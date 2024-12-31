With investors returning from vacations, both contracts are poised for their second weekly gain, which will improve trade liquidity.Read More
With investors returning from vacations, both contracts are poised for their second weekly gain, which will improve trade liquidity.
In his New Year's speech on Tuesday, Chinese President Xi announced that the nation would adopt more aggressive policies to spur growth in 2025.
Brent crude futures were up 47 cents, or 0.7%, to $74.46 a barrel. At $71.48 per barrel, U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude increased 49 cents, or 0.7%.
Brent crude futures down 6 cents to $74.11 a barrel, while the more active March contract was down 6 cents at $73.73 a barrel.
Brent crude prices dropped 1 cent to $73.25 a barrel. At $69.60, U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was down 2 cents from its closing price on Thursday.
Crude stockpiles are predicted to have decreased by roughly 1.9 million barrels in the week ending December 20th
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.