices

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Brent crude prices dropped 1 cent to $73.25 a barrel. At $69.60, U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was down 2 cents from its closing price on Thursday.

27 Dec 2024|09:59 AM
Image

Oil Gains Amidst China Optimism

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Crude stockpiles are predicted to have decreased by roughly 1.9 million barrels in the week ending December 20th

26 Dec 2024|10:48 AM
12...16

Market News

All

Image

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

Markets|3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Image

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

Markets|3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Image

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

Markets|2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Image

Indices may open flat to negative on Jan 2, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.

Markets|2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM
Download App

Market News

All

Image

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

Markets|3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Image

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

Markets|3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Image

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

Markets|2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Image

Indices may open flat to negative on Jan 2, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.

Markets|2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.